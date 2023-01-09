These 10 Courageous Pets Were Announced Heroes Of 2022 As Shared On ‘Daily Paws’

In 2022, there were numerous instances of pets demonstrating bravery and selflessness in order to help their humans. An article on Daily Paws featured 10 such stories, introducing us to animals who were recognized for their heroic actions. These heartwarming accounts showcase the strong bond that can exist between humans and their pets.

Daily Paws is a website that shares stories and information about animals, particularly dogs and cats, and their relationships with their owners. They highlight the unique and special bonds that can form between humans and animals, as well as the ways in which pets can enrich our lives.

Fearless dog sniffs out bombs in Ukraine

Daily Paws introduces us to the first hero dog, sharing a story about a 2-year-old Russell terrier who is a part of the Ukrainian civil defense service. He uses his mighty scent abilities to scour the vast landscape and successfully discover improvised explosive devices, land mines, and unexploded bombs.

Patron was honored with a medal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Sisters lost in woods found thanks to Artemis the golden retriever’s barks

According to Daily Paws, one afternoon, Abigail and Cecilia Bourg followed their golden retriever, Artemis, into the woods behind their home in Folsom, Louisiana. They didn’t anticipate getting lost, but that’s exactly what happened. The three of them wandered through the dense trees and underbrush, unsure of how to find their way back.

As the hours passed, the sisters grew more and more scared. They huddled together, trying to stay warm and calm. Meanwhile, their worried parents had alerted the authorities and a search party of over 100 volunteers set out to find them. The searchers used ATVs and drones to scour the area, but it was Artemis’ loud and distinctive barks that ultimately led them to the missing trio. Artemis’ calls for help ensured the girls’ safe return home. From then on, the Bourg family made sure to keep a closer eye on their beloved pet and their girls when they were out in the woods.

Detection dog’s final mission

Another story shared on Daily Paws tells us about TTirado, a talented service dog who has worked at the Indianapolis International Airport for eight years. Using his powerful sense of smell, he helps to ensure the safety of travelers by scanning luggage and terminals.

On TTirado’s last day of work, he was called in for one final bag check before his retirement. As a special reward for his dedicated service, he was given a shower of tennis balls to chase and play with. This was a fitting way to honor TTirado for his hard work and contributions to the airport. After his final successful operation, he was able to retire with the satisfaction of knowing that he had made a difference in the world.

Heroic Belgian Malinois Eva sacrifices life to protect owner from mountain lion attack

This story shared by Daily Paws tells a wrenching tale of bravery and selflessness.

Erin Wilson and her Belgian Malinois dog, Eva, had a frightening encounter with a mountain lion while hiking on a Northern California trail. Eva had run ahead, but quickly returned when she heard the mountain lion attacking her owner. The dog bravely fought the mountain lion, but it took the efforts of both Wilson and a passing motorist to finally separate them.

Unfortunately, Eva died a few weeks later due to injuries sustained in the attack, but her selfless actions and loyalty to her family will never be forgotten. She sacrificed her own life to save those she loved and will always be remembered as a hero.

Cat saves Mississippi homeowner from intruders

One night, Fred Everitt was awoken in his Mississippi residence by his calico cat, Bandit, making deep meows. Initially thinking the cat was simply trying to chase away another animal, Everitt was surprised when Bandit jumped on his bed, pulling at the comforter and scratching his arms. Everitt followed the cat downstairs, where he found two burglars attempting to break into his home. However, the intruders eventually fled the scene. It is important to pay attention to your feline’s unusual nocturnal meowing behavior, as it could potentially alert you to danger.

Ethan earns hero dog award from American Humane

His story is truly inspiring, and it was brought to our attention by Daily Paws. This dog was found in a horrific condition, abandoned in a Kentucky animal shelter’s parking lot.

Fortunately, he was taken in by a loving family, the Callaways, who supported him through a long and difficult recovery.

The dog’s resilience and strength moved millions of people, and he was recognized with the Hero Dog Award from American Humane, alongside other medal-worthy canines.

American Humane shared on their Twitter account: “After nearly a year, hundreds of nominations and more than one million votes, we are thrilled to announce the winner of this year’s

@HeroDogAwards…. Congratulations to Ethan, the 2022 American Hero Dog who inspires people around the world to overcome incredible odds!”

Lost Max and owner found safe thanks to Labrador’s barking beacon

Daily Paws shared the incredible story of Sherry Noppe and her Labrador, Max, who were lost, but thanks to dog’s barking, were soon rescued. Canine’s vocalizations helped to guide rescuers to find their location in the woods when they got lost while exploring the George Bush Park in Texas.

After three days of being missing, a skilled K-9 officer was able to track their scent, and Max's barking guided the rescue team to their location. Thankfully, both Sherry and Max were found relatively unharmed.

K-9 officer dog saves a lost boy

Maverick, a highly skilled K-9 officer with the Union County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, was undaunted when he was tasked with finding a missing child using only the scent from a blanket.

Without hesitation, the brave Labrador began tracking along a busy highway and through a series of turns that ultimately led him to the location of the boy in the woods. The child was overjoyed to be found and eager to return home, thanks to Maverick’s bravery and determination, as shared on Daily Paws.

Skipper the alert puppy saves home from potential disaster

Skipper, a 6-month-old puppy, was becoming increasingly agitated in his Charlotte County, Florida home. Despite his owner’s attempts to calm him down, he continued to make strange noises and try to get everyone’s attention.

Evonne Pugh thought he was simply restless due to the presence of overnight guests. However, when she looked outside, she saw that her entire grill area was in flames. Thanks to Skipper’s alertness, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent a major disaster.

Bunny the rescued pit bull returns the favor and saves owner’s life

Chad Mason of Canton, Ohio was unaware that when he adopted Bunny, a stray pit bull, that the grateful dog would soon repay the favor. About a year into their friendship, Mason had a stroke and collapsed in his bathroom. Struggling to reach the front door, he opened it in the hopes that Bunny would escape and get help. The clever dog did just that, running to the end of the driveway and barking continuously until a neighbor stopped to assist. Now, Mason and Bunny continue to care for each other.