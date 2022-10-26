Heavily Pregnant Woman Drove Across Town To Stock Up On Her Favorite Chocolates, Loses It After She Discovers Spouse Ate Some Of Them

From physical symptoms to psychological struggles, carrying a child is not always rainbows and butterflies.

For instance, a study that was published in May 2020 concluded that “perinatal depression affects 10% to 20% of women in the United States during pregnancy, the postpartum period, or both.”

That said, it’s not uncommon for pregnancies to be challenging and, at times, traumatic – after all, your body is growing a brand-new person. Stuff like morning sickness, bloating, raging hormones, back pain, and bodily changes cover only a minor portion of the things that are bound to happen to women who are expecting.

Now, having a positive pregnancy experience is possible, of course – but not every mom-to-be loves being pregnant, and that’s absolutely OK.

Perhaps you loathe it because your body is on its last thread, or maybe because you’re feeling like a burden or simply grieving the life you once had – all emotions are valid.

However, to help overcome all the negative thinking, it’s vital to have a stable support system that will be able to recognize what comes with being pregnant (even if it means enduring your wife’s chocolate cravings).

Image credits: EstablishmentFew289 (not the actual photo)

“AITA for yelling at my husband when he ate some of my chocolate and making him drive across the city to replace them?” – this Redditor turned to one of the platform’s most well-liked communities to ask fellow members whether it was wrong to lash out at her husband and make him drive across the city to replace some chocolate that he ate. In just one day, the post managed to garner nearly 20K upvotes as well as 3.8K comments discussing the situation.

Image credits: EstablishmentFew289

The mom-to-be began her post by sharing that she’s reaching the end of her pregnancy. She then proceeded to explain that while her hubby works long hours to save some extra cash before the baby is born, her mother is the one who typically takes her around to run errands and whatnot.

Last month, the women drove to the author’s favorite chocolate store so she could stock up on some confectionaries. The store is famous for having dozens of flavors that are beautifully wrapped in colorful foil; however, the problem is the store’s location – it’s approximately an hour away from the couple’s home.

Image credits: EstablishmentFew289

One day, her spouse came back home from work, and after supper, they planned to relax and watch some TV. Once they finished eating, the woman “waddled” over to the couch and asked her partner to bring her a couple of those chocolates. He did and took a few for himself too.

Image credits: EstablishmentFew289

The man came back to the couch with a mouthful of chocolate, and when he kissed the author, she immediately knew that he’d taken her favorite stracciatella ones. She got upset and confronted her spouse – however, he assured her that it wasn’t a big deal and that she could just go visit the store and get some more.

Image credits: EstablishmentFew289

And while this company has dozens of stores scattered around, the woman has only seen this flavor in that particular shop that requires several hours of driving.

She then decided to question whether he’d been eating that flavor a lot, and according to her, her husband’s face told her everything she needed to know.

Needless to say, she lost her cool and yelled at the man, saying that it’s not that easy for her to sit in a car for two hours. To her surprise, he said that he’d go out and replace them right away.

Image credits: EstablishmentFew289

He visited a couple of stores, but they all told him the same thing. So, he willingly drove across the city and eventually came back with a big bag of the author’s favorite flavor.

While her husband was gone, the woman admitted that she called up her mother and that she had advised her to calm down as her hormones were making her crazy.

Image credits: EstablishmentFew289

The soon-to-be mom apologized to her husband, but he was still crabby about having to drive for hours just to get the woman her chocolates. The author then added that she believes he should know better than to eat her favorite flavor.

Image credits: EstablishmentFew289

Image credits: badlyricpolice (not the actual photo)

Since the post blew up, the woman decided to edit it and add a little bit of commentary. She said that her husband is a wonderful person – however, she also noted that she didn’t force it upon him, as he was the one who chose to drive across the city to get her the chocolates.

What do you think about this situation? Would you do anything differently?

