Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Would You Have Gotten Into Yale 100 Years Ago?”: Test Yourself With 30 Entrance Exam Questions
Yale admission exam trivia question about the difference between velocity and speed with a rider on a red scooter.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Would You Have Gotten Into Yale 100 Years Ago?”: Test Yourself With 30 Entrance Exam Questions

4

26

4

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨Double points alert! 🚨

Have you ever felt like getting into a university must’ve been so much easier a hundred years back? After all, we’ve discovered so much more now, and the bar has been raised tenfold, right? In that case, passing a Yale entrance exam from 1913 should be a piece of cake for you! Let’s see how you’ll perform.

This quiz, consisting of 30 questions, is based on this 1913 Yale University Entrance Exam. It will test your knowledge on everything from maths and sciences to history and foreign languages. Good luck!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Open math textbook, notebook with grid paper, and pen representing Yale entrance exam questions from 100 years ago.

    Open math textbook, notebook with grid paper, and pen representing Yale entrance exam questions from 100 years ago.

    Photo credits: Lum3n

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    26

    4

    26

    4

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that was difficult. I impressed myself with the Latin and even Greek questions, but was let down by my ignorance of US and mediaeval English history , so got a couple of them wrong.

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Firstly, I'd never have "gotten" anywhere, because the past tense of "get" is "got".

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's perhaps worth pointing out that it was normal use in the UK as well, if you go back a hundred years or more. And lingers on with forgotten, misbegotten, etc. to this day. I'd pick another hill to die on, IIWY, there are enough to choose from.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that was difficult. I impressed myself with the Latin and even Greek questions, but was let down by my ignorance of US and mediaeval English history , so got a couple of them wrong.

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Firstly, I'd never have "gotten" anywhere, because the past tense of "get" is "got".

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's perhaps worth pointing out that it was normal use in the UK as well, if you go back a hundred years or more. And lingers on with forgotten, misbegotten, etc. to this day. I'd pick another hill to die on, IIWY, there are enough to choose from.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT