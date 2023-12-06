Malicious Compliance: Worker Sent To Help Another Location, Gets Told To Leave Private Property

ADVERTISEMENT

To be early is to be on time. So when Reddit user One-Cardiologist-462 was working for a supermarket chain and was asked to help another location, he arrived there half an hour before the shift.

However, in a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance,’ he said that the local manager had mistaken him for a trespasser and confronted him without questioning his first impression.

Continue scrolling to read how the humorous encounter unfolded, which serves as a reminder that people aren’t always themselves in the wee hours of the morning.

This supermarket employee was sent to help another location

Image credits: Art Markiv (not the actual photo)

But he was mistaken for a trespasser

Image credits: RossHelen (not the actual photo)

Image source: One-Cardiologist-462

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments section

Rest of the reactions