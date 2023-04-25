“You’re Not My Doctor”: Pharmacist Treats Doctor Like Any Other Patron, Doctor Starts Demanding To Be Called Dr., Gets His Ego Publicly Deflated

If you’ve watched Scrubs, you’ll probably know that one episode where JD pointed out how doctors sometimes are patients at hospitals. And that means they will always try to somehow undermine their actual doctors and diagnose and treat themselves.

Despite the possible skepticism we might have of the things popular TV portrays, turns out medical doctors can be troublesome as patients. One Redditor recently shared their story of humbling one such doctor who wasn’t having any of his very mortal existence as a patient.

Redditor u/skiprecon777 was recently reminded of this story and decided to share it with the r/pettyrevenge Reddit community.

The story goes that OP used to work as a pharmacy technician. Every once in a while, they would encounter patients who also happen to be doctors. For the most part, they tend to be quite entitled, nearly demanding VIP status and total subordinance.

One such wild character—Mr. (Dr.) Smith—appeared in OP’s pharmacy. The whole issue arose over insurance deductibles that OP knew very well were applied to the total sum, but the customer-doctor was having none of it. The real culprit was that folks never truly understand (or sometimes even read) their insurance policies, and this would often happen in the beginning of the year.

But OP was definitely in the right, and Mr. Smith was still having none of it. To a point where he just couldn’t take a no and raised his voice in response to “Mr. Smith,” saying “That’s Doctor Smith.” Well, OP was having none of it either, so they simply replied with “You’re not my doctor.”

A heart-piercing silence suddenly dominated the room. Everyone stopped doing what they were doing up until that point and lowkey turned their gaze to the borderline Mexican standoff at the counter.

After a moment or two, Mr. Smith pulled out his card, paid for his prescriptions, and slinked away, dejected and defeated.

“I saw him one other time a few months later when he was again picking up a prescription. The interaction was very limited and formal, but I still called him Mr. Smith. He didn’t correct me. (He was actually a MD, by the way),” OP elaborated in an interview with Bored Panda. “He may try it with other people but he never did with me again.”

Now, it is important to note that not all patients and customers who happen to be medical doctors are like that. Sure, a good number of them tend to be, but OP confirmed that not all are rotten to the core like Mrs. Smith was.

But when it happens, it happens, and OP noted another instance of a doctor going above and beyond their status:

“I did have a follow-up story about another doctor. Basically, in all retail pharmacies, there’s a line the doctors call on to give verbal prescription orders to the pharmacist. It’s an option on the automated system when you can [call] the pharmacy.”

“One time this woman called in on the line and when I answered she started requesting her own prescription be refilled. I put in the refill order and after it was completed I gently made it clear that the line was for doctors only.”

“Her: ‘Well, I am a doctor.’ Me: ‘Oh, well, I understand, but you’re not calling in the capacity of being a doctor, you’re calling as a patient. This is a line for doctors to call in prescriptions for their patients, not a special line just for people who happen to be doctors.’ She took offense and demanded to speak to the pharmacist.”

The post drew a bit of an internet crowd as it got nearly 8,000 upvotes (with a 94% positivity rating) and a Reddit award. Oh, and speaking of crowd, folks commended OP for their swift comeback.

Many pointed out just how strong the “do you know who I am” energy was with this one, adding that you can also see this in online bookings as they are also the same group of people to add “Dr” to their name to orders.

Others shared stories and experiences, also playing a bit of a devil’s advocate and explaining that the remainder of doctors actually try to hide their status. And it might be also because they are decent human beings, but mostly because they don’t want to be asked for medical advice as it often happens when someone hints at their MD-ness.

You can read the post in all of its context on Reddit here. But before you do that, why not leave some of your comments on the story as well. Mayhaps you’ve had experiences with entitled doctors? Let us know in the comment section below!

