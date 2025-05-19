44 Shark Tank Products That Completely Flopped
Scrub Daddy, Squatty Potty, and Bombas are all examples of products that knocked it out of the park on Shark Tank. After the famous business reality television show, the creators of these unique brands went on to make millions in sales. However, there were also a lot of products that didn’t have as much potential and were ruthlessly criticized by sharks, some of which we’re featuring today. While their ideas didn’t succeed, these aspiring entrepreneurs can definitely teach us a lesson or two. Scroll down to find some of the worst products featured on Shark Tank, and don’t forget to upvote those you might want to see in stores despite their failure on the show.
Squirrel Boss (2013)
During a season 4 episode, a product called Squirrel Boss was presented, intended as a bird feeder that used an electric shock to deter squirrels. The significant issue was that the device failed to differentiate between pests and birds, shocking any animal that touched it. Coupled with its high price tag and lack of patent, these flaws made the investors unwilling to back it. The product saw limited life afterward and ultimately did not succeed due to its fundamental problems.
Toygaroo (2011)
ToyGaroo, featured in season 2, was a subscription service offering monthly rentals of children's toys to parents. The concept successfully attracted a $250,000 investment from Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary. However, the company struggled immensely with the surge in demand following its television appearance. The high costs associated with obtaining quality toys and shipping them quickly led the business to go bankrupt, marking it as a significant failure from the show.
Original Man Candle (2011)
An entrepreneur appeared on Shark Tank to pitch The Original Man Candle, proposing scented candles marketed towards men with unique fragrances like popcorn and flatulence. The idea was to differentiate them from traditional, more feminine options. However, the unusual scent choices or perhaps issues with the business plan resulted in none of the investors offering funding.
Many Pandas are probably familiar with how Shark Tank works, but just in case, let’s briefly run it by again to refresh our memory. It’s quite simple, really.
The show starts out with entrepreneurs bringing their ideas to the sharks (successful business owners) and asking for an investment in return for a share of their company. Then, the investors listen to their pitch, analyze the potential, and decide whether they want to give them the money.
Licki Brush
Featured in season 8, the Licki Brush was presented as a device allowing cat owners to groom their pets by mimicking a cat's licking motion. The product was a tongue-shaped brush intended to be worn in the owner's mouth. The founder explained it as a way to engage in a cat's natural bonding ritual. The unusual nature of the demonstration and the concept itself led the investors to decline offering a deal.
Ionic Ear
In the very first episode of Shark Tank, an inventor pitched the Ionic Ear, an implantable Bluetooth headset requiring surgery to place inside the ear. The device also needed nightly charging by inserting a needle. Investors were visibly shocked by this concept, immediately raising serious safety concerns about implanting and charging such a device. Consequently, the unusual and seemingly dangerous idea led all the sharks to decline offering any investment.
NoPhone
In season 7, entrepreneurs presented the NoPhone, a product intended to combat phone addiction by offering a fake, non-functional alternative device. They highlighted the widespread issue of constant phone use during their pitch. The NoPhone is simply a plastic object shaped like a phone, designed for individuals who feel the need to hold something in their hands. The idea stemmed from their observation of people's reliance on their devices.
For example, in season 10, on average, the investment deal offered 23% of the company in exchange for $286k. While this show was created for entertainment, some product owners were able to gain money and publicity and launch their business to success. Unfortunately, it also featured some flops that made the viewers cringe, but it definitely taught the entrepreneurs some valuable lessons.
Cate App (2012)
In 2012, an app designed to conceal phone messages from specific contacts received a $70,000 investment on Shark Tank. Although it saw initial user interest after airing, the application was plagued by significant technical problems and security vulnerabilities. These issues, combined with better alternatives appearing, led to the app's downfall and withdrawal from the market. Consequently, the investment was lost, classifying it among the show's least successful deals.
