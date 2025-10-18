ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of internet fads come and go, but there are a few things that seem to have a constant demand online, and fails definitely belong to this category. Similar to cats, no matter how many you've seen, every single one is still unique in its own way. And nowhere is that better showcased than on the legendary subreddit r/facepalm. It's full of bad luck, questionable decisions, and secondhand embarrassment. After all, nothing brings comfort quite like realizing someone out there manages to mess up even harder than you.

#1

A Big Lesson For All!!

Text snippet showing a facepalm moment about Mark Zuckerberg's dad offering a risky career choice with rich parents.

John_1992_funny Report

    #2

    Make It Make Sense

    Tweets highlighting facepalm moments showing lack of basic logic and common sense in economic and social issues.

    WinterYogurtcloset61 , missmayn Report

    #3

    Not Almost Embarrassing. Straight Up Humiliating

    Tweet about asylum seeker misunderstanding with a man holding a chart on illegal immigration, showing facepalm moments and missing basic logic.

    ExactlySorta , Acyn Report

    #4

    The Company Has Needs... Which Don't Include Employees I Guess

    Text conversation showing a facepalm moment highlighting absence of basic logic and common sense in business decisions.

    GothSpite Report

    #5

    Psychopaths

    Tweet showing a facepalm moment with a man confusing "psychopaths" for "cycle paths" due to missing basic logic and common sense.

    paul_c_watson Report

    #6

    Ew, A Lab Diamond?

    Tweet discussing how common sense is absent when people reject better quality, cheaper diamonds due to illogical reasons.

    Laila_Serenade Report

    #7

    Not Even His Own

    Tweet showing a humorous exchange about diapers featuring Obama, illustrating facepalm moments of missing basic logic and common sense.

    acyn Report

    #8

    On Starvation

    Twitter exchange highlighting facepalm moments showing lack of basic logic and common sense about food and healthcare rights.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    tropicaltarot avatar
    Tropical Tarot
    Tropical Tarot
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Do a search for Elon Musk and world hunger for further insights on this issue.

    #9

    And When He's Not Doing It Himself, His Lovely Followers To Do It For Him

    Tweet exchange showing a facepalm moment highlighting lack of basic logic and common sense about cancel culture.

    Ok_Improvement_7942 , DanaSchwartzzz Report

    #10

    Murica

    Tweet by Robert Reich highlighting billionaire wealth and student loan debt, illustrating facepalm moments of basic logic absence.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Yes but the billionaires have legitimately earned all that money and deserve it. As well as more tax breaks. And special licences to launch very public rockets. Meanwhile, back in the real world, eat the rich.

    #11

    No Way

    Couple at bowling alley with food, illustrating facepalm moments showing lack of basic logic and common sense in many people.

    NdegeKev Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited)

    He's being a kind friend to her, we're strangers who don't know them or their dynamic. I hate those kinds of messages that if a boy/man is kind to a girl/woman then he must be attracted to her. Kindness isn't tied to love or attraction, those things can be separate. Friendship is genderless, and sometimes good friends are just good friends.

    #12

    Times Have Changed

    Tweet highlighting a facepalm moment about generational differences in college costs and housing affordability.

    QasimRashid Report

    #13

    The Far-Right Sure Do Come Real Close To Getting It Sometimes

    Tweet about an ER bill charging 17 grand for basic IV treatment highlighting facepalm moments and lack of common sense.

    guitarguy12341 Report

    #14

    AI Bros Discover Copyright Infringement

    Screenshot of a tweet about an AI artist suing the U.S. Copyright Office, highlighting missing basic logic and common sense.

    americanthaiguy , culturecrave Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited)

    AI "art" is not and will never be real art. I'm fully ready to d!e on that hill.

    #15

    Perhaps Two Minutes!!

    Tweet showcasing facepalm moments highlighting the absence of basic logic and common sense in people’s out-of-office messages.

    mitzvah88 Report

    #16

    Scott's Not A Good Person

    Tweet about challenges in early parenthood showing facepalm moments where basic logic and common sense seem absent.

    GNPTelenor Report

    #17

    “Their” 🙄🤦‍♂️

    Screenshot of a tweet illustrating a facepalm moment highlighting lack of basic logic and common sense.

    pulse_trump Report

    #18

    There Is Some Idiot Stamping This On Five Dollar Bills, Thinking The Lincoln Memorial Is The White House

    Five dollar bill with red text saying My President Donald Trump lives here, highlighting facepalm moments of absent common sense.

    Grand_Election4609 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited)

    Is that a real 5 dollar? Looks basic compared to UK money. Does it not have the anti forgery components that our money does? Genuinely asking the question, it might just be that the photo does not particularly show them.

