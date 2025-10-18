68 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic And Common Sense Is Absent In Many People (New Pics)
A lot of internet fads come and go, but there are a few things that seem to have a constant demand online, and fails definitely belong to this category. Similar to cats, no matter how many you've seen, every single one is still unique in its own way. And nowhere is that better showcased than on the legendary subreddit r/facepalm. It's full of bad luck, questionable decisions, and secondhand embarrassment. After all, nothing brings comfort quite like realizing someone out there manages to mess up even harder than you.
This post may include affiliate links.
A Big Lesson For All!!
Make It Make Sense
Not Almost Embarrassing. Straight Up Humiliating
The Company Has Needs... Which Don't Include Employees I Guess
Psychopaths
Careful, the cycle path may be out to get you.
Ew, A Lab Diamond?
Not Even His Own
On Starvation
Do a search for Elon Musk and world hunger for further insights on this issue.
And When He's Not Doing It Himself, His Lovely Followers To Do It For Him
Remember kids, do what God says, not as He does!
Murica
Yes but the billionaires have legitimately earned all that money and deserve it. As well as more tax breaks. And special licences to launch very public rockets. Meanwhile, back in the real world, eat the rich.
No Way
He's being a kind friend to her, we're strangers who don't know them or their dynamic. I hate those kinds of messages that if a boy/man is kind to a girl/woman then he must be attracted to her. Kindness isn't tied to love or attraction, those things can be separate. Friendship is genderless, and sometimes good friends are just good friends.
Times Have Changed
The Far-Right Sure Do Come Real Close To Getting It Sometimes
AI Bros Discover Copyright Infringement
AI "art" is not and will never be real art. I'm fully ready to d!e on that hill.
Perhaps Two Minutes!!
Scott's Not A Good Person
Maybe.... Help with the baby and show support for your wife?
“Their” 🙄🤦♂️
Their they're, no need to get uptight about something so pacific.
There Is Some Idiot Stamping This On Five Dollar Bills, Thinking The Lincoln Memorial Is The White House
Is that a real 5 dollar? Looks basic compared to UK money. Does it not have the anti forgery components that our money does? Genuinely asking the question, it might just be that the photo does not particularly show them.
Still Doing Better Than You
Imagine Being This Dumb
Calling it climate change to cover up the disaster of your education?
Patton Oswalt On Point Here LOL, Elmo Is So Transparent!
Isn't X global? The 1st amendment would not apply elsewhere?
Great Question!
Billionaires desperately need our money to pay for top lawyers to keep them out of prison.
Earning The Right To Live
Ariana Grande Is White As Well🤦♂️
If Know, You Say
Elon Musk To Remove The Block Button On Twitter
Yeah
The Audacity Of This Man
He Borrowed A Family For His Campaign Picture
System Is Failing
Dan Price is the guy who took a pay cut at his firm and paid so his staff the same, good, wage. The local economy had an upturn, his staff were happier , less stressed, were able to get on the housing ladder and start families.
This Is The Dumbest Timeline
It's Like He Wants To Get Voted Out As Sheriff
“I’ll Give You The Truth…”
Ethics? Isn't that down south, near Thuthex?
They're Bringing Their "Fight" To Reddit
Did He Think No One Would Check?
Trump lies? Never! I would not have thought that was possible of such an honest, hard working man!
Twitter In Brazil - Elon Musk Agrees To Appoint A Legal Representative, Pays Fines And Takes Down User Accounts That The Court Had Ordered Removed
It's Depend
He Thought That Wouldn’t Come Out…
What a horrible, depraved business to be involved in. Being a right wing activist that is.
Elon Suspends A Journalist For Sharing The Jd Vance Dossier
On Double Standards
Oh The Irony
One day Elon Musk may break it's programming and develop self awareness.
Can't Afford To Be Taxed
What Do I Even Say
Simple As That
Florida Needs Help, But Their Reps Said No To Fema Funding
That’s An AI Photo
To Believe This Is Real
Just be windy up there. I am wondering why it is not affecting Trump's wonderful head of hair.
No Fact Checking
Love That Joe Is Sharing This Story
You Can't Get Any More Divorced Than This
Literal Facepalm
Facepalm
Smh This Woman…
This the woman who believes in the Jewish space lasers?