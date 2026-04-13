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You probably don’t remember much from the year you were born. In fact, I would be extremely impressed if you could remember anything at all! But thankfully, we have extremely detailed records of the past century, so we’ll take you on a journey back in time with the article below.

Bored Panda has curated a list of some of the most famous events that took place between 1960 and 2010. So if you were born during that time, you can be reminded of what exactly was going on while you were taking your first breaths. Enjoy these history lessons, and be sure to upvote the stories that you find most fascinating.