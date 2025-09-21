ADVERTISEMENT

Fame may put someone under the brightest of spotlights, but it rarely tells the full story of a person’s life. 

Over the years, many celebrities have chosen to reveal their rawest truths in memoirs, sharing experiences that shaped them over the years. 

These revelations ranged from heartbreaking personal tragedies to shocking confessions that forever changed how fans saw them.

Here are 18 of the most unforgettable moments stars bravely shared in their own words.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields holding a memoir, smiling and gesturing, representing raw and unfiltered confessions celebs shared in memoirs.

In her memoir Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, the actress shared a deeply disturbing moment in her medical history. After undergoing surgery, she discovered that her male plastic surgeon “threw in a little bonus” by performing a “labia rejuvenation” without her knowledge or consent, according to NBC Connecticut.

Shields described the horror of waking up to a body that had been altered irreversibly without her approval, leaving her feeling violated and powerless.

“He informed me that he threw in a little bonus. It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, r**e of some kind. Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there,” she said during an interview.

Brooke Shields Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Britney Spears

    Celebs wearing denim outfits at an event, highlighting raw and unfiltered confessions shared in their memoirs.

    In The Woman in Me, Britney Spears reflected on one of the most painful moments of her life. She became pregnant during her relationship with Justin Timberlake, but revealed that he insisted she end it. Spears confessed that, had the decision been hers alone, she would not have gone through with the procedure, according to People magazine.

    “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.

    "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father. To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” Britney wrote.

    Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Justin got to walk away from that whole thing completely unscathed.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Demi Moore

    Celebrity woman with long dark hair in a black dress and silver necklace sharing raw and unfiltered confessions in memoirs.

    In Inside Out, Demi Moore opened up about the darkest parts of her past. She described being assaulted at 15, her mother’s alcoholism and repeated attempts to take her life, as well as the toxic cycles that played out in her marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. She also shared stories about how her battle with substances caused notable strain in her relationships, according to USA Today.

    One particular instance described by Moore was when she nearly drowned in a hot tub after a night of heavy drinking in Mexico, which made Kutcher “furious.”

    After she detoxed from Vicodin after being hooked on the medication following a dental surgery, Moore stated that she left like she had “lived through a war.” Kutcher reportedly responded with no compassion. “I felt like he was angry with me for having this problem in the first place: You made your bed; now you have to lie in it,” she noted.

    Demi Moore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Jennette Mccurdy

    Young female celebrity in a teal ruffled dress posing on the orange carpet at the Kids Choice Awards, representing raw celebrity confessions.

    In her bestselling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy did not hold back. The iCarly star described being pressured into drinking alcohol as a teen by “The Creator,” a powerful Nickelodeon figure who was “mean-spirited, controlling, and terrifying” to the point where he was prone to make “grown men and women cry with his insults and degradation,” according to Deadline

    On top of that, she revealed years of control from her mother, struggles with eating disorders, and the crushing weight of losing her independence so young. “My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited. It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it,” she wrote in her memoir.

    Michael Buckner/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Creator is the Creep from Better of Dead. Who would have guessed and why isnt he in jail

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Rebel Wilson

    Woman in purple dress posing on pink carpet at event, representing raw and unfiltered confessions celebs shared in memoirs.

    For many fans, 2011's Bridesmaids was Rebel Wilson’s big Hollywood breakout. But in her memoir, Rebel Rising, she revealed that her paycheck for the movie was shockingly small at just $3,500, according to People magazine. While Bridesmaids went on to gross over $280 million worldwide, Wilson stated that her paltry pay “didn’t matter to me” because “the experience was everything.”

    Her gambit paid off. Within two weeks of Bridesmaids’ premiere, Wilson booked six new projects, one of which was Pitch Perfect. By the time Pitch Perfect 3 was being produced, Wilson had managed to negotiate a much higher salary for her performance: a cool $10 million.

    Michael Buckner/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    taylorsferry avatar
    Zach Taylor
    Zach Taylor
    Community Member
    18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was too new to negotiate for a percentage of the royalties.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Matthew Perry

    Man wearing a graphic t-shirt, expressing a raw and unfiltered celebrity confession with a skeptical facial expression.

    In Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the late Matthew Perry wrote candidly about his lifelong battle with addiction. He shared harrowing accounts of near-fatal overdoses, crippling depression, and the isolating impact of sudden sitcom stardom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Despite the sobering content of his memoir, Perry stated that he wanted to encourage people with his memoir. 

    “The kind of message that I guess I give out with this book is don’t give up. There’s help out there. I’ve been helped on a daily basis. If I didn’t get help, I wouldn’t be sitting here. It’s all about finding somebody that knows more than you about this stuff and just listening to them,” he stated.