Wired Waffles (2012)
Presented in season 4, Wired Waffles were marketed as caffeine-infused waffles intended to save time by combining breakfast and coffee. Despite the concept, investors found the product unappealing and risky. Concerns included the inability to patent caffeine, reports of poor taste, and the significant danger of accidental ingestion by children. Ultimately, the idea did not secure any funding on the show, seen as a product that wasn't fully thought through or properly tested.
Skinny Mirror
During season 7, an entrepreneur pitched The Skinny Mirror, which was designed to make people look thinner and boost self-esteem. Seeking $200,000, the product used unpatented glass to create this effect. However, the investors were highly critical, questioning the business validity and calling it easily replicable. The pitch met significant pushback, resulting in no investment for the product.
Becoming a business owner and getting your product out there isn’t as easy as it might first seem. It’s enough to make just one little mistake, and your product fails to reach a wider audience.
In Shark Tank’s case, the entrepreneurs often failed to convince the sharks because they lacked a fully developed business plan or didn’t research the market and the target audience enough. Some other mistakes they made were not identifying the target audience, not assessing the competition, not coming up with an expansion strategy, and not testing the viability of their product.
Pavlock
PavLock, featured in season 7, was a wearable device designed to administer small electric shocks to help users break bad habits. The entrepreneur faced strong criticism from investors who questioned the scientific data presented and the product's actual effectiveness. While one shark, Kevin O'Leary, did make an offer, the entrepreneur rejected him specifically, seeking a deal from someone else. This refusal resulted in all potential investors backing out, leaving the entrepreneur without funding.
Sticky Note
An inventor appeared in the first season seeking $100,000 for a product named Sticky Note, a pad meant to attach to computers for holding sticky notes. Investors quickly questioned the high valuation and lack of sales, seeing the item as overly simple and priced too high at nearly $10. Most sharks considered it a useless invention. Ultimately, despite one investor acknowledging some potential, the product did not secure a deal.
His And Hers
In Season 12, a couple presented "His and Hers," snack bars marketed as aphrodisiacs for couples, seeking a $50,000 investment. The pitch included a jingle and emotional stories from the founders. However, investors quickly learned the business had generated very low sales. Seeing limited potential and finding the pitch overly reliant on personal anecdotes, the sharks ultimately chose not to invest.
All of this is to say that these entrepreneurs were rejected not particularly because their idea was bad, but because they failed to prepare and think about what will be next for the product and how they’re going to take it to the masses.
Even those that succeeded and got an investment couldn’t keep their business afloat. Like, for example, ToyGaroo, aka “The Netflix for toys”—a subscription service that allowed parents to rent different toys every month. While the idea in theory was nice, they couldn’t keep going for two major reasons.
Morninghead
Morninghead was introduced as a quick method to address bedhead by merely wetting the hair. However, the investors viewed the product, essentially a water-filled head covering, as overly simplistic and not genuinely effective. The concept largely elicited laughter from the panel. Ultimately, the entrepreneur departed without a deal, as the product was deemed unpromising.
Fish Frenz
On Shark Tank Australia, an inventor presented Fish Frenz, a container designed to release bait while floating, intended to give fishers an advantage. However, his pitch prominently featured a poorly received marketing angle suggesting the product was particularly beneficial for women, leading to pointed questions from the investors. Compounding this, the entrepreneur admitted he had not sold any units of the product. Ultimately, the combination of the awkward marketing and lack of sales resulted in him leaving the show without a deal.
Copy Keyboard
An entrepreneur pitched the Copy Keyboard, a two-button USB gadget designed to make copying and pasting on a computer easier. He sought investment to lower production costs and scale the business, claiming growing demand for the simple device. However, the investors found the product lacking and ultimately all declined to offer any funding.
The first one is sourcing prices. It was hard for the founder to source the toys at an affordable cost. They hoped that the Sharks would help them contact Mattel, but nothing came out of it.
