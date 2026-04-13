From 1960 To 2010, Here’s What Was Happening In The Year You Were Born
You probably don’t remember much from the year you were born. In fact, I would be extremely impressed if you could remember anything at all! But thankfully, we have extremely detailed records of the past century, so we’ll take you on a journey back in time with the article below.
Bored Panda has curated a list of some of the most famous events that took place between 1960 and 2010. So if you were born during that time, you can be reminded of what exactly was going on while you were taking your first breaths. Enjoy these history lessons, and be sure to upvote the stories that you find most fascinating.
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1960 - The Year Of Africa
If you were born in 1960, your arrival coincided with a massive wave of independence sweeping across an entire continent. A whopping 17 African nations broke free from colonial rule this year (14 from France, 2 from Britain, and 1 from Belgium) earning 1960 the nickname "Year of Africa."
It was a moment of incredible hope and optimism, with pan-African pride surging and the continent suddenly becoming a major voice in the United Nations. Of course, the reality of post-colonial growing pains set in quickly, and this same year marked the beginning of armed resistance against South African apartheid. Still, 1960 represented a seismic shift in global politics and the dawn of a new era for millions of people.
1961 - The Berlin Wall Construction
This birth year gave the world one of its most infamous symbols of division. On August 13th, the East German government began constructing the Berlin Wall, a heavily fortified concrete barrier designed to completely encircle West Berlin and trap East German citizens behind the Iron Curtain.
This wasn't just some simple fence, either; we're talking guard towers, anti-vehicle trenches, and even beds of nails to stop desperate escape attempts. For the next 28 years, the Wall would stand as the Cold War's most visible scar, separating families and literally splitting a city in two.
1962 - The First American In Orbit
While the Soviets had beaten the U.S. to space, America was about to score a major win in the Space Race. On February 20th, John Glenn climbed into the Friendship 7 capsule and became the first American to orbit the Earth, circling the planet three times and cementing himself as a national hero.
The world held its breath during the Cuban Missile Crisis, which brought the U.S. and Soviet Union terrifyingly close to nuclear war. Marilyn Monroe also passed away at just 36, and some guy named Sam Walton opened the first Walmart in Arkansas.
1963 - The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
November 22nd, 1963 remains one of those dates permanently seared into American memory. President John F. Kennedy was riding through Dealey Plaza in Dallas in a motorcade alongside his wife Jacqueline and Texas Governor John Connally when shots rang out from the nearby Texas School Book Depository.
Lee Harvey Oswald, a former U.S. Marine, had fired the fatal bullet that would kill the 35th president. Kennedy was pronounced dead at Parkland Memorial Hospital roughly 30 minutes later. Just two hours after that, Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson took the oath of office aboard Air Force One in one of the most somber and surreal transitions of power in U.S. history.
1964 - Martin Luther King Jr. Wins The Nobel Peace Prize
Just a year after his legendary "I Have a Dream" speech, Martin Luther King Jr. received the ultimate recognition for his tireless work in the civil rights movement. At only 35 years old, he became the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize, honored for his commitment to combating racial inequality through nonviolent resistance.
That year, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the landmark Civil Rights Act, outlawing discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.
Beatlemania also officially invaded America when the Fab Four appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, changing the world of Rock 'n ' Roll forever.
1965 - The Vietnam War Begins
This was the year America went all-in on Vietnam. With the South Vietnamese government losing ground fast to the communist Viet Cong, the U.S. decided it was time to dramatically ramp up military involvement, transforming what had been an advisory role into full-blown combat operations. It was the beginning of a brutal chapter that would drag on for another decade.
The civil rights movement scored another major victory when President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, but tragedy struck when Malcolm X was assassinated in February. In Hollywood, The Sound of Music became a box office smash, giving audiences some wholesome escapism from an increasingly turbulent world.
1966 - The Batman (TV Series) Premiers
Holy pop culture phenomenon, Batman! The Caped Crusader burst onto television screens in January 1966, and America immediately lost its mind. Starring Adam West in the iconic cape, this delightfully campy series aired twice a week during its first two seasons.
The show ran for 120 episodes across three seasons and even spawned a theatrical film, holding the record for longest-running superhero series until Smallville finally surpassed it in 2007. It was bright, it was ridiculous, and it turned Batman into a household name long before the Dark Knight got all brooding and serious.