    Matthew Perry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Kerry Washington

    Two celebs posing outdoors by a pool, sharing raw and unfiltered confessions in their memoirs.

    Actor/producer Kerry Washington revealed in her memoir Thicker Than Water that she made a life-changing discovery through a genetic ancestry test. When she had the opportunity to appear on the PBS series Finding Your Roots, Washington learned that the man who had raised her was not her biological father, according to NPR

    During an interview, Washington stated that finding the truth about her father actually allows her to love him unconditionally.

    “One of the things that occurred to me when I learned this truth is that every time I've ever told my dad that I love him, it has always been on the condition of a lie. And I have now gotten the opportunity to love my dad unconditionally, and he has had the opportunity to feel what it feels like to be loved in vulnerability. I can't even begin to articulate the value of that in our relationship and in our family,” she said.

    Kerry Washington Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s actually really lovely. Seems like a healthy, stable man raised a healthy, stable woman, and they found their way through something very difficult together, to create their new normal in a healthy, stable way.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Paris Hilton

    Blonde woman with long wavy hair wearing a sheer rhinestone-studded top, representing raw and unfiltered celebrity confessions.

    In her book, Paris: The Memoir, Paris Hilton revealed a troubling and inappropriate relationship from her youth. At just 13 years old, she became involved with her eighth-grade teacher, who proceeded to groom her. According to Hilton, her teacher would tell her that Princess Diana was 13 years younger than Prince Charles, and that she was the same age as Priscilla Presley when Elvis fell in love with her.

    Their relationship ended after her teacher came over to her home while her parents were away, and they kissed in his car, according to Business Insider. The incident became the catalyst for the extreme measures her parents took in the coming years as they attempted to put her on the straight and narrow path. 

    Paris Hilton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laurabamber avatar
    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her parents sent her to a teen boot camp, where she was a****d even more.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cher

    Cher and Sonny Bono smiling and posing together, representing raw and unfiltered confessions celebs shared in their memoirs

    In The First Time, Cher revisited the personal tragedies and struggles that shaped her. Among them was her relationship with Sonny Bono, her former husband and musical partner. Cher revealed that her “loveless” marriage to Sonny Bono actually led her to consider taking her own life at the height of their television fame in the 1970s, according to a Forbes report.

    “I stepped barefoot onto the balcony of our suite and stared down. I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes, I couldn’t imagine any other option,” Cher recalled, adding that she reached this emotional breaking point “five or six times.”

    Harry Langdon/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's up with these ridicules polls? Why ask random people what they think caused her state when we know absolutely nothing about the situation?

    Vote comment up
    21
    21points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    John Stamos

    Blonde woman in pink dress and man in tuxedo attending an event, representing raw and unfiltered confessions celebs shared.

    In his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, Full House alum John Stamos recalled one of the most shocking personal betrayals of his life. He shared that he once walked in on then-girlfriend Teri Copley only to find her in bed with actor Tony Danza. In a comment to People magazine, Stamos stated that the incident was “physically painful” and “worse than anything.”

    “I can't explain it, but I would've rather been punched in the nose again or something because the pain is so overwhelming. Looking back, it's like, probably, she wasn't the right girl for me. So seeing him, realizing it was him and stuff, it was hard. I mean, it was awful,” he said.

    Ron Galella/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who the hell would choose Tony Danza over John Stamos?! Yeah, I said it.

    Vote comment up
    33
    33points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #11

    Pamela Anderson

    Woman in a red swimsuit posing at the beach during sunset, illustrating raw and unfiltered confessions celebs shared in their memoirs.

    In Love, Pamela, the actress shared an eyebrow-raising Hollywood story. Anderson wrote that while visiting Jack Nicholson at the Playboy Mansion, she accidentally walked in on him mid-threesome. She described Nicholson making eye contact with her, smiling, and then giving a little grunt as he continued, according to People magazine.

    “Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him. They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn't help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, 'Thanks, dear,’” she wrote.

    Pamela Anderson/Frankies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #12

    Lily Allen

    Woman in white cardigan with black trim posing in front of greenery, representing raw and unfiltered confessions celebs shared in memoirs.

    In My Thoughts Exactly, Lily Allen revealed she was assaulted by a music industry executive. Since she had been drinking at the time, Allen opted not to report the assault. She was frustrated about this, but she still carried on working with the executive because he was more powerful than her, and she feared being labeled as a “hysterical” and “difficult” woman.

    Beyond that, she opened up about postpartum depression, substance use, and even hiring female escorts as a way to numb the pain of her failing marriage. At one point, Allen revealed that things got so bad that Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were forced to do an intervention for her, according to E! Online.

