30 Real Questions That Gatekept Democracy In The ’60s: Find Out If You’d Pass This Test Today

Back in the 1960s, Alabama used a so-called “literacy test” to decide who could vote. Actually, it wasn’t really about literacy – it was just one of the tools specifically designed to prevent African Americans from voting. The questions were tough, confusing, and sometimes just plain unfair. We took 30 of those real questions and turned them into a quiz.

Would you have passed the Alabama literacy test? Let’s find out! 📜

Image credits: Ramaz Bluashvili