This Couple Never Set Out To Have A Big Family, Are Now Raising 12 Wonderful Children
Kids can bring a lot of joy into our lives; however, parenthood comes with many challenges, from making sure that your child is healthy and happy, to school/kindergarten meetings and those teenage dramas. But have you ever wondered what it would be like to raise a dozen of them? For most parents, it’s a frightening thought, but for our main characters, it’s just another day in their big, loving family.
Let us introduce you to Courtney Rogers, a 38-year-old supermom from New Mexico who, together with her husband, Chris, had 12 kids in 12 years. The youngest was born on March 7, 2022. The family lives on a farm, enjoying a fulfilling and chaotic life.
More info: Instagram | littlehouseinthehighdesert.com | Facebook
Meet Courtney and Chris – superparents from New Mexico who last year welcomed their 12th child into the world
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
The couple had 12 kids in 12 years
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
The parents never thought of having so many children when they first decided to start a family
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
But now, they wouldn’t have it any other way
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
The eldest son of the couple, Clint, was born on March 30, 2010
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
“Clint was born 3 weeks before I turned 26 but, back then, I had no clue that I would have more children. I thought I was too old at 26 and I didn’t know they would come so fast, plus include a set of twins. Then we said we would have 10 children maximum, but I still felt young and healthy enough, so we pushed it to 12,” Courtney revealed in one of her interviews.
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Right now, Courtney and Chris are raising Clint, 12; Clay, 10; Cade, 9; Callie, 8; Cash, 7; twins Colt and Case, 6; Calena, 4; Caydie, 3; Coralee, 2; Caris, 1; and the couple’s most recent baby, Cambria
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
“It is amazing how it worked out because we had all our boys at the beginning and the last five have been girls, so it all evened out,” Courtney shared in one of her interviews.
The children are all raised on a farm and are homeschooled
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
In the Rogers household, a typical day begins with breakfast at 8am followed by lessons in math and art.
Around 12pm, the family has lunch, after which Courtney puts the little ones to bed for a nap. In the afternoon, the children have some animal chores and a variety of activities such as language classes, art, and reading time, with Zoom piano lessons thrown in once in a while.
Dinner is usually served at 5pm. A typical mealtime will see the family consume 24 eggs and an entire box of cereal for breakfast each day.
In addition to teaching the children, Courtney is also responsible for keeping the house tidy before she puts them down to bed at 8:30pm while Chris works in the church, on the farm and on the home improvements.
“We do everything together. We work together and do home-schooling together,” Courtney shared in one of her interviews
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Being the parents of 12 kids, the couple has to plan their budget carefully
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Courtney has implemented a “no-spend January” plan, which means that it is not allowed to buy anything except basic groceries
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
The family also has a “no eating out or takeout” rule, as well as a ban on any non-essential purchases
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
It might seem strict for some, but the family easily makes it work
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Courtney documents their life on her Instagram “Little House In The High Desert”, where she has nearly 40k followers
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
Unfortunately, not everyone is supportive and encouraging on social media. In one of her interviews, Courtney shared that there are always those on the internet who have something mean to say. “I do find it hard sometimes, as most people think we are crazy for having so many, but I have several friends on the internet with big families.”
The big family feels blessed to have each other and look forward to the adventures that lie ahead
Image credits: littlehouseinthehighdesert
I call dibs on #13 being named Cameron XP
I call dibs on #13 being named Cameron XP