Things were considerably heavier elsewhere as Mao Zedong launched the Cultural Revolution in China, and the Black Panther Party was founded in Oakland. Another iconic series quietly debuted: a little sci-fi show called Star Trek.
1967 - The Six-Day War
Six days. That's all it took for Israel to completely redraw the map of the Middle East. When tensions with neighboring Egypt, Syria, and Jordan finally boiled over in early June, Israel launched a preemptive strike that caught the Arab coalition off guard, and the results were staggering.
By the time the dust settled less than a week later, Israel had seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, the Gaza Strip and Sinai Peninsula from Egypt, and the Golan Heights from Syria. The swift victory stunned the world, but the territorial disputes it created continue to fuel conflict in the region to this day.
On the other side of the world, 51 million Americans were glued to their TVs to watch the first Superbowl, the only one in its history to not sell out stadium tickets.
1968 - Prague Spring
For a brief, hopeful moment, it looked like communism might actually loosen its grip. When reformist Alexander Dubček became Czechoslovakia's leader in January, he ushered in a wave of liberalization in what became known as the Prague Spring.
But the Soviet Union wasn't about to let one of its satellite states get any funny ideas; on August 21st, tanks from five Warsaw Pact nations rolled into Czechoslovakia and crushed the reforms. The only lasting change to survive the invasion was the country's reorganization into Czech and Slovak republics, a split that would eventually become permanent in 1993.
But 1968 might be one of the most turbulent years in modern history. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were both assassinated months apart, the Tet Offensive shattered American confidence in Vietnam, student protests erupted across France, and cities burned following riots in the U.S. Oh, and Richard Nixon won the presidency promising "law and order."
1969 - Apollo 11 Moon Mission
"One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." On July 20th, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first human being to set foot on the Moon, and an estimated 600 million people around the world watched it happen live.
The mission was the triumphant finish line of the Space Race, fulfilling President Kennedy's bold 1961 challenge to land a man on the Moon before the decade was out.
Back on Earth, half a million people descended on a farm in upstate New York for Woodstock, defining a generation in three muddy, music-filled days. Sesame Street also taught its first lesson to kids across America.
1970 - The Beatles Split
All things must pass, even the greatest band in rock history. On April 10th, Paul McCartney dropped a shocking press release announcing he was done working with The Beatles, and just like that, the Fab Four were finished.
Reunion rumors swirled constantly throughout the seventies, but while various members occasionally collaborated, all four were never in a studio together again. It was a tragic year for music all around as both Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin both became members of The 27 Club that year.
1971 - Walt Disney World Opening
The Most Magical Place on Earth officially opened its gates on October 1st, 1971 and American vacations were never the same. Magic Kingdom was the first park to welcome guests, with EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom following over the next three decades.
What started as a single theme park has since ballooned into the most visited vacation resort on the planet, drawing over 58 million visitors annually and employing more people at a single site than anywhere else in the United States. Not bad for a place built on Florida swampland.
Capitalism was apparently booming, and a little coffee shop called Starbucks opened its first location in Seattle.
1972 - Summer Olympics Terrorist Attack
The Olympic Games are supposed to represent peace and international unity, which made the horror of Munich all the more devastating. On September 5th, eight members of the Palestinian militant group Black September infiltrated the Olympic Village, killing two Israeli team members and taking nine others hostage.
What followed was a nightmare broadcast on television screens around the world, as a botched rescue attempt at the airport resulted in the deaths of all nine remaining hostages, five of the militants, and a German police officer. The Games were briefly suspended before controversially resuming, and the tragedy forever changed how the world approached security at major international events.
1973 - Skylab, United States' First Space Station
America finally got its own place in space. Launched in May 1973, Skylab was the United States' first space station. It was a floating laboratory cobbled together from a repurposed Saturn V rocket stage. Over the following nine months, three separate crews called it home, conducting hundreds of experiments, studying the Sun, and observing Earth from above.
The station itself was only occupied for about 24 weeks total, but it proved humans could live and work in space for extended periods. As for Skylab's fate? Its orbit gradually decayed until it came crashing back to Earth in 1979, scattering debris across the Indian Ocean and giving some Australians a heck of a light show.