    #19

    Still Doing Better Than You

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a red Ferrari and a steering wheel, highlighting facepalm moments and lack of basic logic.

    Theodore-Nunez Report

    #20

    Imagine Being This Dumb

    Tweet showing a user denying the size of hurricanes in Florida, highlighting facepalm moments of absent logic and common sense.

    ChristinaLyn72 Report

    #21

    Patton Oswalt On Point Here LOL, Elmo Is So Transparent!

    Social media posts showing facepalm moments with basic logic and common sense missing in conversations.

    no_longer_huhman Report

    #22

    Great Question!

    Man standing near a rundown trailer contrasted with a luxurious mansion highlighting facepalm moments of absent basic logic.

    monaleeparis Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Billionaires desperately need our money to pay for top lawyers to keep them out of prison.

    #23

    Earning The Right To Live

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting a facepalm moment showing lack of basic logic and common sense online.

    HeavyLeeT1 Report

    #24

    Ariana Grande Is White As Well🤦‍♂️

    Tweet discussing double standards with a selfie showing a woman posing indoors, highlighting facepalm moments and lack of logic.

    _crazyboyhere_ Report

    #25

    If Know, You Say

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a facepalm moment highlighting lack of basic logic and common sense in social interactions.

    John_1992_funny Report

    #26

    Elon Musk To Remove The Block Button On Twitter

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the removal of the block button and absence of basic logic in social media functions.

    elonmusk Report

    #27

    Yeah

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting facepalm moments about the erasure of Mary Shelley’s role in science fiction history.

    MameFatouNiang Report

    #28

    The Audacity Of This Man

    Tweet by Elon Musk humorously highlighting a facepalm moment showing absence of basic logic and common sense.

    elonmusk Report

    #29

    He Borrowed A Family For His Campaign Picture

    Family photo of Derrick Anderson with wife and children illustrating facepalm moments showing absent basic logic and common sense.

    thenewyorkgod Report

    #30

    System Is Failing

    Tweet about young adults living with parents showing facepalm moments of absent basic logic and common sense.

    DanPriceSeattle Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited)

    Dan Price is the guy who took a pay cut at his firm and paid so his staff the same, good, wage. The local economy had an upturn, his staff were happier , less stressed, were able to get on the housing ladder and start families.

    #31

    This Is The Dumbest Timeline

    Tweet showing a facepalm moment with illogical political statements and a statistically tied poll result.

    mrbenwexler Report

    #32

    Still Figuring It Out

    Woman smiling in a dating profile with a facepalm moment about having 12 kids and bringing wallet for KFC.

    AntiFacistBossBitch Report

    #33

    It's Like He Wants To Get Voted Out As Sheriff

    Ohio sheriff doubling down after backlash highlights facepalm moments showing absence of basic logic and common sense.

    Doc_tor_Bob Report

    #34

    “I’ll Give You The Truth…”

    Kevin McCarthy discussing ethics complaint involving Matt Gaetz, highlighting facepalm moments of absent basic logic and common sense.

    what_eve_r Report

    #35

    They're Bringing Their "Fight" To Reddit

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a flawed plan highlighting a lack of basic logic and common sense.

    CardLivez Report

    #36

    Did He Think No One Would Check?

    Headline about Trump humiliated for false graduation claim, illustrating facepalm moments of absent common sense and logic.

    Doc_tor_Bob Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Trump lies? Never! I would not have thought that was possible of such an honest, hard working man!

    #37

    Twitter In Brazil - Elon Musk Agrees To Appoint A Legal Representative, Pays Fines And Takes Down User Accounts That The Court Had Ordered Removed

    Man walking past a digital news display showing Elon Musk, highlighting facepalm moments of absent basic logic and common sense.

    SierraCameraShy Report

    #38

    It's Depend

    Social media posts highlighting facepalm moments revealing lack of basic logic and common sense in everyday issues.

    John_1992_funny Report

    #39

    He Thought That Wouldn’t Come Out…

    Man speaking at a conference, illustrating a facepalm moment showing absence of basic logic and common sense.

    Mr__O__ Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    What a horrible, depraved business to be involved in. Being a right wing activist that is.

    #40

    Elon Suspends A Journalist For Sharing The Jd Vance Dossier

    Screenshot of a suspended social media account showing lack of basic logic and common sense in many people.

    Unusual-State1827 Report

    #41

    On Double Standards

    Tweet highlighting facepalm moments showing the absence of basic logic and common sense in reactions to luxury gifts controversies.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    #42

    Oh The Irony

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting a facepalm moment showing lack of basic logic and common sense.

    blaze_uchiha999 Report

    #43

    Can't Afford To Be Taxed

    Social media post highlighting extreme wealth concentration and a call for taxing the rich, showing absent basic logic.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    #44

    What Do I Even Say

    Tweet from Elon Musk discussing the logic behind Trump's election as the last chance to save democracy facepalm moment.

