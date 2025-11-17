“Would You Have Gotten Into Yale 100 Years Ago?”: Test Yourself With 30 Entrance Exam Questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever felt like getting into a university must’ve been so much easier a hundred years back? After all, we’ve discovered so much more now, and the bar has been raised tenfold, right? In that case, passing a Yale entrance exam from 1913 should be a piece of cake for you! Let’s see how you’ll perform.

This quiz, consisting of 30 questions, is based on this 1913 Yale University Entrance Exam. It will test your knowledge on everything from maths and sciences to history and foreign languages. Good luck!