The second is shipping cost. Since the toys were of varying sizes, the shipping costs got out of hand. This became a big problem, as they offered their customers free shipping. After running into such an issue, the founders wanted to start charging for shipping, but the Sharks didn’t allow it. And because they got a lot of customers after the show, they were short on time to deal with the rising issues.
The Uro Club
The Uro Club was presented on Shark Tank as a solution for golfers needing to urinate while on the course, using a hollow golf club. Although the inventor, a urologist, delivered a professional pitch and surprisingly received a conditional offer, the product concept was largely seen as a bizarre novelty. Concerns centered on the impracticality and unpleasantness of using and carrying a club containing urine. Ultimately, despite some pitch strengths, the unusual nature of the product itself was a major hurdle.
Cougar Energy (2012)
During season 3, an energy drink called Cougar Energy was presented, targeting middle-aged women and claiming benefits beyond energy, such as improved hair, nails, and anti-aging effects. These claims, however, lacked scientific support. Investors were skeptical that a market existed for such a product and believed it wouldn't compete well. Consequently, Cougar Energy did not secure an investment and later experienced low sales, proving the sharks' doubts correct.
Foot Fairy (2013)
Foot Fairy was introduced on Shark Tank as a free app designed to help parents accurately measure their children's feet for online shoe purchases, aiming to earn revenue through retailer commissions. Despite having users, the app hadn't generated any actual commission revenue prior to the pitch. Investors were concerned about the app's concept being easily copied and questioned the viability of its business model. Although a conditional offer was made, a deal ultimately didn't materialize, and the app is no longer available.
“Like most Shark Tank appearances, we got a spike when the show aired. Which was not what we needed as a sudden influx into a business that depends on stock is not a good thing!” said ToyGaroo founder Phil Smy. He believes that they would be much better off growing slowly and organically, as this would have given them more time to deal with the problems they were facing.
Liftid Neurostimulation
Liftid Neurostimulation presented a headband designed to improve focus and memory by sending mild electric currents through the forehead. Despite the founders giving the investors a demonstration, the sharks were skeptical and questioned the scientific basis for the claims. A major issue was discovering the product's own disclaimer stated it had no medical benefits. Ultimately, investors found the pitch unconvincing, with none offering a deal.
No Fly Cone
In Season 4, an entrepreneur pitched a product called the No Fly Cone, designed as a trap placed over dog waste to catch flies attracted to it. The presentation was notably unusual, even featuring Seth MacFarlane as a special guest. However, investors expressed significant reservations about the product's core function requiring animal excrement. Ultimately, this concern led the sharks to decline offering any funding for the No Fly Cone.
Pet Paint
Pet Paint is described as a product that provides temporary colored hairspray for pets, complete with stencils for application. A key criticism mentioned is the requirement to wash the animal every time the paint is used. The commentary suggests that addressing the lack of color on pets is not a genuine or necessary problem.
Overall, the founder is of the opinion that participating in Shark Tank didn’t help their business but was actually detrimental to it.
As we can see from the ToyGaroo experience, the reality show isn’t glamorous to those who succeed on it either. No matter if entrepreneurs failed or succeeded, for some, the free publicity wasn’t really that beneficial.
Throx Socks
Throx Socks was a product designed to address the common issue of losing single socks. His innovative solution involves selling socks in packs of three, providing a spare in case one is lost. The pitch sought investment to expand the business and offer their colorful, uniquely sized sock packs to a wider audience.
Bed Ryder
Bed Ryder was featured on Shark Tank, showcasing seats designed for installation in the bed of a pickup truck. He demonstrated the concept and used a humorous term to describe the conversion. However, the investors voiced various concerns regarding passenger safety, market unpredictability, and whether the product was truly necessary or practical. Ultimately, these issues led all the sharks to decline investing in the product.
