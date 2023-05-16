Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Spends A Decade At A Company, Leaves It After An Employee They Trained Gets The Promotion Instead Of Them
29points
Social Issues, Work & Money3 hours ago

Person Spends A Decade At A Company, Leaves It After An Employee They Trained Gets The Promotion Instead Of Them

Miglė Miliūtė and
Justinas Keturka

It’s only fair to expect to be treated with respect at work. It’s also fair to assume that after a decade of working at the company, an application for a promotion would at least be considered.

Redditor u/pipestein’s application wasn’t. They told the ‘Anti Work’ community that the managers refused to view him as a candidate for a higher position. To make matters worse, they discussed it with somebody else behind the OP’s back, which is why it didn’t take long for them to quit. Yet the company found it difficult to believe that he did. Scroll down to find the full story.

Years of hard work and excellent performance might not be enough to be considered for a promotion

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

This person quit their job of 10 years because of the way the management handled a promotion

Image credits: FoToArtist_1 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: pipestein

People in the comments had plenty to say, the OP also provided some more information

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes people can be exceptional at their job. THAT job. Not a supervisor job, not a management job. The job they are currently doing. Promoting someone OUT of a position they are good at, into another position just gives us lots of terrible managers and supervisors. It might be that the other person was mediocre at this job, but had great interpersonal skills so would be a great supervisor, despite not knowing quite so much about the job.

0
0points
reply
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes people can be exceptional at their job. THAT job. Not a supervisor job, not a management job. The job they are currently doing. Promoting someone OUT of a position they are good at, into another position just gives us lots of terrible managers and supervisors. It might be that the other person was mediocre at this job, but had great interpersonal skills so would be a great supervisor, despite not knowing quite so much about the job.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda