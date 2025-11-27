See If You’d Graduate High School Again With This 28-Question Final Exam

ADVERTISEMENT

This quiz is designed to challenge your knowledge and skills with senior year questions across a wide range of subjects. It’s your chance to prove you’d be able to graduate in areas you’ve studied throughout your senior year. Take your time, read carefully, and answer each question intentionally. 📚

From math to history, and science to English, this is your opportunity to show off all of those years of studying in school. Let’s tackle these 28 questions like a true 12th grader!👨‍🎓

Group of high school graduates tossing caps in celebration during an outdoor graduation ceremony.

Image credits: Emily Ranquist