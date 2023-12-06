Malicious Compliance: Worker Sent To Help Another Location, Gets Told To Leave Private Property
To be early is to be on time. So when Reddit user One-Cardiologist-462 was working for a supermarket chain and was asked to help another location, he arrived there half an hour before the shift.
However, in a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ he said that the local manager had mistaken him for a trespasser and confronted him without questioning his first impression.
Continue scrolling to read how the humorous encounter unfolded, which serves as a reminder that people aren’t always themselves in the wee hours of the morning.
This supermarket employee was sent to help another location
Image credits: Art Markiv (not the actual photo)
But he was mistaken for a trespasser
Image credits: RossHelen (not the actual photo)
Image source: One-Cardiologist-462
This poster (of it's real( is an idiot who decided to lose themselves a day's worth od overtime pay, just because someone was slightly rude to them. Are they really happy about this? Anyway, why would the manager have waited until he had driven home, "a few hours later", before calling him about it? Naa, I'm calling BS on this.
