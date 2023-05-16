Person Spends A Decade At A Company, Leaves It After An Employee They Trained Gets The Promotion Instead Of Them
It’s only fair to expect to be treated with respect at work. It’s also fair to assume that after a decade of working at the company, an application for a promotion would at least be considered.
Redditor u/pipestein’s application wasn’t. They told the ‘Anti Work’ community that the managers refused to view him as a candidate for a higher position. To make matters worse, they discussed it with somebody else behind the OP’s back, which is why it didn’t take long for them to quit. Yet the company found it difficult to believe that he did. Scroll down to find the full story.
Years of hard work and excellent performance might not be enough to be considered for a promotion
This person quit their job of 10 years because of the way the management handled a promotion
Image credits: pipestein
Sometimes people can be exceptional at their job. THAT job. Not a supervisor job, not a management job. The job they are currently doing. Promoting someone OUT of a position they are good at, into another position just gives us lots of terrible managers and supervisors. It might be that the other person was mediocre at this job, but had great interpersonal skills so would be a great supervisor, despite not knowing quite so much about the job.
