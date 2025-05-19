ADVERTISEMENT

Scrub Daddy, Squatty Potty, and Bombas are all examples of products that knocked it out of the park on Shark Tank. After the famous business reality television show, the creators of these unique brands went on to make millions in sales. However, there were also a lot of products that didn’t have as much potential and were ruthlessly criticized by sharks, some of which we’re featuring today. While their ideas didn’t succeed, these aspiring entrepreneurs can definitely teach us a lesson or two. Scroll down to find some of the worst products featured on Shark Tank, and don’t forget to upvote those you might want to see in stores despite their failure on the show.

#1

Squirrel Boss (2013)

Presenter showcasing boxes of a failed product on Shark Tank, highlighting notable Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

During a season 4 episode, a product called Squirrel Boss was presented, intended as a bird feeder that used an electric shock to deter squirrels. The significant issue was that the device failed to differentiate between pests and birds, shocking any animal that touched it. Coupled with its high price tag and lack of patent, these flaws made the investors unwilling to back it. The product saw limited life afterward and ultimately did not succeed due to its fundamental problems.

imdb , finmasters.com Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Toygaroo (2011)

    Entrepreneur presenting colorful Toygaroo products on Shark Tank stage showcasing unique items in Shark Tank products that flopped.

    ToyGaroo, featured in season 2, was a subscription service offering monthly rentals of children's toys to parents. The concept successfully attracted a $250,000 investment from Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary. However, the company struggled immensely with the surge in demand following its television appearance. The high costs associated with obtaining quality toys and shipping them quickly led the business to go bankrupt, marking it as a significant failure from the show.

    CNBC Ambition , finmasters.com Report

    #3

    Original Man Candle (2011)

    Stack of man candle tins, a notable Shark Tank product that completely flopped, displayed on a white surface.

    An entrepreneur appeared on Shark Tank to pitch The Original Man Candle, proposing scented candles marketed towards men with unique fragrances like popcorn and flatulence. The idea was to differentiate them from traditional, more feminine options. However, the unusual scent choices or perhaps issues with the business plan resulted in none of the investors offering funding. 

    Amazon , finmasters.com Report

    Many Pandas are probably familiar with how Shark Tank works, but just in case, let’s briefly run it by again to refresh our memory. It’s quite simple, really. 

    The show starts out with entrepreneurs bringing their ideas to the sharks (successful business owners) and asking for an investment in return for a share of their company. Then, the investors listen to their pitch, analyze the potential, and decide whether they want to give them the money.
    #4

    Licki Brush

    Two entrepreneurs presenting a pet product on Shark Tank, showcasing cat toys and promotional displays.

    Featured in season 8, the Licki Brush was presented as a device allowing cat owners to groom their pets by mimicking a cat's licking motion. The product was a tongue-shaped brush intended to be worn in the owner's mouth. The founder explained it as a way to engage in a cat's natural bonding ritual. The unusual nature of the demonstration and the concept itself led the investors to decline offering a deal.

    ABC , www.failory.com Report

    #5

    Ionic Ear

    Entrepreneur presenting a product prototype with visual aids on screens and boards on Shark Tank stage setting.

    In the very first episode of Shark Tank, an inventor pitched the Ionic Ear, an implantable Bluetooth headset requiring surgery to place inside the ear. The device also needed nightly charging by inserting a needle. Investors were visibly shocked by this concept, immediately raising serious safety concerns about implanting and charging such a device. Consequently, the unusual and seemingly dangerous idea led all the sharks to decline offering any investment.

    sharktankproducts , www.failory.com Report

    #6

    NoPhone

    Black rectangular device with side buttons and speaker slots, one of the Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

    In season 7, entrepreneurs presented the NoPhone, a product intended to combat phone addiction by offering a fake, non-functional alternative device. They highlighted the widespread issue of constant phone use during their pitch. The NoPhone is simply a plastic object shaped like a phone, designed for individuals who feel the need to hold something in their hands. The idea stemmed from their observation of people's reliance on their devices.

    allsharktankproducts.com , interestingengineering.com Report

    For example, in season 10, on average, the investment deal offered 23% of the company in exchange for $286k. While this show was created for entertainment, some product owners were able to gain money and publicity and launch their business to success. Unfortunately, it also featured some flops that made the viewers cringe, but it definitely taught the entrepreneurs some valuable lessons.