The Supreme Court also handed down its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the Paris Peace Accords officially ended U.S. military involvement in Vietnam, and the Watergate hearings became must-see TV. Pink Floyd released "The Dark Side of the Moon" (which would stay on the charts for approximately forever), and the Sydney Opera House finally opened after 16 years of construction.
1974 - A New Fifa World Cup
Football got a shiny new prize in 1974. This World Cup, hosted by West Germany, marked the debut of the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy we still see lifted today. It is a stunning gold design crafted by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga.
The previous trophy, the Jules Rimet, had been permanently retired to Brazil after their third win in 1970. As for the tournament itself, host nation West Germany claimed victory on home soil, defeating a dazzling Netherlands squad led by the legendary Johan Cruyff in a memorable final.
The Watergate scandal finally caught up with Richard Nixon, who became the first U.S. president to resign from office. On the music front, a little Swedish group called ABBA won Eurovision with "Waterloo," launching one of pop music's most unstoppable careers.
1975 - The Founding Of Microsoft
Two college dropouts, a tiny office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and a big bet on the future of personal computing: that's how Microsoft began. Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded the company on April 4th, 1975, initially writing software for the Altair 8800, a primitive hobbyist computer that most people didn't take seriously.
Turns out Gates and Allen saw something everyone else missed. What started as a scrappy two-man operation would eventually grow into one of the most valuable companies on the planet, pulling in nearly $90 billion in annual revenue and employing over 128,000 people worldwide. Every time you've cursed at a Windows update or fiddled with an Excel spreadsheet, you've got these two to thank.
The Vietnam War finally ended with the Fall of Saigon, as the last Americans were evacuated by helicopter in chaotic, iconic footage. Saturday Night Live also debuted and changed comedy forever, Jaws invented the summer blockbuster (and made everyone terrified of the ocean), and the Khmer Rouge seized power in Cambodia, beginning one of the twentieth century's most horrific events.
1976 - Apple Is Founded
Just a year after Microsoft got its start, a trio working out of a California garage launched the company that would become its fiercest rival. Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and the often-forgotten Ronald Wayne founded Apple Computer Company in 1976, with Wozniak's technical wizardry and Jobs' relentless vision driving the operation.
America also threw itself a massive 200th birthday party with Bicentennial celebrations across the nation. It was a less happy time in China when Mao Zedong died after decades of rule. But the biggest winner of the year was an underdog boxing movie called "Rocky" which became a cultural phenomenon.
1977 - The First "Star Wars" Film Is Released
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away... George Lucas changed cinema forever. "Star Wars" exploded onto screens in May 1977, and audiences had genuinely never seen anything like it. The film obliterated box office records, dethroning *Jaws* as the highest-grossing movie of all time and raking in $410 million worldwide during its initial run.
It scooped up six Academy Awards and launched a franchise that's still going strong nearly five decades later. What started as a risky passion project that most studios passed on became one of the most influential pieces of pop culture ever created.
The King sadly left the building in 1977. Elvis Presley died at Graceland, shocking the world. NASA launched both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 on their missions to the outer planets (they're still out there, by the way), the Atari 2600 brought video games into living rooms everywhere, and disco fever peaked with the release of "Saturday Night Fever". Ted Bundy was also brought to his knees, phew!
1978 - John Paul I Was A Pope For 33 Days
The Catholic Church got two new popes in 1978, because the first one barely had time to unpack. When Pope Paul VI died in August, the cardinals elected the warm, smiling Albino Luciani, who took the name John Paul I and became the first pope to choose a double name.
He was immediately beloved for his humble demeanor and approachable style, earning the nickname "The Smiling Pope." Then, just 33 days later, he was found dead in his bed from an apparent heart attack, shocking the world and spawning conspiracy theories that persist to this day.
His sudden passing led to another papal conclave, which elected a Polish cardinal named Karol Wojtyła, who took the name John Paul II and would go on to lead the Church for 26 years.
1979 - "I Will Survive" Became One Of The Best-Selling Singles In History
Disco may have been on the decline, but Gloria Gaynor's anthem refused to go down with it. "I Will Survive" technically dropped in late 1978, but it absolutely dominated the airwaves throughout 1979, spending three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and conquering charts in the UK and Ireland.