Minuscal Health Bars
Founders presented Minus Cal on Shark Tank, promoting health bars and tablets with a special extract claimed to help users lose weight by blocking calorie absorption. However, investors were highly doubtful of these strong claims, especially when pressed for scientific evidence. The pitch became contentious as the entrepreneurs made conflicting statements about the product's purpose and argued with the sharks. Consequently, the product received no investment, marked by significant friction during the presentation.
However, we’re sure that they learned something from their experience. A successful business isn’t built overnight, and many entrepreneurs make mistakes just to come out the other end stronger and more equipped with experience. So if you, the one reading this, have an itching business idea, don’t be afraid to fail, as it might be a gateway to your success.
Carsik Bib
During Season 2, Les Cookson pitched the Carsik Bib, a product designed to manage vomiting caused by motion sickness. His detailed demonstration, which included using fake vomit, elicited reactions of discomfort and amusement from the investors. Despite the memorable pitch, none of the sharks offered funding for the product. The company ultimately ceased operations, though the inventor later returned with a different idea that did secure a deal.
Nootrobox
Entrepreneurs proposed Nootrobox, offering caffeine-infused cubes and supplements intended to boost cognitive function. They sought a large investment for their company based on a significantly high valuation. However, investors questioned the scientific basis of their claims, the high valuation, and the business strategy, feeling it focused too much on science over sales.
Trunkster (2015)
Trunkster was presented on Shark Tank as innovative smart luggage featuring technology like GPS and USB ports. The concept secured a substantial $1.4 million investment from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner in season 7. However, the deal ultimately failed due to inflated valuation based on presales and projections. Many customers who pre-ordered the product either didn't receive it or got items that were poor quality, leading to the company's downfall.
Vestpakz (2014)
In Season 6, Vestpakz was introduced as a vest-shaped children's backpack designed to alleviate back discomfort and offer ample storage. Despite appearing promising, the product failed to secure an investment from any of the sharks. Although it later reached Walmart stores, sales were very poor, attributed to low customer demand and an unfavorable cost-to-price ratio. Ultimately, Vestpakz ceased operations due to these issues.
Chill Systems
Chill Systems presented a portable cooler featuring built-in freezing gel as an alternative to using ice. The pitch used humor to highlight issues with traditional coolers, but investors quickly pointed out flaws like the need to pre-freeze the unit and its small capacity. Sharks also questioned the sustainability claims given the plastic construction. Ultimately, despite some positive feedback on the founders, no deal was secured for the product.
Tail Lightz Jeans Accessories
Tail Lightz were light-up patches or stickers designed to attach to jean pockets and other clothing items. Presented with a song and dance, the product aimed to add illuminated flair. However, investors were quickly unimpressed, finding the designs dated and questioning the practicality of sitting on or washing the light-up accessories. Consequently, the product failed to secure any funding from the sharks.
Elephant Chat Communication Tool
Elephant Chat was a simple stuffed elephant intended as a communication aid for couples. The concept involves one partner displaying the plush elephant when they need to discuss a sensitive issue they've been avoiding. This visual cue serves as a signal to the other partner that it's time to address the "elephant in the room." The product's aim is to facilitate conversations about difficult topics within relationships.
Rolodoc
In Season 5, two doctor brothers proposed Rolodoc, a concept for a social network intended to connect patients directly with medical professionals. They aimed to secure funding for this platform designed to update communication methods. However, investors expressed major concerns regarding the product's value, marketing strategy, potential revenue streams, and significant liability issues. Ultimately, the sharks found the idea unconvincing and the pitch problematic, deciding not to invest.
Track Days
In Season 4, filmmakers sought a substantial $5 million investment to produce a motorcycle racing action film. The concept was immediately met with doubt from the investors, particularly regarding the viability of a film project. The entrepreneurs' presentation, featuring a very basic trailer, was criticized by the sharks for lacking substance and a clear path forward. Consequently, the ambitious movie pitch failed to secure any funding on the show.
The Sullivan Generator
An inventor pitched the Sullivan Generator on Shark Tank, claiming it could produce electricity from saltwater while extracting precious metals. The entrepreneur presented the concept using drawings and highly questionable scientific claims, asserting vast prior success with inventions. Although some investors initially considered an offer, others were extremely skeptical, deeming the idea a potential scam. Ultimately, doubts about the technology's legitimacy prevailed, and no deal was made.
Button For Love
On Shark Tank, the LoveSync Button was pitched as a bedside gadget enabling partners to discreetly signal their desire for intimacy, with a design intended to avoid the risk of rejection if only one person was interested. Investors found the pitch presentation unorganized and questioned the product's true utility. Concerns were raised that it might hinder rather than help genuine communication within relationships and was seen as unromantic. Ultimately, the product failed to convince any of the sharks to invest.
Viewsport Sweat-Activated Workout Shirts
Viewsport presented t-shirts featuring messages that become visible only as the wearer sweats during exercise. This concept utilizes sweat-activated technology to reveal hidden text. The product is based on the idea that increased sweating reveals more of the hidden design.
Fitness Stride
Entrepreneur, Stacy Erwin, presented Fitness Stride on Shark Tank, a product described as a wearable resistance band intended to help users exercise while doing everyday activities. However, the investors found the proposed $900,000 valuation excessively high for such a simple device. They also noted the difficulty in marketing it given the abundance of similar products already available. Consequently, no deals were offered, and the inventor left without funding.
Eyebloc
Eyebloc was presented on Shark Tank as a straightforward solution for covering laptop and phone cameras to enhance privacy. While the need for camera security was acknowledged, the simplicity of the device itself was seen as a major drawback by investors. Concerns were also raised about the entrepreneur's presentation style and the perceived lack of unique value compared to basic alternatives. As a result, the product did not receive any offers from the sharks.
The Breathometer (2013)
Appearing on the show in season 5, the Breathometer, a smartphone-connected breathalyzer, seemed promising and garnered a large $1 million investment from all five sharks. Following the investment, challenges emerged as the business couldn't handle demand and the product proved inaccurate. Regulatory issues arose due to its poor performance. Ultimately, the device was pulled from the market, resulting in the loss of the significant investment.
Sweet Ballz (2013)
Sweet Ballz, a company selling cake balls, successfully secured a $250,000 investment from two sharks in season 5. However, the co-founders later experienced a significant personal conflict, even leading to legal issues between them. While the business continues today, its potential growth was severely limited by this broken partnership. This case stands out as a failure of the business relationship rather than the product itself.
Wake N Bacon (2011)
In Season 2, Wake N Bacon was pitched as an alarm clock that cooks bacon shortly before waking the user with its aroma. While the idea generated online interest, investors viewed it mainly as a novelty item with limited practical appeal. Crucially, the entrepreneur lacked fundamental business plans, including safety considerations, pricing, and sales strategies. Despite the product concept, the lack of a solid business foundation led the sharks to pass on the investment.
Amber Charging Station
The Amber Charging Station was presented as a public mobile phone charging solution featuring fingerprint security for use in places like bars and airports. However, investors expressed concerns about the reliability of the fingerprint technology. A significant problem was the product's high cost of manufacture and sale, especially since businesses could offer charging for free. Ultimately, the sharks believed the high price made it an unattractive investment, resulting in no deal.
Peanut Butter Pump
The Peanut Butter Pump was a device designed to make dispensing peanut butter easier. While showcasing the concept, significant issues quickly arose during the pitch. Investors learned the product was merely a prototype with sales only from crowdfunding, and crucially, the entrepreneur had missed production deadlines. Concerns were heightened by the revelation that some crowdfunded money had been used personally, creating major red flags.
Prank-O Gift Boxes
Prank-O was founded by individuals looking to create entertaining gifts using deceptive packaging. The product consists of empty boxes featuring outlandish or unusual gift ideas printed on the exterior. These novelty boxes are designed to hold the actual present inside, leading the recipient to believe they are receiving something entirely different.