    #7

    Cate App (2012)

    Man presenting a cheating app product on Shark Tank, an example of Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

    In 2012, an app designed to conceal phone messages from specific contacts received a $70,000 investment on Shark Tank. Although it saw initial user interest after airing, the application was plagued by significant technical problems and security vulnerabilities. These issues, combined with better alternatives appearing, led to the app's downfall and withdrawal from the market. Consequently, the investment was lost, classifying it among the show's least successful deals.

    Shark Documentaries , finmasters.com Report

    #8

    Wired Waffles (2012)

    Box of Wired Waffles with caramelized sugar and caffeine, one of the Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

    Presented in season 4, Wired Waffles were marketed as caffeine-infused waffles intended to save time by combining breakfast and coffee. Despite the concept, investors found the product unappealing and risky. Concerns included the inability to patent caffeine, reports of poor taste, and the significant danger of accidental ingestion by children. Ultimately, the idea did not secure any funding on the show, seen as a product that wasn't fully thought through or properly tested.

    sharktankproducts , finmasters.com Report

    #9

    Skinny Mirror

    Entrepreneur presenting a product to Shark Tank investors during a pitch of Shark Tank products that flopped on stage.

    During season 7, an entrepreneur pitched The Skinny Mirror, which was designed to make people look thinner and boost self-esteem. Seeking $200,000, the product used unpatented glass to create this effect. However, the investors were highly critical, questioning the business validity and calling it easily replicable. The pitch met significant pushback, resulting in no investment for the product.

    ABC , www.failory.com Report

    Becoming a business owner and getting your product out there isn’t as easy as it might first seem. It’s enough to make just one little mistake, and your product fails to reach a wider audience.

    In Shark Tank’s case, the entrepreneurs often failed to convince the sharks because they lacked a fully developed business plan or didn’t research the market and the target audience enough. Some other mistakes they made were not identifying the target audience, not assessing the competition, not coming up with an expansion strategy, and not testing the viability of their product.

    #10

    Pavlock

    Man covering face with hands on Shark Tank set, expressing disappointment over failed Shark Tank products.

    PavLock, featured in season 7, was a wearable device designed to administer small electric shocks to help users break bad habits. The entrepreneur faced strong criticism from investors who questioned the scientific data presented and the product's actual effectiveness. While one shark, Kevin O'Leary, did make an offer, the entrepreneur rejected him specifically, seeking a deal from someone else. This refusal resulted in all potential investors backing out, leaving the entrepreneur without funding.

    CNBC Ambition , www.failory.com Report

    #11

    Sticky Note

    Woman presenting a product on Shark Tank stage with laptops covered in sticky notes, related to Shark Tank products flop.

    An inventor appeared in the first season seeking $100,000 for a product named Sticky Note, a pad meant to attach to computers for holding sticky notes. Investors quickly questioned the high valuation and lack of sales, seeing the item as overly simple and priced too high at nearly $10. Most sharks considered it a useless invention. Ultimately, despite one investor acknowledging some potential, the product did not secure a deal.

    CNBC Ambition , www.failory.com Report

    #12

    His And Hers

    Man upset on Shark Tank with investor Kevin O'Leary reacting to shark tank products that completely flopped

    In Season 12, a couple presented "His and Hers," snack bars marketed as aphrodisiacs for couples, seeking a $50,000 investment. The pitch included a jingle and emotional stories from the founders. However, investors quickly learned the business had generated very low sales. Seeing limited potential and finding the pitch overly reliant on personal anecdotes, the sharks ultimately chose not to invest.

    Sony Pictures Television , www.failory.com Report

    All of this is to say that these entrepreneurs were rejected not particularly because their idea was bad, but because they failed to prepare and think about what will be next for the product and how they’re going to take it to the masses.

    Even those that succeeded and got an investment couldn’t keep their business afloat. Like, for example, ToyGaroo, aka “The Netflix for toys”—a subscription service that allowed parents to rent different toys every month. While the idea in theory was nice, they couldn’t keep going for two major reasons.

    #13

    Morninghead

    White inflatable product cover with morninghead.com label shown as an example of Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

    Morninghead was introduced as a quick method to address bedhead by merely wetting the hair. However, the investors viewed the product, essentially a water-filled head covering, as overly simplistic and not genuinely effective. The concept largely elicited laughter from the panel. Ultimately, the entrepreneur departed without a deal, as the product was deemed unpromising.

    morninghead , listverse.com Report

    #14

    Fish Frenz

    Man demonstrating Fish Frenz wave energy conversion fish feeding pump on Shark Tank, one of the Shark Tank products that flopped.

    On Shark Tank Australia, an inventor presented Fish Frenz, a container designed to release bait while floating, intended to give fishers an advantage. However, his pitch prominently featured a poorly received marketing angle suggesting the product was particularly beneficial for women, leading to pointed questions from the investors. Compounding this, the entrepreneur admitted he had not sold any units of the product. Ultimately, the combination of the awkward marketing and lack of sales resulted in him leaving the show without a deal.

    Shark Tank Australia , listverse.com Report

    #15

    Copy Keyboard

    Entrepreneur presenting the Copy Keyboard on Shark Tank, a unique product among Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

    An entrepreneur pitched the Copy Keyboard, a two-button USB gadget designed to make copying and pasting on a computer easier. He sought investment to lower production costs and scale the business, claiming growing demand for the simple device. However, the investors found the product lacking and ultimately all declined to offer any funding.

    Shark Tank Global , sharktankrecap.com Report

    The first one is sourcing prices. It was hard for the founder to source the toys at an affordable cost. They hoped that the Sharks would help them contact Mattel, but nothing came out of it.

    The second is shipping cost. Since the toys were of varying sizes, the shipping costs got out of hand. This became a big problem, as they offered their customers free shipping. After running into such an issue, the founders wanted to start charging for shipping, but the Sharks didn’t allow it. And because they got a lot of customers after the show, they were short on time to deal with the rising issues.

    #16

    The Uro Club

    Man presenting a product on Shark Tank, demonstrating features and wearing a green shirt on set with blue lighting.

    The Uro Club was presented on Shark Tank as a solution for golfers needing to urinate while on the course, using a hollow golf club. Although the inventor, a urologist, delivered a professional pitch and surprisingly received a conditional offer, the product concept was largely seen as a bizarre novelty. Concerns centered on the impracticality and unpleasantness of using and carrying a club containing urine. Ultimately, despite some pitch strengths, the unusual nature of the product itself was a major hurdle.

    Shark Documentaries , www.watchmojo.com Report

    #17

    Cougar Energy (2012)

    Cougar lifestyle shot berry flavor surrounded by various fruits and natural ingredients from Shark Tank products.

    During season 3, an energy drink called Cougar Energy was presented, targeting middle-aged women and claiming benefits beyond energy, such as improved hair, nails, and anti-aging effects. These claims, however, lacked scientific support. Investors were skeptical that a market existed for such a product and believed it wouldn't compete well. Consequently, Cougar Energy did not secure an investment and later experienced low sales, proving the sharks' doubts correct.

    sharktankshopper , finmasters.com Report

    #18

    Foot Fairy (2013)

    Three women presenting the Foot Fairy product on Shark Tank stage, one seated and two standing, with product display boards nearby.

    Foot Fairy was introduced on Shark Tank as a free app designed to help parents accurately measure their children's feet for online shoe purchases, aiming to earn revenue through retailer commissions. Despite having users, the app hadn't generated any actual commission revenue prior to the pitch. Investors were concerned about the app's concept being easily copied and questioned the viability of its business model. Although a conditional offer was made, a deal ultimately didn't materialize, and the app is no longer available.

    Looper , finmasters.com Report

    “Like most Shark Tank appearances, we got a spike when the show aired. Which was not what we needed as a sudden influx into a business that depends on stock is not a good thing!” said ToyGaroo founder Phil Smy. He believes that they would be much better off growing slowly and organically, as this would have given them more time to deal with the problems they were facing.

    #19

    Liftid Neurostimulation

    Two presenters pitching a neurostimulation device on Shark Tank, one wearing the product on their head.

    Liftid Neurostimulation presented a headband designed to improve focus and memory by sending mild electric currents through the forehead. Despite the founders giving the investors a demonstration, the sharks were skeptical and questioned the scientific basis for the claims. A major issue was discovering the product's own disclaimer stated it had no medical benefits. Ultimately, investors found the pitch unconvincing, with none offering a deal.

    Sony Pictures Television , www.failory.com Report

    #20

    No Fly Cone

    Inventor in a cowboy hat presenting a failed Shark Tank product designed to repel flies, with a dog lying nearby.

    In Season 4, an entrepreneur pitched a product called the No Fly Cone, designed as a trap placed over dog waste to catch flies attracted to it. The presentation was notably unusual, even featuring Seth MacFarlane as a special guest. However, investors expressed significant reservations about the product's core function requiring animal excrement. Ultimately, this concern led the sharks to decline offering any funding for the No Fly Cone.