The song won Best Disco Recording at the Grammys and earned nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, pretty impressive for a track that was originally released as a B-side. With over 15 million copies sold worldwide, it remains one of the best-selling singles ever recorded. More importantly, it became an enduring empowerment anthem that still gets entire bars singing along decades later.
But not everywhere in the world were people dancing. The Iranian Revolution toppled the Shah and lead to the U.S. embassy hostage crisis. On lighter notes, Margaret Thatcher became Britain's first female Prime Minister, ESPN launched for all you sports junkies, and Sony introduced the Walkman, letting people take their music anywhere for the first time.
1980 - Mount St. Helens Erupts
Mother Nature reminded everyone who's really in charge on the morning of May 18th, 1980. Mount St. Helens in Washington State unleashed a catastrophic eruption which was the first major volcanic event in the contiguous United States since 1915.
A massive lateral blast, pyroclastic flows, and an ash cloud that spread across multiple states followed. The eruption killed 57 people, flattened 230 square miles of forest, and is still considered the most disastrous volcanic event in American history. The mountain's elevation dropped by over 1,300 feet, leaving behind a gaping horseshoe-shaped crater.
The world also mourned when John Lennon was shot and killed outside his New York apartment in December, ending off a rocky year.
1981 - Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer Get Married
It was the fairy tale wedding to end all fairy tale weddings. On July 29th, 1981, Prince Charles married the shy, 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, and the entire world stopped to watch. An estimated 750 million viewers tuned in globally, making it one of the most-watched broadcasts in television history up to that point.
The spectacle cost around $48 million (roughly $100 million today), with security alone eating up $600,000. Of course, the fairy tale wouldn't last—but in that moment, with Diana in her iconic puffed-sleeve gown, it was pure royal magic.
Ronald Reagan survived an assassination attempt just 69 days into his presidency. MTV launched with the words "Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll," forever changing how we consume music.
1982 - Thriller Became The Best-Selling Album In History
When "Thriller" dropped in November 1982, it obliterated every record in sight. The album snagged a record-breaking eight Grammy Awards (including Album of the Year), matched that with eight American Music Awards, and became the first album ever to reign as America's best-seller for two consecutive years.
But beyond the sales figures, "Thriller" revolutionized the industry itself. Its groundbreaking music videos, particularly the 14-minute horror masterpiece for the title track, transformed MTV from a novelty into a cultural necessity. With an estimated 70 million copies sold worldwide, it remains the best-selling album of all time, and honestly, that record might stand forever.
The future had officially arrived when TIME magazine did something unprecedented. Instead of naming a Person of the Year, they named the personal computer "Machine of the Year."
1983 - Sally Ride Becomes First American Woman In Space
It took two decades after the first woman reached space for America to finally catch up. On June 18th, 1983, physicist Sally Ride launched aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger and shattered a glass ceiling that extended all the way to orbit, becoming the first American woman in space.
Ride made history twice over, also becoming the youngest American astronaut to reach space at just 32 years old. She flew again the following year and spent the rest of her life advocating for science education, particularly for young women and girls.
The internet as we know it also quietly took its first breath when ARPANET adopted TCP/IP protocols.
1984 - The Terminator Gives Us Arnie
Nobody expected much from a low-budget sci-fi flick starring a bodybuilder with a thick Austrian accent. James Cameron's "The Terminator" was made for a mere $6.4 million, and early buzz was lukewarm at best, yet the film dominated the box office for two weeks straight and eventually pulled in over $78 million worldwide.
Apple also introduced the Macintosh with its legendary "1984" Super Bowl commercial while Prince reigned supreme with "Purple Rain." In Russia, a software engineer named Alexey Pajitnov created a little puzzle game called Tetris, no big deal.
1985 - Queen's Performance At Live Aid
Twenty-one minutes. That's all it took for Queen to deliver what many consider the greatest live rock performance of all time. Live Aid was a massive dual-venue charity concert spanning London's Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia's JFK Stadium, organized to raise money for Ethiopian famine relief. When Freddie Mercury took that stage, he owned it like no one else that day.