    John Phillips/Gett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel so bad for her. Nobody deserves to ever be in a situation like that.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Madonna’s Brother Christopher Ciccone

    Madonna’s Brother Christopher Ciccone

    Christopher Ciccone’s book Life with My Sister Madonna offered one of the most controversial tell-alls of its time. According to a TIME report, the memoir depicted the story of Ciccone, who was condemned to live in his older sister’s shadow. Despite being just 27 months older, Madonna reportedly gave her brother his first joint and his first ecstasy pill, among others. 

    An artist and interior decorator, Ciccone stated that he served stints as his sister’s backup dancer, her “dresser,” and her “doormat” and “garbage can.” “I find no excuse for Madonna’s grossly unfair treatment of me,” Ciccone wrote.

    KMazur/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about a 4th choice, "someone who would have never heard of otherwise and we could live out our lives never hearing from again"?

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    E.a. Hanks

    Two celebrities posing on a red carpet event backdrop, highlighting raw and unfiltered confessions celebs shared in memoirs.

    In The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road, Tom Hanks’ daughter, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, described her early years living with her mother in Sacramento. From ages 5 to 14, she experienced what she called a life of “confusion, violence, deprivation, and love,” according to Page Six. Unfortunately for Elizabeth, her mother’s mental health continued to decline over the years.

    “The backyard became so full of dog s**t that you couldn’t walk around it, the house stank of smoke. The fridge was bare or full of expired food more often than not, and my mother spent more and more time in her big four-poster bed, poring over the Bible,” she wrote.

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh. Where was Tom when all this was happening? Unless he knew nothing about this he’s going down in my estimation.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Al Pacino

    Al Pacino wearing a jeweled crown and dark sweater, captured in a contemplative pose for celeb memoir confessions.

    In his memoir Sonny Boy, Al Pacino reflected on the time he unknowingly embarrassed himself in front of Jackie Kennedy. After a performance of Richard III, Pacino slumped in his dressing room chair when Jackie entered with her daughter Caroline. In his exhaustion, he mistakenly extended his hand for her to kiss, according to People magazine.

    “God only knows what I was thinking. Why would I ever do that? Please tell me, what’s wrong with me? I must have believed I was dreaming that Jackie Onassis was there. Perhaps I was hallucinating that she was doing the play with me, so she was my queen. And as the queen, after all, she must now kiss the hand of the king,” he noted.

    Jack Mitchell/Getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same as saying ‘love you’ when you end a call with your boss?

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Josh Brolin

    Shirtless tattooed man wearing sunglasses stands confidently on a boat under clear sky, representing celeb confessions memoirs.

    In From Under the Truck, Josh Brolin admitted to some wild drug experiences in his younger years. He recounted one particularly intense acid trip that lasted 12 hours, according to Yahoo News. Later, he had a nightmarish experience where he saw terrifying hallucinations that included “epileptic faces, desperate children, rabid animals coming at me.”

    The experience had a lasting impact on the actor. “I had not only weathered the cave that turned me from a boy into a man, but I had also thrived. I arrived at what I thought was a beginning of a happier life,” he said, adding that when he “came down after 12 hours, just as the sun began to set, I knew that life was good and was to be lived and experienced and tasted with a fully protruding, exposed tongue,” he noted.

    Josh Brolin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You misspelled ‘boasted about’. Also I look at that picture and just want to say ‘for God’s sake, close your legs'

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Caitlyn Jenner

    Celebrity with long brown hair in a white robe, sharing raw and unfiltered confessions from memoirs in a personal setting.

    In The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn Jenner offered a close look at her struggles with identity. She revealed that she had begun hormone therapy in the 1980s and detailed the years she lived while hiding her true self. Her eventual transition to a transgender woman in 2015 was the culmination of decades of pain, secrecy, and determination to finally live authentically.

    Despite this, Jenner shared that she still appreciates her pre-transition self. “I liked Bruce. He was a good person. He did a lot in his life. Oh, ‘he didn’t even exist’. Yes he did exist! He worked his butt off. He won the [Olympic] Games. He raised amazing kids. He did a lot of very, very good things and it’s not like I just want to throw that away,” Jenner said.

    Caitlyn Jenner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but whether you're Bruce or Caitlyn, you're scum. You KILLED someone and then went on to win Woman Of The Year! 🖕

    Vote comment up
    48
    48points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Jada Pinkett Smith

    Woman in a sheer black patterned dress posing against wood panel wall, representing raw and unfiltered confessions celebs shared.

    In her book, Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith shared an honest look at her past. Long before her Hollywood fame, she revealed that she had sold illegal substances in her youth, according to People magazine. Pinkett Smith explained that it was a means of survival in a difficult environment, and while she has since built a career far removed from that world, her experience highlighted the dark realities she once faced.

    “I knew that anything that I needed was something I needed to provide for. I decided to sell drugs. Growing up, the drug dealers were the ones that had affluence. That’s what we readily saw as success,” she noted.

    Jada Pinkett Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!