    CNBC Ambition , www.failory.com Report

    #21

    Pet Paint

    Bulldog with painted vest and investor on Shark Tank reacting in disbelief to a failed product pitch on the show.

    Pet Paint is described as a product that provides temporary colored hairspray for pets, complete with stencils for application. A key criticism mentioned is the requirement to wash the animal every time the paint is used. The commentary suggests that addressing the lack of color on pets is not a genuine or necessary problem.

    Shark Tank , listverse.com Report

    Overall, the founder is of the opinion that participating in Shark Tank didn’t help their business but was actually detrimental to it.

    As we can see from the ToyGaroo experience, the reality show isn’t glamorous to those who succeed on it either. No matter if entrepreneurs failed or succeeded, for some, the free publicity wasn’t really that beneficial.

    #22

    Throx Socks

    Person wearing and holding colorful striped Throx socks with black sandals, representing a Shark Tank product flop.

    Throx Socks was a product designed to address the common issue of losing single socks. His innovative solution involves selling socks in packs of three, providing a spare in case one is lost. The pitch sought investment to expand the business and offer their colorful, uniquely sized sock packs to a wider audience.

    allsharktankproducts.com , sharktankrecap.com Report

    #23

    Bed Ryder

    Two black BedRyder seats with red harnesses installed in the bed of a red pickup truck, Shark Tank products flop example.

     Bed Ryder was featured on Shark Tank, showcasing seats designed for installation in the bed of a pickup truck. He demonstrated the concept and used a humorous term to describe the conversion. However, the investors voiced various concerns regarding passenger safety, market unpredictability, and whether the product was truly necessary or practical. Ultimately, these issues led all the sharks to decline investing in the product.

    allsharktankproducts.com , sharktankrecap.com Report

    #24

    Minuscal Health Bars

    Minus Cal dietary supplement bottles and two presenters wearing Minus Cal shirts on Shark Tank pitch for failed products.

    Founders presented Minus Cal on Shark Tank, promoting health bars and tablets with a special extract claimed to help users lose weight by blocking calorie absorption. However, investors were highly doubtful of these strong claims, especially when pressed for scientific evidence. The pitch became contentious as the entrepreneurs made conflicting statements about the product's purpose and argued with the sharks. Consequently, the product received no investment, marked by significant friction during the presentation.

    Sony Pictures Television , sharktankinsights.com Report

    However, we’re sure that they learned something from their experience. A successful business isn’t built overnight, and many entrepreneurs make mistakes just to come out the other end stronger and more equipped with experience. So if you, the one reading this, have an itching business idea, don’t be afraid to fail, as it might be a gateway to your success.

    #25

    Carsik Bib

    Cursik Bib product displayed on mannequin head in car seat, an example of Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

    During Season 2, Les Cookson pitched the Carsik Bib, a product designed to manage vomiting caused by motion sickness. His detailed demonstration, which included using fake vomit, elicited reactions of discomfort and amusement from the investors. Despite the memorable pitch, none of the sharks offered funding for the product. The company ultimately ceased operations, though the inventor later returned with a different idea that did secure a deal.

    Shark Tank Global , sharktankrecap.com Report

    #26

    Nootrobox

    Chewable coffee cubes and various supplement bottles shown as examples of Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

    Entrepreneurs proposed Nootrobox, offering caffeine-infused cubes and supplements intended to boost cognitive function. They sought a large investment for their company based on a significantly high valuation. However, investors questioned the scientific basis of their claims, the high valuation, and the business strategy, feeling it focused too much on science over sales.

    allsharktankproducts.com , discover.hubpages.com Report

    #27

    Trunkster (2015)

    Two men presenting Shark Tank products alongside two women dressed as flight attendants near a screen displaying Trunkster logo.

    Trunkster was presented on Shark Tank as innovative smart luggage featuring technology like GPS and USB ports. The concept secured a substantial $1.4 million investment from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner in season 7. However, the deal ultimately failed due to inflated valuation based on presales and projections. Many customers who pre-ordered the product either didn't receive it or got items that were poor quality, leading to the company's downfall.

    Shark Tank Global , finmasters.com Report

    #28

    Vestpakz (2014)

    Two presenters stand next to a table displaying Vestpakz products on Shark Tank, a notable Shark Tank product flop.

