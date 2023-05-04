57 Strange Ice Cream Flavors To Test Your Taste Buds
Have you noticed how different ice cream flavors go with different moods? The occasion may vary from person to person, and you may not even realize it about yourself, but it’s not only your taste buds that make the choice at the ice cream parlor. Whether you have failed an exam, your favorite band has announced they are going on hiatus, or your best friend needs to recover after a breakup, different ice cream flavors can help in each of these situations. Things may not change, but your mood definitely will, because that’s the power of ice cream. That’s just facts, and it’s pretty weird that science hasn’t acknowledged it yet.
When you are deciding on the flavor you want to have, ice cream names are not always helpful. Some brands come up with flashy, extravagant names that have nothing to do with the flavor. So keep your mind open not to miss the best ice cream flavor in the shop just because you didn’t trust its name. One of my personal, very ambitious dreams is to try all of the flavors of ice cream there are in the world. By the way, are there any ice cream flavors that don’t exist but you really wish they did?
If you thought that wine-flavored ice cream (not even all that rare where I live) is as strange as it gets, scroll down for some weird ice cream flavors. How many of these would you actually dare to try? What are the worst ice cream flavors you have ever had? Let us know in the comments.
Salmon Flavor
Coffee Garlic Herb Almond Chip
Boone Olive Oil Co.'s Black Currant Balsamic And Berry Brie
Ranch Ice Cream
There a few things ranch does not pair with and ice cream is one of them
Beer Flavor Ice Cream
Beet Flavor Ice Cream
Candied Bacon Flavor
Lavender Ice Cream
I've tried cherry blossom ice cream before and liked it. Maybe lavender might be not that much different?
Wasabi
So your mouth can be frostbitten and on fire at the same time.
Margherita Pizza
Honey Jalapeño Pickle
Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Ice cream flavors should include the phrase "flaming hot."
Beef Tongue Ice Cream
Yellowfin Tuna Ceviche With Basil And Avocado Ice Cream
Pringles Flavor Ice Cream
I could get on board with this, imagine how many savory toppings, like BBQ sauce or honey mustard.
Mustard Flavor
Vinegar Flavor
EWW. Why would you want to eat something that tasted like cold vinegar?
Creamy Wysteria Flavored Ice Cream
Carbon Coconut Ice Cream
Earl Grey Honey Ice Cream
Deviled Egg Custard With Smoked Black Tea
Sesame Gelato With Miso Caramel, Cookies, And Ramen
I would try it, not sure about including the ramen, though.
Garlic
Mushroom
Mushrooms are very blah, so not sure how enjoyable that would be.
Caviar Flavor
Yuck, but it does look like black licorice ice cream, which is my favourite.
Rosemary Flavor
Sushi Flavor
Marshmallow Topped Ice Cream
Everything Bagel
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
Nacho Nacho
Caramelized Turkey And Cranberry Sauce
Spinach Cake And Chocolate Tahini Fudge
Fennel Gelato
Thyme Flavor
Pepper Flavor
Salted Duck Egg Flavor
Spaghetti Ice Cream
Base layer of cream, covered with vanilla ice cream that’s forced through an extractor. topped with raspberry sauce and bits of white chocolate.
I've made "spaghetti" cupcakes before, this sounds similarly tasty