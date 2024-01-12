If You Need A Good Laugh, You Might Like The Cartoon Series I Created (20 Pics)
Hi, my name is Kalman ‘Carun’ Balla. Once upon a time, in a galaxy far far away, I used to be a writer – this was the plot twist. My short stories were published in a Hungarian magazine. However, during the COVID-19 lockdowns, I realized that writing descriptions and narratives were a bloody torture, while punchlines on their own weren’t as effective. So, after some pestering from my missus, I started drawing cartoons that matched my one-line jokes.This was the beginning of my true creative journey, while in reality, I worked as a welder/fabricator, a paramedic, and a chef, and now I am the certified positive input in a local care home with the official title of catering assistant. This leaves me enough free time to play on the PS5, throw a few darts, listen to rock music, and draw.
Since that’s why you’re here, enjoy my cartoons!
As a self-taught artist, I started as a kid doodling in all my school books, drawing the occasional superhero comics of my own, and photoshopping pictures in the traditional pen-and-pencil way; but then I ditched the idea of doing something with this “rare” talent.
This hiatus lasted until December 2021 – more than twenty years. After some nagging, I purchased sketchbooks and quality pencils, only to realize that these didn’t magically create better images of the ones in my head. Neither did the professional drawing software and the extra brushes. I watched YouTube videos, sometimes on repeat – even my missus knows Marco Bucci’s color theory from the heart – and practice, practice, practiced.
Today, I use a sketchbook when I’m out and about, and Procreate on my iPad as my main work tool. After learning the basic software functions and various painting techniques, Inktober 2022 moved me in the direction of drawing cartoons because… those are awesome. And laughter is the best medicine, right?
I enjoy discovering the fun side in the Far Side of everything – pun intended. Except in politics. That’s a joke in itself, at which I can’t laugh. Graham Annable aka Grickle, Sir Terry Pratchett, JP Ahonen can always make my day; while artistically I always fall for Marco Bucci and Nikolai Lockertsen. There are also unnamed heroes appearing in my life as special guests whose stories and wisdom never cease to amaze and inspire me. There’s a punchline lurking in many stories – I prefer finding that and helping people deal with our dull, often gloomy reality.
Thanks to the drawing challenges, Dragon and Dude were born, and now I ended up here.
I’d like to take the opportunity to invite you to check out my Instagram, especially if you’re in dire need of some silly jokes and a good laugh. Who knows what the future brings? I think Dragon would look pretty on the cover of Vogue magazine, my vampire could feature as a blood-type diet specialist in health columns, and the witch would give the best beauty tips and tricks. So, as the agent of the above cool folks, I urge you to spread the word and let’s sneak a morsel of happiness in the world.