    In Season 6, Vestpakz was introduced as a vest-shaped children's backpack designed to alleviate back discomfort and offer ample storage. Despite appearing promising, the product failed to secure an investment from any of the sharks. Although it later reached Walmart stores, sales were very poor, attributed to low customer demand and an unfavorable cost-to-price ratio. Ultimately, Vestpakz ceased operations due to these issues.

    Sony Pictures Television , finmasters.com Report

    #29

    Chill Systems

    Two entrepreneurs pitching products on Shark Tank with a judge reacting, showcasing Shark Tank products that flopped.

    Chill Systems presented a portable cooler featuring built-in freezing gel as an alternative to using ice. The pitch used humor to highlight issues with traditional coolers, but investors quickly pointed out flaws like the need to pre-freeze the unit and its small capacity. Sharks also questioned the sustainability claims given the plastic construction. Ultimately, despite some positive feedback on the founders, no deal was secured for the product.

    CNBC Ambition , www.failory.com Report

    #30

    Tail Lightz Jeans Accessories

    Display of Shark Tank products including denim pockets with patches, representing failed Shark Tank products.

    Tail Lightz were light-up patches or stickers designed to attach to jean pockets and other clothing items. Presented with a song and dance, the product aimed to add illuminated flair. However, investors were quickly unimpressed, finding the designs dated and questioning the practicality of sitting on or washing the light-up accessories. Consequently, the product failed to secure any funding from the sharks.

    sharktankrecap.com , sharktankrecap.com Report

    #31

    Elephant Chat Communication Tool

    Plush elephant toy displayed in a clear case representing one of the Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

    Elephant Chat was a simple stuffed elephant intended as a communication aid for couples. The concept involves one partner displaying the plush elephant when they need to discuss a sensitive issue they've been avoiding. This visual cue serves as a signal to the other partner that it's time to address the "elephant in the room." The product's aim is to facilitate conversations about difficult topics within relationships.

    sharktankrecap.com , sharktankrecap.com Report

    #32

    Rolodoc

    Two men in medical scrubs presenting Shark Tank products with a display screen showing a product logo indoors.

    In Season 5, two doctor brothers proposed Rolodoc, a concept for a social network intended to connect patients directly with medical professionals. They aimed to secure funding for this platform designed to update communication methods. However, investors expressed major concerns regarding the product's value, marketing strategy, potential revenue streams, and significant liability issues. Ultimately, the sharks found the idea unconvincing and the pitch problematic, deciding not to invest.

    Shark Tank Global , www.failory.com Report

    #33

    Track Days

    Pitching the Trackdays motorcycle safety product to investors on a Shark Tank episode about Shark Tank products that flopped.

    In Season 4, filmmakers sought a substantial $5 million investment to produce a motorcycle racing action film. The concept was immediately met with doubt from the investors, particularly regarding the viability of a film project. The entrepreneurs' presentation, featuring a very basic trailer, was criticized by the sharks for lacking substance and a clear path forward. Consequently, the ambitious movie pitch failed to secure any funding on the show.

    CNBC Ambition , www.failory.com Report

    #34

    The Sullivan Generator

    Man in suit presenting a product design on a large board, one of the shark tank products that completely flopped

    An inventor pitched the Sullivan Generator on Shark Tank, claiming it could produce electricity from saltwater while extracting precious metals. The entrepreneur presented the concept using drawings and highly questionable scientific claims, asserting vast prior success with inventions. Although some investors initially considered an offer, others were extremely skeptical, deeming the idea a potential scam. Ultimately, doubts about the technology's legitimacy prevailed, and no deal was made.

    sharktankproducts , www.failory.com Report

    #35

    Button For Love

    Two presenters on Shark Tank pitching a product, holding small round devices during their presentation.

    On Shark Tank, the LoveSync Button was pitched as a bedside gadget enabling partners to discreetly signal their desire for intimacy, with a design intended to avoid the risk of rejection if only one person was interested. Investors found the pitch presentation unorganized and questioned the product's true utility. Concerns were raised that it might hinder rather than help genuine communication within relationships and was seen as unromantic. Ultimately, the product failed to convince any of the sharks to invest.

    Shark Tank Global , sharktankrecap.com Report

    #36

    Viewsport Sweat-Activated Workout Shirts

    Young man presenting fitness shirt on Shark Tank, illustrating one of the Shark Tank products that completely flopped.

    Viewsport presented t-shirts featuring messages that become visible only as the wearer sweats during exercise. This concept utilizes sweat-activated technology to reveal hidden text. The product is based on the idea that increased sweating reveals more of the hidden design.

