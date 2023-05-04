Have you noticed how different ice cream flavors go with different moods? The occasion may vary from person to person, and you may not even realize it about yourself, but it’s not only your taste buds that make the choice at the ice cream parlor. Whether you have failed an exam, your favorite band has announced they are going on hiatus, or your best friend needs to recover after a breakup, different ice cream flavors can help in each of these situations. Things may not change, but your mood definitely will, because that’s the power of ice cream. That’s just facts, and it’s pretty weird that science hasn’t acknowledged it yet.

When you are deciding on the flavor you want to have, ice cream names are not always helpful. Some brands come up with flashy, extravagant names that have nothing to do with the flavor. So keep your mind open not to miss the best ice cream flavor in the shop just because you didn’t trust its name. One of my personal, very ambitious dreams is to try all of the flavors of ice cream there are in the world. By the way, are there any ice cream flavors that don’t exist but you really wish they did? 

If you thought that wine-flavored ice cream (not even all that rare where I live) is as strange as it gets, scroll down for some weird ice cream flavors. How many of these would you actually dare to try? What are the worst ice cream flavors you have ever had? Let us know in the comments.

#1

Salmon Flavor

Salmon Flavor

royalcaffe_ Report

Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
I shouldn't have clicked this thread..

I shouldn't have clicked this thread..

#2

Coffee Garlic Herb Almond Chip

Coffee Garlic Herb Almond Chip

maxandminas Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Pick. A. Lane. Too many things going on here.

Pick. A. Lane. Too many things going on here.

#3

Boone Olive Oil Co.'s Black Currant Balsamic And Berry Brie

Boone Olive Oil Co.'s Black Currant Balsamic And Berry Brie

sparkyshomemade Report

Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Looks melted from no one eating it..

Looks melted from no one eating it..

#4

Ranch Ice Cream

Ranch Ice Cream

vanleeuwenicecream Report

Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
There a few things ranch does not pair with and ice cream is one of them

There a few things ranch does not pair with and ice cream is one of them

#5

Beer Flavor Ice Cream

Beer Flavor Ice Cream

motley.moo Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Might work, depending on WHICH beer flavor.

Might work, depending on WHICH beer flavor.

#6

Beet Flavor Ice Cream

Beet Flavor Ice Cream

icecreamlab Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Beets are vile. This is an abomination amongst desserts.

Beets are vile. This is an abomination amongst desserts.

#7

Candied Bacon Flavor

Candied Bacon Flavor

sparkyshomemade Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
I could totally get on board with this.

I could totally get on board with this.

#8

Lavender Ice Cream

Lavender Ice Cream

dogsandhalloween Report

LazyKitten
LazyKitten
I've tried cherry blossom ice cream before and liked it. Maybe lavender might be not that much different?

I've tried cherry blossom ice cream before and liked it. Maybe lavender might be not that much different?

#9

Wasabi

Wasabi

laboratoriodelgelato.com Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
So your mouth can be frostbitten and on fire at the same time.

So your mouth can be frostbitten and on fire at the same time.

#10

Mountain Dew And Doritos

Mountain Dew And Doritos

sparkyshomemade Report

Clay S.
Clay S.
Stoner munchies ice cream

Stoner munchies ice cream

#11

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

sparkyshomemade Report

#12

Honey Jalapeño Pickle

Honey Jalapeño Pickle

sweetactionicecream Report

Cosmologist wannabe
Cosmologist wannabe
the pickle part sounds nice. the jalapenos? nah.

the pickle part sounds nice. the jalapenos? nah.

#13

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Loblolly Creamery Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Ice cream flavors should include the phrase "flaming hot."

Ice cream flavors should include the phrase "flaming hot."

#14

Beef Tongue Ice Cream

Beef Tongue Ice Cream

appetiteforjapan.com , sodai gomi Report

#15

Yellowfin Tuna Ceviche With Basil And Avocado Ice Cream

Yellowfin Tuna Ceviche With Basil And Avocado Ice Cream

sobounola , pastryturtle Report

#16

Pringles Flavor Ice Cream

Pringles Flavor Ice Cream

maxandminas Report

Nonbinary Reptile
Nonbinary Reptile
I could get on board with this, imagine how many savory toppings, like BBQ sauce or honey mustard.

I could get on board with this, imagine how many savory toppings, like BBQ sauce or honey mustard.

#17

Mustard Flavor

Mustard Flavor

frenchsturkiye Report

#18

Vinegar Flavor

Vinegar Flavor

loandslobbqderry Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
EWW. Why would you want to eat something that tasted like cold vinegar?

EWW. Why would you want to eat something that tasted like cold vinegar?

#19

Creamy Wysteria Flavored Ice Cream

Creamy Wysteria Flavored Ice Cream

deiroxy Report

#20

Carbon Coconut Ice Cream

Carbon Coconut Ice Cream

DestrucshuNJ Report

#21

Earl Grey Honey Ice Cream

Earl Grey Honey Ice Cream

flushoofy88 Report

#22

Deviled Egg Custard With Smoked Black Tea

Deviled Egg Custard With Smoked Black Tea

saltandstraw.com Report

#23

Sesame Gelato With Miso Caramel, Cookies, And Ramen

Sesame Gelato With Miso Caramel, Cookies, And Ramen

blackdoggelato Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
I would try it, not sure about including the ramen, though.