The concert itself was a who's-who of music royalty: Bowie, Elton John, U2, Led Zeppelin, The Who, and Madonna all performed. Beyond Live Aid, the year saw the discovery of the Titanic wreckage after 73 years on the ocean floor, Nintendo released the NES in North America and saved the video game industry, and the first version of Windows hit the market.
1986 - The Chernobyl Disaster
The name still sends chills down spines nearly four decades later. On April 26th, 1986, reactor no. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Soviet Ukraine exploded during a safety test gone catastrophically wrong, releasing massive amounts of radioactive material into the atmosphere. It remains the worst nuclear disaster in history.
The immediate response required over 500,000 workers, many of whom suffered severe radiation exposure; 28 died within three months, and thousands more faced long-term health consequences including a dramatic spike in childhood thyroid cancer. The total cost of the disaster is estimated at a staggering $700 billion, making it the most expensive catastrophe ever recorded.
Another massive tragedy struck early when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after launch in January, killing all seven crew members including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.
1987 - Wall Street Crashes
Wall Street had seen bad days before, but nothing quite like this. On October 19th, 1987, stock markets around the world went into complete freefall, with the Dow Jones plummeting a jaw-dropping 22.6% in a single day. Worldwide losses totaled an estimated $1.71 trillion, and for a terrifying moment, it looked like the Great Depression might be making a comeback.
The causes were a perfect storm of anxiety: overvalued stocks, ballooning U.S. deficits, rising interest rates, a weakening dollar, and early computer trading programs that accelerated the selling into a self-reinforcing panic.
President Reagan stood at the Berlin Wall and demanded, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" (spoiler: it worked). "The Simpsons made their debut as shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, and audiences fell in love with both "Dirty Dancing". Nobody put Baby in a corner, but the stock market sure ended up there.
1988 - The Tragic Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing
It was just four days before Christmas when tragedy struck the quiet Scottish town of Lockerbie. On the evening of December 21st, Pan Am Flight 103 (a Boeing 747 en route from London to New York) was blown apart by a terrorist bomb at 31,000 feet, killing all 259 people on board.
Massive sections of the aircraft rained down on Lockerbie below, destroying homes and claiming 11 more lives on the ground. The attack killed 270 people in total, making it the deadliest terrorist incident in British history, a grim record it still holds today. The investigation eventually traced the bombing to Libyan intelligence agents, though the full truth behind the attack remained murky for decades.
1989 - The Berlin Wall Falls
Remember that wall the Soviets built back in 1961? On November 9th, 1989, Berliners tore it down with their bare hands. After weeks of peaceful protests and mounting pressure across Eastern Europe, East Germany announced it would ease travel restrictions. Thousands of citizens immediately flooded the checkpoints, overwhelming the guards who simply gave up trying to stop them.
Jubilant crowds from both sides climbed atop the wall, danced together, and attacked the concrete with hammers and pickaxes in scenes of pure, unbridled joy. It was the beginning of the end: the Cold War was officially declared over at the Malta Summit just weeks later, and Germany reunified the following October after 45 years of division.
The Tiananmen Square massacre saw the Chinese government brutally crush pro-democracy protests, offering a stark contrast to events in Europe.
1990 - Home Alone Redefines Christmas Movies
A kid, some burglars, and a house full of traps; that's all it took to create a holiday classic. "Home Alone" turned 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin into an overnight sensation as Kevin McCallister, the resourceful youngster accidentally left behind when his family jets off to Paris for Christmas.
The film earned two Academy Award nominations and cemented itself as required December viewing for generations. Good luck getting through a holiday season without someone quoting it.
In politics, Nelson Mandela walked out of a South African prison after 27 years, signaling the beginning of the end for apartheid. Meanwhile, the first McDonald's opened in Moscow, and TV audiences were introduced to both "Seinfeld" and a fresh prince who moved to Bel-Air.
1991 - The Soviet Union Crumbles
The mighty Soviet Union simply ceased to exist. After years of economic stagnation, political reforms under Mikhail Gorbachev, and the unstoppable wave of independence movements sweeping through Eastern Europe, the USSR finally crumbled.
A failed coup attempt in August accelerated the collapse, and one by one, Soviet republics declared their independence throughout the fall. On December 25th, Gorbachev resigned as president; the following day, the Soviet Union was officially dissolved, replaced by 15 newly independent nations. Just like that, the Cold War was truly, definitively over, and the United States stood as the world's sole superpower.