    Shark Tank Global , sharktanksuccess.com Report

    #37

    Fitness Stride

    Orange Fitness Stride branded foam fitness cushions and bags displayed as a Shark Tank products flop example.

    Entrepreneur, Stacy Erwin, presented Fitness Stride on Shark Tank, a product described as a wearable resistance band intended to help users exercise while doing everyday activities. However, the investors found the proposed $900,000 valuation excessively high for such a simple device. They also noted the difficulty in marketing it given the abundance of similar products already available. Consequently, no deals were offered, and the inventor left without funding.

    sharktankrecap.com , www.watchmojo.com Report

    #38

    Eyebloc

    Hand holding a miniature red shark fin on a laptop showing the Shark Tank panel in a dimly lit studio setting.

    Eyebloc was presented on Shark Tank as a straightforward solution for covering laptop and phone cameras to enhance privacy. While the need for camera security was acknowledged, the simplicity of the device itself was seen as a major drawback by investors. Concerns were also raised about the entrepreneur's presentation style and the perceived lack of unique value compared to basic alternatives. As a result, the product did not receive any offers from the sharks.

    sharktankrecap , www.watchmojo.com Report

    #39

    The Breathometer (2013)

    Entrepreneur presenting Breathometer product to Shark Tank judges during a pitch session featuring Shark Tank products that flopped.

    Appearing on the show in season 5, the Breathometer, a smartphone-connected breathalyzer, seemed promising and garnered a large $1 million investment from all five sharks. Following the investment, challenges emerged as the business couldn't handle demand and the product proved inaccurate. Regulatory issues arose due to its poor performance. Ultimately, the device was pulled from the market, resulting in the loss of the significant investment.

    Shark Tank Global , finmasters.com Report

    #40

    Sweet Ballz (2013)

    Sweet Ballz cake balls in cookies n' cream, red velvet, and chocolate flavors featured among Shark Tank products that flopped.

    Sweet Ballz, a company selling cake balls, successfully secured a $250,000 investment from two sharks in season 5. However, the co-founders later experienced a significant personal conflict, even leading to legal issues between them. While the business continues today, its potential growth was severely limited by this broken partnership. This case stands out as a failure of the business relationship rather than the product itself.

    Shark Documentaries , finmasters.com Report

    #41

    Wake N Bacon (2011)

    Man presenting a product prototype on Shark Tank stage with design boards, illustrating Shark Tank products that flopped.

    In Season 2, Wake N Bacon was pitched as an alarm clock that cooks bacon shortly before waking the user with its aroma. While the idea generated online interest, investors viewed it mainly as a novelty item with limited practical appeal. Crucially, the entrepreneur lacked fundamental business plans, including safety considerations, pricing, and sales strategies. Despite the product concept, the lack of a solid business foundation led the sharks to pass on the investment.

    Sony Pictures Television , finmasters.com Report

    #42

    Amber Charging Station

    Two men pitch a product on Shark Tank while a judge reacts with frustration during the presentation of Shark Tank products.

    The Amber Charging Station was presented as a public mobile phone charging solution featuring fingerprint security for use in places like bars and airports. However, investors expressed concerns about the reliability of the fingerprint technology. A significant problem was the product's high cost of manufacture and sale, especially since businesses could offer charging for free. Ultimately, the sharks believed the high price made it an unattractive investment, resulting in no deal.

    Shark Tank Global , www.failory.com Report

    #43

    Peanut Butter Pump

    Peanut butter dispensing pump and person spreading peanut butter on bread, a failed Shark Tank product demonstration.

    The Peanut Butter Pump was a device designed to make dispensing peanut butter easier. While showcasing the concept, significant issues quickly arose during the pitch. Investors learned the product was merely a prototype with sales only from crowdfunding, and crucially, the entrepreneur had missed production deadlines. Concerns were heightened by the revelation that some crowdfunded money had been used personally, creating major red flags.

    Shark Tank Global , sharktankrecap.com Report

    #44

    Prank-O Gift Boxes

    Shark Tank products prank gift boxes displayed on shelves with inventors pitching in matching red shirts on the show.

    Prank-O was founded by individuals looking to create entertaining gifts using deceptive packaging. The product consists of empty boxes featuring outlandish or unusual gift ideas printed on the exterior. These novelty boxes are designed to hold the actual present inside, leading the recipient to believe they are receiving something entirely different.

    Sony Pictures Television , sharktankrecap.com Report

