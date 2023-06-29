13 Pictures I Took In Whitby, North Yorkshire, UK
Whitby is one of my favourite places to visit. I went with my mum and dad when I was a child. I’d like to share some of my favourite photos that I’ve taken whilst there over the years.
Hope you enjoy!
Whale Bone Arches At Night
Sunset On A Foamy Sea
Sea Spray
Down The 199 Stairs From The Abbey
Beautiful but I am afraid of heights and the photo actually makes me queasy.
Whitby Abbey Ruins (More Dracula Reference)
This makes me think of Mr. Rochester's burnt manor, and Heathcliff's barren home.
Lovely photos, hope to see more soon.