The World Wide Web also went public, quietly revolutionizing everything. Freddie Mercury died of AIDS-related illness just one day after publicly acknowledging his diagnosis, and Nirvana released "Nevermind," effectively ending the '80s and ushering in the grunge era.
1992 - The Los Angeles Riots
The acquittal heard around the world. On April 29th, 1992, a jury cleared four LAPD officers charged with using excessive force in the brutal beating of Rodney King, despite the entire incident being captured on videotape by a bystander and broadcast endlessly on the news.
South Central Los Angeles erupted almost immediately, and over the next six days, the unrest spread across the metropolitan area with widespread looting, violence, and arson that local police simply couldn't contain. It took the California National Guard, U.S. military, and federal law enforcement to finally restore order.
By the time the smoke cleared, 63 people were dead, over 2,300 injured, 12,000 arrested, and more than $1 billion in property had been destroyed, making it the most destructive civil unrest in American history.
1993 - The European Union Forms
Europe decided to get a whole lot closer on November 1st, 1993. When the Maastricht Treaty officially came into force, it transformed the old European Economic Community into something far more ambitious: the European Union.
This wasn't just a trade agreement anymore. The new framework introduced EU citizenship, created a three-pillar governing structure, and laid the groundwork for a single shared currency (the Euro would arrive a few years later). Twelve nations signed on as founding members, including economic heavyweights like Germany, France, and the UK.
The World Trade Center experienced its first terrorist attack when a truck bomb exploded in the underground parking garage, killing six and foreshadowing darker days to come.
1994 - Forrest Gump Is Everywhere
Life is like a box of chocolates, and 1994 handed audiences one of the sweetest treats in cinema history. Tom Hanks delivered an unforgettable performance as the simple-minded but pure-hearted Forrest, whose extraordinary life somehow intersected with nearly every major American moment of the 20th century.
The world also watched in disbelief as O.J. Simpson led police on a slow-speed Bronco chase before his arrest for double murder. On opposite ends of history, Nelson Mandela became South Africa's first Black president while the Rwandan genocide claimed nearly a million lives in just 100 days. Kurt Cobain's suicide ended Nirvana and devastated the music world.
The light at the end of the tunnel was "The Lion King" that actually outgrossed Forrest Gump globally, and an unassuming sitcom called "Friends" that premiered.
1995 - Hip-Hop's East Coast–West Coast Feud Peaks
Hip-hop had always had regional pride, but in 1995, things got serious, and dangerous. The simmering tension between East Coast and West Coast rap exploded into a full-blown cultural war, with two towering figures leading each side: Brooklyn's The Notorious B.I.G. and Compton's Tupac Shakur.
What started as lyrical competition and diss tracks escalated into something far darker, fueled by record label beefs, media sensationalism, and genuine personal animosity. The rivalry dominated headlines and polarized fans, forcing people to pick sides and turning hip-hop into a coastal battleground. Tragically, both men would be dead within two years, leaving behind a legacy of incredible music and a cautionary tale about how far things can spiral.
Zooming out, America was rocked by the Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168 people and remains the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. The O.J. Simpson trial reached its stunning "not guilty" verdict, dividing the nation along racial lines.
Windows '95 launched to everyone's delight, and Amazon started shipping orders from Jeff Bezos's garage.
1996 - The Pokémon Revolution Kicks Off
"Gotta catch 'em all" was a phrase that would soon consume an entire generation. When "Pokémon Red" and "Green" quietly launched on the Game Boy in Japan on February 27th, 1996, nobody could have predicted the monster that Game Freak's Satoshi Tajiri had unleashed.
What started as a quirky creature-collecting RPG snowballed into a multimedia empire wirh trading cards, manga, an anime series, movies, and mountains of merchandise. By the time "Pokémania" hit the West between 1998 and 2000, kids were literally getting into schoolyard fights over holographic Charizards.
The world also met Dolly, the first cloned mammal, who was just a regular sheep trying to live her life. Tupac Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas, making the East Coast-West Coast rivalry tragically real. Bill Clinton won re-election and you absolutely could not escape the Macarena, no matter how hard you tried.
1997 - The Funeral Of Diana, Princess Of Wales
The world lost its "People's Princess" in the early hours of August 31st, 1997. Diana, just 36 years old, died from injuries sustained when her car crashed in a Paris tunnel while her driver attempted to outrun pursuing paparazzi. Her companion Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul were also killed; only bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived.
Six days later, her funeral became one of the most-watched events in human history as 32 million Britons tuned in, 50 million Americans, and an estimated 2.5 billion people worldwide. Elton John's reworked "Candle in the Wind" became the soundtrack to a nation's grief, and the public outpouring of emotion forced the Royal Family to rethink how it connected with its people.
1998 - Google Was Founded
Two Stanford grad students decided the internet needed a better search engine, and accidentally built one of the most powerful companies in human history. Larry Page and Sergey Brin had been tinkering with a search algorithm called "BackRub" since 1996, but in September 1998, they officially launched Google from a garage in Menlo Park, California.
Within a few years, "Google" would become a verb, and the company would eventually spawn Gmail, Google Maps, Chrome, YouTube (acquired in 2006), and countless other products that now dominate daily life.
President Bill Clinton became only the second U.S. president to be impeached and The Good Friday Agreement brought hope for peace in Northern Ireland after decades of conflict.
1999 - The Euro
Europe's grand experiment in shared currency finally became reality on January 1st, 1999. After years of planning, the new currency was introduced to world financial markets, replacing the old European Currency Unit at a straightforward 1:1 ratio.
For the first few years it existed only as an accounting currency, with actual coins and banknotes not hitting wallets until January 1, 2002. By March of that year, francs, marks, lira, and pesetas had vanished from everyday life, replaced by a single currency shared across a dozen nations.
The world was collectively losing its mind over the impending Y2K, convinced that computers would crash at midnight and civilization would crumble. Tragically, the Columbine High School shooting shocked America and changed how we thought about school safety forever.
2000 - The Y2K Bug
Remember when everyone thought computers would destroy civilization at the stroke of midnight? The Y2K bug was a very real technical issue because older programs stored years using only two digits, meaning computers couldn't tell the difference between 2000 and 1900.
As the millennium approached, predictions of catastrophic infrastructure failures sent the world into a panic; companies spent an estimated $400-600 billion on fixes, while everyday people stockpiled food, water, and generators in preparation for digital doomsday. Then midnight arrived, fireworks went off, and... basically nothing happened.
The U.S. presidential election turned into a chaotic mess and a Supreme Court decision that handed George W. Bush the presidency over Al Gore. Vladimir Putin also officially became Russia's president, the first crew took up residence on the International Space Station, and reality TV exploded when "Survivor" premiered.
2001 - September 11 Attacks
Some dates redefine everything that comes after them. On the morning of September 11th, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airliners and carried out the deadliest terrorist attack in history. Two planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, bringing both 110-story buildings down; a third struck the Pentagon in Virginia; and a fourth crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers heroically fought back against the hijackers.
By day's end, 2,977 people were dead—including 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers—thousands more were injured, and America was forever changed. The attacks triggered the global War on Terror, reshaped U.S. foreign policy for decades, and led to conflicts that the Costs of War Project estimates have claimed over 4.5 million lives.
Before September, the world was a very different place. Wikipedia launched in January, Apple unveiled the first iPod in October, and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" brought the wizarding world to American cinemas.
2002 - Bali Bombings
Paradise turned into a nightmare on the night of October 12th, 2002. Terrorists detonated bombs in Kuta, a popular tourist district on the Indonesian island of Bali, targeting crowded nightclubs filled with young vacationers. The coordinated attacks killed 202 people and injured over 200 more. The bombings were later linked to Jemaah Islamiyah, a Southeast Asian militant group with ties to al-Qaeda.
Euro coins and banknotes finally hit the streets, fundamentally changing daily life across Europe. In America, The Department of Homeland Security was established, reshaping American security infrastructure.
2003 - The Start Of The Iraq War
"Shock and Awe" lit up television screens on March 20th, 2003, as U.S.-led coalition forces launched their invasion of Iraq. The Bush administration justified the war by claiming Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction and within weeks, his Ba'athist government had been toppled. The war remains one of the most controversial and consequential foreign policy decisions in modern American history.
