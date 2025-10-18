“Zombie Deer Disease” Detected Again In Southern State As Authorities Launch Emergency Response Plan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has detected its second case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a malady that has a 100 percent fatality rate among deer.

The first case (for 2025) of the illness was detected by the Sunshine State’s neighboring Georgia.

The University of Minnesota reported at the time that it was the 36th US state to report what the academic institution dubbed a “fatal prion disease.”

Highlights The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed its second case of Chronic Wasting Disease.

The infected deer was found in Holmes County near the Georgia border.

CWD is 100 percent fatal in deer and has no known treatment or vaccine.

RELATED:

Florida has put in place a “disease response plan”

Deer resting on grass in natural habitat, relevant to zombie deer disease and wildlife health concerns.

Share icon

Image credits: Pedro Lastra/Unsplash

The Florida conservation services noted that the most recent instance was detected in Holmes County near the state’s border with Georgia—close to where the latter discovered their first case.

“The recent case was a road-[fatality] 1.5 year old doe sampled less than a mile south of Florida’s 2023 detection,” the agency announced on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Said 2023 case involved a white-tailed deer that was hit by a vehicle on a highway. The discovery prompted a “disease response plan.”

Florida’s conservation agency says it is taking the diagnosis seriously

Deer showing severe symptoms of zombie deer disease in a wooded area as authorities respond to the outbreak in southern state.

Share icon

Image credits: Difficult_Cat1110

Like the pledge accompanying its announcement two years ago, the recent confirmation stated:



“The FWC and its agency partners take CWD very seriously and are continuing with their comprehensive response plan with the goal of containing the disease within the area it was detected.”



“Because the second case is close to the original case, there will be no changes to the Management or Enhanced Surveillance Zones,” the website declared.

Florida has since tested 2500 deer for the illness

Deer showing symptoms of zombie deer disease with visible growths on face and neck in a natural outdoor setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: PetnurseSue

The government website shows that the state has since checked a total of 2406 deer, and confirmed that 2 tested positive for CWD.

The FWC breakdown also shows that 90 evaluations are pending.

Experts advise against eating affected animals’ meat for fear of it leading to illnesses like mad cow disease

Deer with large tumors on body, showing signs of zombie deer disease detected in southern state emergency response area.

Share icon

Image credits: povertybayhunt

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Minnesota describes the illness as a “fatal neurodegenerative disease,” caused by “infectious misfolded proteins” or prions.

The academic institution’s online platform notes that it can be contracted by other members of the Cervidae family, like elk and moose, through “environmental contamination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While not known to affect humans, experts advise against eating affected animals for the fear that it could trigger bovine spongiform encephalopathy, better known as mad cow disease.

It must be noted that aside from the loss of weight and bodily functions in the late stages of the illness, there are no visual symptoms in affected animals.

CWD is not to be confused with the wart-like cutaneous fibromas found on deer, wild rabbits, and squirrels

Deer standing near a residential area, highlighting concerns about Zombie Deer Disease detected in a southern state.

Share icon

Image credits: Jakeymakeme

Social media has since caught wind of the outbreak, and one netizen observed, “Eating a zombie deer is 100% safer than anything you buy in your local grocery stores.”

Said “zombie deer” is the moniker given to cervids that have been seen with large warts on their skin.

These unsightly growths are known as cutaneous fibromas, which can be passed from deer, rabbits, and squirrels but are relatively harmless to their hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the fatal CWD, the only time cutaneous fibromas can lead to their hosts passing away is when they affect their ability to forage and eat or evade predators.

The term “zombie deer” has been pinned on animals with cutaneous fibromas and, more recently, those with CWD

Young deer standing on grass with signs of zombie deer disease, highlighting wildlife health concerns in a southern state.

Share icon

Image credits: Jakeymakeme

“What in the world is a zombie deer?” asked another netizen, unfamiliar with the term connected to the warty animals

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease),” responded another mistakenly, “similar to mad cow but only transmitted through deer and moose and like animals.”

CWD has since been addressed at a federal level, with Congress shelling out $35 million on it every year

ADVERTISEMENT

Young deer standing in a grassy field, highlighting concerns about zombie deer disease in southern state emergency response efforts.

Share icon

Image credits: Divide By Zero/Unsplash

“It’s coined the term zombie deer because of what happens.. ‘weight loss, poor coordination, drooling, and a vacant stare, as their brains deteriorate into a spongy consistency’,” attempted another.

“It doesn’t mean it’s walking around [deceased], it’s in the process of [expiring].”

CWD has since been addressed at a federal level, with the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act being approved by Congress in December 2022.

The bill earmarked $35 million per year for research on the animal illness, which was slated to focus on detection in live animals, prevention, and understanding what caused the spread of the disease.

One netizen, in the wake of COVID, wonders which lab CWD was generated in

Comment mentioning zombie deer disease in Florida, highlighting concerns and local reactions to the outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about zombie deer disease safety compared to grocery store food, emphasizing the topic of zombie deer disease detection.

Comment on social media post with text about zombie deer disease, highlighting concerns about its detection and emergency response plans.

Facebook comment by Sharon Moyer asking about any connection to GMO mosquitoes, relevant to zombie deer disease concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Rita Vicky Berger DuBois asking what a zombie deer is, referencing zombie deer disease concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment asking which lab the zombie deer disease sample came from in an online discussion.

Comment by user Anthony Saviano expressing a view on deer consumption amid concerns about zombie deer disease detection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on light blue background about deer, referencing the Simpsons, related to zombie deer disease detected in southern state.

Comment by Timothy Brown reading wait until the frozen gators show up on a social media platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about eating affected meat related to zombie deer disease concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment mentioning walking dead zombies, related to concerns about zombie deer disease detected again.

Comment from Peter Winberg stating not transmitted to humans yet about zombie deer disease concerns.

Screenshot of a comment saying Good thing I don’t eat deer referencing zombie deer disease detection.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT