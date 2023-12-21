Many of us at least partially let go of our initial plans of leading unblemished lives by adopting a somewhat more realistic and adventurous learning-by-doing approach. On the other hand, by sharing the experience with others, we may save one another a great deal of time and effort, especially when it comes to some tricky things to look out for, and these people are sharing exactly this kind of wisdom, answering one Redditor’s question : “People who are 25 Y.O. and above, what’s the harshest life lesson you’ve learned”?

#1 If your employer is doing something illegal or unethical and you decide to confront them about it, for f***s sake, do it in a way that all communication will leave a paper trail.

#2 You can do everything right and still fail.

#3 Your friends from highschool or college will disappear if you dont make the effort to stay in touch

#4 You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they already don't appreciate.



…still chewing on this one.

#5 It *looks* like other people are blessed with motivation and self-discipline and make stuff happen. If you sit and around long enough, the angel of self-discipline will float to you and bless you with the desire to do healthy, productive stuff that will benefit you in the short, mid, long term.



False.



You have to get off your couch and do what you don't feel like doing right now. That's the lesson I had to learn.

#6 No one is going to save you. You have to save yourself

#7 That life can take a loved one at any time so cherish those you love, make time for family and friends, and tell people you love them often

#8 Sometimes the problem is you.

#9 Do not lie to your significant other. Have hard conversations and trust them enough to be able to have them with you. Give them the chance and don’t be afraid/avoid doing it it in fear of rejection or judgement. I learned that one the hard way unfortunately.

#10 Don't drive when you are sleepy.



I feel asleep driving after working night shift.



I was in a coma for two weeks and partially paralyzed.



After four months in the hospital I was medically retired from the US Army.



Before the accident, I was in great shape and I was running about ten miles per day training for a race.



I have not been able to run since the accident.



Lesson: Don't drive when you are sleepy, you could die or hurt someone else.

#11 You generally have to first make a mistake in order to avoid making it in the future.

#12 S**t can go south in a literal heartbeat.

#13 Your health can evaporate quickly

#14 You have to speak up for yourself. No one else will

#15 You can have a loving family, great friends, and financial security but still feel isolated and empty.

#16 People don't really attract like-minded people. If you're a normal person, you think along the lines of the golden rule. But I'll tell you this... there's gonna be *someone* you consider to be a friend who's going to not only disappoint you, they're going to hurt you, and they're not even going to value your friendship enough that they care to rectify that. Hell, they might even enjoy it.

#17 Living life costs so much money

#18 Growing up in the 90's and listening to a lot of rap, I was under the impression that being a "thug" and getting into trouble a lot was cool, so my suburban a*s, along with all my friends, emulated that lifestyle. When I was 20 one of us got murdered. Suddenly it wasn't so cool anymore.

#19 This is for the people pleasers like myself.



You can bend over backwards for everyone, be a doormat, make it your life goal to avoid confrontation, and you're still going to end up being the super villain in someone's story by the time you hit 30.



You're writing your own story. Set your boundaries and realize no girlguy, vice, or amount of money is worth compromising them.

Modal close

#20 Hoping and wishing doesn't make things change. Making different decisions and working hard does.

#21 You can be really happy one moment, and then super sad in the next. It’s important to appreciate each of these things for what they are. You won’t be happy forever, you won’t be sad forever

#22 Many people in "leadership" positions are anything but leaders.

#23 You're going to have regrets. Things you didn't do as well as you could have. Things you didn't earn. Things you did that you didn't mean to do. Things you didn't do that you wanted to do.



Don't waste the present dwelling on the past. Use the regrets as lessons to change your decisions.

#24 There are some truly f****d up people that live and breathe to f**k over other people.

#25 Take care of your f*****g teeth. Nobody told me that fillings eventually have to be replaced and you’ll be paying for that cavity again in 10 years, and then again after another 10 years, and so on.



Edit: this is not the harshest life lesson I’ve ever learned but it is potentially the most expensive.

#26 I'm 35 and the harshest lesson I learned is that life sucks sometimes. You think you have everything figured out, but then something bad happens and throws your whole plan off track. It's important to be flexible and not take things for granted cause s**t can hit the fan real quick, yo.

#27 It doesn’t matter how much you think you know them. You don’t know them.

#28 That your co workers/managers are not your friends. They are nice to you in person, but when you're not there they talk about you. This is coming from experience.

#29 My grandfather told me when I was younger, "some people are just born evil and sometimes it's impossible to see them coming." He was right.

#30 Do not stay in one job for more than a few years unless you are being promoted appropriately and given raises appropriately.

#31 I should have tried harder in college and worked with a goal in mind.

#32 The world doesn’t give a f**k about you. Despite all of the disadvantages you are handed in life, it is up to you to fight for your goals. People will hold you back and sometimes you need to make hard choices.

#33 Not a harsh lesson, per se, but one of the most important skills you can have is networking. Learn to network early and learn to network often. Get involved with social clubs, do volunteer work - anything that gets your name out there. You’ll start seeing an entire world of jobs and other opportunities open for you.



I never learned this skill and my job prospects/job searching has always been so limited.

#34 People like money more than they like you.

#35 Recognize where you’re putting your effort.

Not every situation is a “If I just keep pressing forward then someday all my hard work will be rewarded” situation. Sometimes when it’s over you realize you didn’t get anything.