    PlatypusesOrPlatipi Report

    #45

    Simple As That

    Tweet highlighting facepalm moments showcasing the absence of basic logic and common sense in society.

    Odyssey_Dragonfly Report

    #46

    Florida Needs Help, But Their Reps Said No To Fema Funding

    Tweet showing a facepalm moment about hurricane aid bill rejected by Florida Republicans including Matt Gaetz.

    GerryConnolly , GerryConnolly Report

    #47

    That’s An AI Photo

    Two men wearing life jackets walk through floodwater, illustrating facepalm moments showing absence of basic logic and common sense.

    Nighthawking2 Report

    #48

    To Believe This Is Real

    Man in a suit climbing a phone tower, illustrating a facepalm moment showing absent basic logic and common sense.

    Mr__O__ Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Just be windy up there. I am wondering why it is not affecting Trump's wonderful head of hair.

    #49

    No Fact Checking

    Man making a facepalm expression next to a cat with a confused face, illustrating lack of basic logic and common sense.

    Rachtrott Report

    #50

    Love That Joe Is Sharing This Story

    Tweet reply showing a facepalm moment highlighting absence of basic logic and common sense in politics.

    Riyadhdead Report

    #51

    You Can't Get Any More Divorced Than This

    Screenshot of a tweet highlighting facepalm moments showing lack of basic logic and common sense in social media follower stats.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #52

    Literal Facepalm

    Judge facepalming in courtroom showing lack of basic logic and common sense during election tampering case.

    Doc_tor_Bob Report

    #53

    Facepalm

    Excavator at a rural road repair site highlighting facepalm moments showing lack of basic logic and common sense.

    blankblank60000 Report

    #54

    Smh This Woman…

    Tweet claiming weather control with 23M views, followed by a critical reply showing facepalm moments and lack of basic logic.

    Zesty-Erotic_Goddess Report

    #55

    Misdirected Anger

    Tweet about a disabled veteran's long wait for surgery, highlighting common sense and basic logic facepalm moments.

    Enchant_Sticks Report

    #56

    Apparently The Dork Maga Activates His Incel Edgelord Face Every Time He Sees A President

    Two side-by-side images of Elon Musk meeting Obama and Trump, both making awkward facepalm moments showing absent common sense.

    rhythmstripp Report

    #57

    Fair Point Though

    Woman laughing with text about a $770 belt costing more than hurricane victim donations showing facepalm moments.

    REDEAT10 Report

    #58

    Wow 🤦

    Tweet by Selina Wang about Ron DeSantis refusing a call from VP Harris, showing a facepalm moment of absent basic logic and common sense.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

    #59

    Ron Desantis Is Willing To Kill Floridians To Own The Libs

    Kamala Harris speaking at Joint Base Andrews about disaster disinformation, showing a facepalm moment of missing common sense.

    MoreMotivation Report

    #60

    The Tampa Bay Area's Main Hospital And Only Trauma Center Is Built On An Island At Sea Level

    Aerial view of coastal city buildings and waterways showing scenic urban landscape with basic logic and common sense absent.

    OGSyedIsEverywhere Report

    #61

    One Question: Why?

    Man walking in heavy rain during Hurricane Milton, illustrating facepalm moments showing lack of basic logic and common sense.

    AntiFacistBossBitch Report

    #62

    The Official Tomi Lahren

    Screenshot of a social media facepalm moment showing a political insult and response lacking basic logic and common sense.

    Jane_Cats Report

    #63

    Billionaire Turns Beautiful Landscape Into A Dump Because They Blocked Part Of The Wall

    Elon Musk in a leather jacket amid facepalm moments showing absence of basic logic and common sense in many people

    Doc_tor_Bob Report

    #64

    He Finally Built That Wall

    Group of people standing near a podium surrounded by a small brick wall showing a facepalm moment in logic and common sense.

    verylateish Report

    #65

    This Guy Can Not Handle The Truth

    Tweet screenshot showing Elon Musk expressing a controversial political opinion, illustrating facepalm moments and lack of basic logic.

    GoMx808-0 Report

    #66

    Twitter Right Now

    Group of military personnel in green uniforms using computers, illustrating facepalm moments showing absent basic logic and common sense.

    Sometypeofway18 Report

    #67

    Fancy That

    Tweet discussing logic and common sense in budget control and climate change related to FEMA funding issues.

    StrangeDig3811 Report

    #68

    😭🤦

    Social media post questioning weather manipulation with Gulf of Mexico storm path map showing high wind speeds and hurricane categories.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