I would try it, not sure about including the ramen, though.

#24

Garlic

Garlic

thestinkingrosesf Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
I love garlic, but in ice cream? No thanks.

I love garlic, but in ice cream? No thanks.

#25

Mushroom

Mushroom

foodiary87 Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Mushrooms are very blah, so not sure how enjoyable that would be.

Mushrooms are very blah, so not sure how enjoyable that would be.

#26

Caviar Flavor

Caviar Flavor

isocream Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
Yuck, but it does look like black licorice ice cream, which is my favourite.

Yuck, but it does look like black licorice ice cream, which is my favourite.

#27

Rosemary Flavor

Rosemary Flavor

twodognightcreamery Report

#28

Sushi Flavor

Sushi Flavor

crunchyvegangal Report

#29

Marshmallow Topped Ice Cream

Marshmallow Topped Ice Cream

bearsdidit Report

#30

Matcha And Taro Ice Cream

Matcha And Taro Ice Cream

rvbshelia Report

#31

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

jenis.com Report

#32

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

vanleeuwenicecream.com Report

#33

Nacho Nacho

Nacho Nacho

nannos.bakery.wlb Report

#34

Caramelized Turkey And Cranberry Sauce

Caramelized Turkey And Cranberry Sauce

saltandstraw Report

#35

Spinach Cake And Chocolate Tahini Fudge

Spinach Cake And Chocolate Tahini Fudge

saltandstraw Report

#36

Fennel Gelato

Fennel Gelato

icecreamlab Report

#37

Thyme Flavor

Thyme Flavor

kearsleys.kitchen Report

#38

Pepper Flavor

Pepper Flavor

nanama1115 Report

#39

Salted Duck Egg Flavor

Salted Duck Egg Flavor

deluxeduck Report

#40

Spaghetti Ice Cream

Spaghetti Ice Cream

Base layer of cream, covered with vanilla ice cream that’s forced through an extractor. topped with raspberry sauce and bits of white chocolate.

outofgamut Report

LazyKitten
LazyKitten
I've made "spaghetti" cupcakes before, this sounds similarly tasty

I've made "spaghetti" cupcakes before, this sounds similarly tasty

#41

Earl Grey Milk Tea Ice Cream (With Boba Pearls)

Earl Grey Milk Tea Ice Cream (With Boba Pearls)

17-03 Report

#42

Black Sesame Cheesecake With Jasmine Ice Cream

Black Sesame Cheesecake With Jasmine Ice Cream

mpregsquidward Report

#43

Rose And Pistachio Soft Serve Ice Cream

Rose And Pistachio Soft Serve Ice Cream

RocketToTheSky Report

#44

Green Tea Pearl Drink With Green Tea Shaved Ice, Green Tea Ice Cream, And Green Tea Sauce And Whipped Cream

Green Tea Pearl Drink With Green Tea Shaved Ice, Green Tea Ice Cream, And Green Tea Sauce And Whipped Cream

imgur.com Report

#45

A Bowl Of Vanilla And Black Sesame Yin Yang Ice Cream

A Bowl Of Vanilla And Black Sesame Yin Yang Ice Cream

Big_Black_Cat Report

#46

Custard Ice Cream

Custard Ice Cream

chopnflame Report

Clay S.
Clay S.
Isn't ice cream made from a custard?

Isn't ice cream made from a custard?

#47

Green Tea And Black Sesame Ice Cream

Green Tea And Black Sesame Ice Cream

imgur.com Report

#48

Crawfish

Crawfish

redcircleicecream Report

#49

Famous Idaho Ice Cream Potato

Famous Idaho Ice Cream Potato

westsidedrivein.com Report

#50

Lychee Ice Cream Wrapped In Rice Paste (Dry Outside, Cold Ice Cream On The Inside)

Lychee Ice Cream Wrapped In Rice Paste (Dry Outside, Cold Ice Cream On The Inside)

funkidredd Report

Clay S.
Clay S.
Mochi ice cream then?

Mochi ice cream then?

#51

A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich With Horchata Ice Cream

A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich With Horchata Ice Cream

cam2go Report

#52

A Salmiakki (Salty Liquorice) Ice Cream With Black Vanilla Cone

A Salmiakki (Salty Liquorice) Ice Cream With Black Vanilla Cone

Oine25 Report

#53

Ube And Avocado Ice Cream Wrapped In A Hong Kong Waffle

Ube And Avocado Ice Cream Wrapped In A Hong Kong Waffle

ExquisiteSmells Report

#54

Ice Cream Made With Liquid Nitrogen And A Bubble Cone

Ice Cream Made With Liquid Nitrogen And A Bubble Cone

mmehl1 Report

#55

Salted Cinnamon Ice Cream

Salted Cinnamon Ice Cream

underthepeachmoon Report

#56

Tangelo, Tequila Ice Cream And Lime, Cilantro, Tequila Ice Cream Between Watermelon Squares

Tangelo, Tequila Ice Cream And Lime, Cilantro, Tequila Ice Cream Between Watermelon Squares

handvenusicecream Report

#57

Spicy Peanut Butter Curry Coconut Ice Cream

Spicy Peanut Butter Curry Coconut Ice Cream

sebastianjoes Report

