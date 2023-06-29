Whitby is one of my favourite places to visit. I went with my mum and dad when I was a child. I’d like to share some of my favourite photos that I’ve taken whilst there over the years.

Hope you enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Whale Bone Arches At Night

Whale Bone Arches At Night

Report

1point
Annie
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's an incredibly beautiful night sky!

1
1point
reply
#2

Sunset On A Foamy Sea

Sunset On A Foamy Sea

Report

1point
Annie
POST
#3

Sea Spray

Sea Spray

Report

1point
Annie
POST
#4

Down The 199 Stairs From The Abbey

Down The 199 Stairs From The Abbey

Report

1point
Annie
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful but I am afraid of heights and the photo actually makes me queasy.

0
0points
reply
#5

Whitby Abbey Ruins (More Dracula Reference)

Whitby Abbey Ruins (More Dracula Reference)

Report

1point
Annie
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes me think of Mr. Rochester's burnt manor, and Heathcliff's barren home.

0
0points
reply
#6

Captain Cook’s Ship

Captain Cook’s Ship

Report

1point
Annie
POST
#7

Beach Huts

Beach Huts

Report

1point
Annie
POST
#8

Sparkly Sea

Sparkly Sea

Report

1point
Annie
POST
#9

The Pier Toward The Abbey And Church

The Pier Toward The Abbey And Church

Report

1point
Annie
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Edvard Munch was a photographer....

0
0points
reply
#10

Old Lighthouses

Old Lighthouses

Report

1point
Annie
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Looking To The Church

Looking To The Church

Report

0points
Annie
POST
#12

Inspiration For “Dracula”

Inspiration For “Dracula”

Report

0points
Annie
POST
#13

Lobster Pots

Lobster Pots

Report

0points
Annie
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the perspective.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!