This was also the year that MySpace launched, giving millennials their first taste of social media before Facebook took over.
2004 - Facebook Launches
It started as a way for Harvard students to rate each other's attractiveness, and somehow became one of the most influential platforms in human history. Mark Zuckerberg, along with roommates, launched "TheFacebook" from their dorm room in February 2004, naming it after the student directories handed out at universities.
The Indian Ocean tsunami struck on December 26th, killing over 230,000 people across 14 countries in one of the deadliest natural disasters ever recorded. Back on U.S soil, George W. Bush won re-election, Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" at the Super Bowl caused nationwide pearl-clutching, and Gmail launched with a then-unheard-of 1GB of storage.
2005 - Youtube Is Founded
Three former PayPal employees walked into a bar, and changed the internet forever. Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim reportedly came up with the idea for YouTube after struggling to share videos from a gathering. Whatever the true origin, the trio officially launched the video-sharing platform in 2005, and by the following year Google had snatched it up for $1.65 billion.
Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, killing over 1,800 people and exposing shocking failures in government response. We also got a new pope after Pope John Paul II died after 26 years leading the Catholic Church. Angela Merkel became Germany's first female Chancellor, and the Xbox 360 kicked off the next generation of console wars.
2006 - Twitter Takes To The Web
Before it was X, before the chaos and the rebrand, it was just a side project with a silly name. Jack Dorsey pitched the concept in early 2006: a simple SMS-based service that let people broadcast short messages to a small group. Basically, status updates for the mobile age. The team originally called it "Twttr" (vowels were so 2005, thanks to Flickr), partly because twitter.com was already taken. Six months after launch, they finally secured the domain and gave the platform its proper name: Twitter.
Pluto also got demoted from planet to "dwarf planet," devastating third-graders everywhere. Oh, and Facebook opened its doors to the general public. Social media was officially taking over from here on out.
2008 - The Financial Crisis
The house of cards finally collapsed, and it nearly took the entire global economy with it. Years of reckless speculation on property values, predatory subprime lending, and a tangle of toxic mortgage-backed securities created a housing bubble that was always destined to burst. When it did, the damage spread like wildfire through the world's financial institutions, culminating in the September bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, which triggered stock market crashes and bank runs across multiple countries.
Governments scrambled to bail out "too big to fail" banks while ordinary people watched their savings, homes, and jobs vanish. The resulting Great Recession became the worst economic downturn since the 1930s.
Amid the economic chaos, Americans elected Barack Obama as the nation's first Black president and Spotify appeared to begin reshaping the music industry.
2009 - Barack Obama Gets Inaugurated
On January 20th, 2009, history was made on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Barack Obama took the oath of office and became the 44th President of the United States, the first African American ever to hold the position. The moment felt almost impossible to fully grasp; just decades earlier, Black Americans had been fighting for the right to vote, and now one of their own was leading the nation.
The world mourned when Michael Jackson died suddenly in June, sparking a global outpouring of grief and a record-breaking memorial service. Captain "Sully" Sullenberger became a national hero after landing a crippled plane on the Hudson River with zero casualties. The H1N1 swine flu pandemic swept across the globe, Bitcoin was quietly launched by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, and "Avatar" began its box office domination, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Also, everyone was suddenly playing FarmVille on Facebook. Strange times.
2010 - The Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill
It took 87 days to stop the bleeding, and the ocean paid the price. On April 20th, 2010, a catastrophic blowout and explosion on the BP-operated Deepwater Horizon drilling rig killed 11 workers and unleashed an environmental nightmare in the Gulf of Mexico. Over the following months, an estimated 4.9 million barrels of crude oil gushed into the sea while the world watched BP's increasingly desperate (and repeatedly failed) attempts to plug the well.
By the time it was finally declared sealed in September, the disaster had become the largest marine oil spill in petroleum industry history. Wildlife, fisheries, and coastal communities suffered devastating consequences, and reports indicated the site was still leaking nearly two years later.
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake devastated Haiti in January, killing over 200,000 people in one of history's deadliest natural disasters. On a more uplifting note, 33 Chilean miners were rescued after spending a harrowing 69 days trapped underground, captivating a global audience. South Africa hosted the first World Cup on African soil (vuvuzelas still haunt our dreams), and Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad.