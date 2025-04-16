When Reddit user Era of kittens asked, “Women, what did you find out about men when you got a boyfriend?” female netizens rushed to answer. If you have never dated someone yet, some of these facts might just astonish you, so just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

The dating world is pretty challenging for us gals because finding someone you click with is not always easy. For instance, women can be clueless about men’s habits, but when they actually find a boyfriend , they end up knowing so many surprising things about the opposite gender.

#1 Sometimes they really do just be thinking about nothing.

#2 That they will sit on the juiciest piece of gossip but when you ask for details they know NOTHING. What do you mean you didn't ask every single little detail?!

#3 They really think a 26-in-1 shampoo-conditioner-bodywash-facewash-dogwash-carwash-motoroil-laundrydetergent is good.

First things are always interesting, whether it be dating someone or knowing their weird secrets. Especially when the opposite gender is a complete mystery to you, and you slowly uncover facts about them that you would have never guessed. As you scroll through the list, you might even be amused by some of the things that women have shared. On the other hand, some of these are actually quite sad, if you think about it. For instance, one lady shared how much men can struggle mentally, yet never tell anyone about it. In fact, research has also proved that men are more likely than women to prefer to deal with mental illness on their own when it comes to treatment.

#4 They would rather break both of their arms than bring the groceries in multiple trips.



I have no complaints, I’m just concerned sometimes.

#5 How sassy they can be when they get comfortable with you, it really is like having a best friend.

#6 You can tell when they had a mom that did everything.

Speaking about men's mental health, it has also been observed that men are less likely to access psychological therapies than women, as only 36% of referrals to NHS talking therapies are for men. A Pew Research Center survey also suggests that, as opposed to women, men are less likely to turn to their network for emotional support. ADVERTISEMENT As we dig deeper into the issue, it's actually quite mournful to think that even in the 21st century, men are still made to brush their mental health under the carpet and adhere to the social norms of "masculinity." In fact, research suggests that it's this exact toxic masculinity that stops young men from seeking the mental health support that they need.

#7 How much they struggle mentally and don’t allow anyone to know about it.

#8 That there is a huge societal pressure on men where their status and "readiness to be in a relationship" is financial. Never felt that type of pressure as a woman.

#9 If I just want to vent I should preface my venting by letting them know I am not asking for a solution.

Someone also spoke about how men's readiness to be in a relationship is based on their financial status, and how she has never faced this as a woman. The bitter truth is that it may even stem from deeply ingrained beliefs that men are still expected to be the sole "breadwinners" for their families. A survey has revealed that 72% of men believe it’s important for the man in a relationship to be able to financially support his family in order to be a good partner. Women had similar expectations of the men in their lives, with 71% of women surveyed expecting their male partners to bring home the bacon to qualify as a good partner. However, the American Sociological Association states that being the primary breadwinner is bad for men's psychological well-being and health.

#10 How strong they are. I knew men were stronger on average than women but I didn't really understand how big the gap was until I met my now husband. .

#11 So much burping and farting.

#12 My ex did really think about the Roman empire all the damn time 🤣

One Reddit user also mentioned how men receive way fewer compliments as opposed to women, and even research backs up this fact. However, we all love compliments, don't we? Psychology Today also states that compliments often make the receiver feel better than most people anticipate, and they also improve the mood of the compliment giver. ADVERTISEMENT When we already live in a world where something as harmful as toxic masculinity exists, a simple compliment sounds like a small, graceful fighter against it. After all, men also deserve to be appreciated just as much as women.

#13 They can be more sensitive than women.

#14 How open they are about what they do in the bathroom after you get close enough.

#15 They give off so much heat, it's like having your own human radiator.

Other women also mentioned some warm things about men, which was honestly quite endearing to read, especially little things about how men can be quite caring. Don't you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Also, dear women readers, if we have missed any such facts, do share them with us, and don't forget to upvote your favorite one on the list! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 That men don't get complimented anywhere near enough and the best thing you can for him as a woman - even if you don't want to marry him - is say out loud to him all the nice things you're thinking about him.



Because why not tell him he's f*****g great if he is f*****g great?

#17 That they can be really smart yet still be SO DUMB.

#18 That they think 'pretty privilege' is standard woman privilege. i.e. random people paying for your things, carrying stuff, getting invited everywhere, men just doing stuff for you, easier time dating etc. I don't know a single regular woman who gets any of these.

#19 That they’re all 12 mentally but not in a bad way. My bf goes out of his way to gross me out or get a reaction out me with his silent but deadlies 😂

#20 I'll tell my husband a secret or something I'm not supposed to tell anyone. I know he won't say anything, cos he'll forget all about it!!

#21 How little they worry about their health.



I’m over here going to the doctor for every weird twinge or skin lesion, and then my husband over there was totally chill about not going to the doctor for the better part of a decade until I made him go. .

#22 They love to sit on the toilet and read for as long as possible.

#23 How on edge and observant they are when you go out with them. I’d didn’t know how silently aware and consistently being protective of the women they are surrounded with.

#24 A lot of them were never taught basic care. Like face washing, flossing, cleaning their bodies completely(not going to be graphic but you can imagine) and using lotion. Dated a guy who complained constantly about being itchy so I started putting lotion on him after his showers and he genuinely didn’t know dry skin was the cause of the discomfort or the purpose of lotion. He thought it just smelled good.

#25 How they treat their mother/sister(s) is very telling about how they view women.

#26 Men communicate better without 1:1 eye contact; they open up more when side-by-side doing an activity like fishing, playing pool, video games, etc.



Women are more tactile with each other and will look at each other in the eyes; read facial reactions, body language, etc.

#27 The first thing I learned in my first relationship was that my mom was wrong. She told me all men will try to have s*x with you.



My ex said he wasn't ready to have s*x because we were only 18 and he was scared of possibly getting me pregnant. I was still religious, so that worked for me, too.

#28 When they're insecure and unsure, they will say things that have worked for them in the past.

#29 That at least some of them actually, like, *like* the manly side of gender role stuff. I always assumed my dad was just antiquated when he talked about how men love providing for women, feeling useful or needed, making them feel safe, that kind of thing. But no. I told my boyfriend I was thankful I could rely on him and he was on cloud nine for the day. He keeps track of any reported crime in the area and insists on driving me home if anything squirrelly is up. He's offered to change my oil???





I love it (and him)! But I wouldn't have guessed that he would. .

#30 They don’t really care how big or small your b***s are.

#31 They never buy clothes, it’s your new job

