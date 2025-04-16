ADVERTISEMENT

The dating world is pretty challenging for us gals because finding someone you click with is not always easy. For instance, women can be clueless about men’s habits, but when they actually find a boyfriend, they end up knowing so many surprising things about the opposite gender.

When Reddit user Era of kittens asked, “Women, what did you find out about men when you got a boyfriend?” female netizens rushed to answer. If you have never dated someone yet, some of these facts might just astonish you, so just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

Reddit

#1

Man in a white shirt and gray pants sitting on a couch, looking thoughtful, next to a green plant. Sometimes they really do just be thinking about nothing.

Decent_Criticism9772

    #2

    Woman looking puzzled at a man during a conversation over coffee outdoors. That they will sit on the juiciest piece of gossip but when you ask for details they know NOTHING. What do you mean you didn't ask every single little detail?!

    choppypigeon01

    #3

    Man showering with eyes closed, lathering shampoo in hair, representing different species in dating experiences. They really think a 26-in-1 shampoo-conditioner-bodywash-facewash-dogwash-carwash-motoroil-laundrydetergent is good.

    luvstmary

    First things are always interesting, whether it be dating someone or knowing their weird secrets. Especially when the opposite gender is a complete mystery to you, and you slowly uncover facts about them that you would have never guessed. As you scroll through the list, you might even be amused by some of the things that women have shared.

    On the other hand, some of these are actually quite sad, if you think about it. For instance, one lady shared how much men can struggle mentally, yet never tell anyone about it. In fact, research has also proved that men are more likely than women to prefer to deal with mental illness on their own when it comes to treatment.
    #4

    Man holding a paper bag of groceries including carrots and greens, highlighting differences in dating experiences with men. They would rather break both of their arms than bring the groceries in multiple trips.

    I have no complaints, I’m just concerned sometimes.

    Madea_onFire

    #5

    Woman playfully rides piggyback on man in kitchen, both holding utensils, highlighting dating dynamics. How sassy they can be when they get comfortable with you, it really is like having a best friend.

    Unbeeknownst

    #6

    Man yawning on a couch, holding a game controller, illustrates unique male behavior in dating scenarios. You can tell when they had a mom that did everything.

    Kawagirlsaki

    Speaking about men's mental health, it has also been observed that men are less likely to access psychological therapies than women, as only 36% of referrals to NHS talking therapies are for men. A Pew Research Center survey also suggests that, as opposed to women, men are less likely to turn to their network for emotional support.

    As we dig deeper into the issue, it's actually quite mournful to think that even in the 21st century, men are still made to brush their mental health under the carpet and adhere to the social norms of "masculinity." In fact, research suggests that it's this exact toxic masculinity that stops young men from seeking the mental health support that they need.
    #7

    Man in a white shirt sitting on a grey couch, looking to the side, with colorful decor in the background. How much they struggle mentally and don’t allow anyone to know about it.

    Daienee

    #8

    Man in white shirt showing empty pocket and coins, highlighting dating challenges. That there is a huge societal pressure on men where their status and "readiness to be in a relationship" is financial. Never felt that type of pressure as a woman.

    theniftyniffler

    #9

    A woman in a red sweater crossing her arms, standing beside a man in a black jacket leaning on a fence, representing dating differences. If I just want to vent I should preface my venting by letting them know I am not asking for a solution.

    Unusual-Hippo-1443

    Someone also spoke about how men's readiness to be in a relationship is based on their financial status, and how she has never faced this as a woman. The bitter truth is that it may even stem from deeply ingrained beliefs that men are still expected to be the sole "breadwinners" for their families.

    A survey has revealed that 72% of men believe it’s important for the man in a relationship to be able to financially support his family in order to be a good partner. Women had similar expectations of the men in their lives, with 71% of women surveyed expecting their male partners to bring home the bacon to qualify as a good partner.

    However, the American Sociological Association states that being the primary breadwinner is bad for men's psychological well-being and health.
    #10

    Man exercising with dumbbells on a rooftop, showcasing fitness routine. How strong they are. I knew men were stronger on average than women but I didn't really understand how big the gap was until I met my now husband. .

    Mean-Impress2103

    #11

    A man in a park, covering his mouth with a hand. So much burping and farting.

    SplitPeaSoup1971

    #12

    Classical statue of a man holding a scepter, symbolizing differences between men and women. My ex did really think about the Roman empire all the damn time 🤣

    Milliessecret

    One Reddit user also mentioned how men receive way fewer compliments as opposed to women, and even research backs up this fact. However, we all love compliments, don't we? Psychology Today also states that compliments often make the receiver feel better than most people anticipate, and they also improve the mood of the compliment giver.

    When we already live in a world where something as harmful as toxic masculinity exists, a simple compliment sounds like a small, graceful fighter against it. After all, men also deserve to be appreciated just as much as women.
    #13

    Man with curly hair and beard, sitting against a wall, wearing a grey sweatshirt, looking thoughtful, highlighting dating differences. They can be more sensitive than women.

    throwRAbcredditsucks

    #14

    Man in a bathroom, wearing a white robe, sits on a toilet using a smartphone, illustrating dating and relationship humor. How open they are about what they do in the bathroom after you get close enough.

    thesoundofpetrichor

    #15

    A couple lying face to face, showcasing differences in dating experiences between women and men. They give off so much heat, it's like having your own human radiator.

    GeneralEffective

    Other women also mentioned some warm things about men, which was honestly quite endearing to read, especially little things about how men can be quite caring. Don't you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Also, dear women readers, if we have missed any such facts, do share them with us, and don't forget to upvote your favorite one on the list!

    #16

    Person holding a yellow smiley face cutout, symbolizing different perspectives in dating. That men don't get complimented anywhere near enough and the best thing you can for him as a woman - even if you don't want to marry him - is say out loud to him all the nice things you're thinking about him.

    Because why not tell him he's f*****g great if he is f*****g great?

    hime-633

    #17

    Animated character in a lab coat studying with a microscope, humorously highlighting how men are seen as a different species. That they can be really smart yet still be SO DUMB.

    froburger

    #18

    A couple sitting on a bench laughing, holding coffee cups, outdoors in a relaxed setting. That they think 'pretty privilege' is standard woman privilege. i.e. random people paying for your things, carrying stuff, getting invited everywhere, men just doing stuff for you, easier time dating etc. I don't know a single regular woman who gets any of these.

    Fast_Device8048

    #19

    Man giving a woman a piggyback ride in a park, smiling and enjoying a playful moment together. That they’re all 12 mentally but not in a bad way. My bf goes out of his way to gross me out or get a reaction out me with his silent but deadlies 😂

    Apprehensive_Ruin_41

    #20

    Woman whispers to surprised man in casual attire, illustrating dating insights on men's unique behaviors. I'll tell my husband a secret or something I'm not supposed to tell anyone. I know he won't say anything, cos he'll forget all about it!!

    TeineCrusader27

    #21

    Man in gray shirt and beanie, holding a mug, looks confused at phone. How little they worry about their health. 

    I’m over here going to the doctor for every weird twinge or skin lesion, and then my husband over there was totally chill about not going to the doctor for the better part of a decade until I made him go. .

    Moal

    #22

    Man in blue shirt sitting on toilet using smartphone, capturing dating dynamics humor. They love to sit on the toilet and read for as long as possible.

    enrastrea

    #23

    A woman and a man walking hand-in-hand down a street, highlighting differences in dating experiences. How on edge and observant they are when you go out with them. I’d didn’t know how silently aware and consistently being protective of the women they are surrounded with.

    Limp-Twist4626

    #24

    Man washing face at a sink, highlighting differences between men and women in daily routines. A lot of them were never taught basic care. Like face washing, flossing, cleaning their bodies completely(not going to be graphic but you can imagine) and using lotion. Dated a guy who complained constantly about being itchy so I started putting lotion on him after his showers and he genuinely didn’t know dry skin was the cause of the discomfort or the purpose of lotion. He thought it just smelled good.

    KingAxel03

    #25

    Woman placing a sticky note on man's forehead, illustrating dating dynamics and differences between men and women. How they treat their mother/sister(s) is very telling about how they view women.

    ChaoticMornings

    #26

    Two men sitting outdoors with drinks, highlighting humorous dating differences between genders. Men communicate better without 1:1 eye contact; they open up more when side-by-side doing an activity like fishing, playing pool, video games, etc.

    Women are more tactile with each other and will look at each other in the eyes; read facial reactions, body language, etc.

    Thick_Caterpillar379

    #27

    A couple sharing an intimate moment on a bed, showcasing the unique dynamics of dating a guy. The first thing I learned in my first relationship was that my mom was wrong. She told me all men will try to have s*x with you.

    My ex said he wasn't ready to have s*x because we were only 18 and he was scared of possibly getting me pregnant. I was still religious, so that worked for me, too.

    StrawbraryLiberry

    #28

    Man sitting thoughtfully on a bed, wearing jeans and a light shirt, representing different species in dating experiences. When they're insecure and unsure, they will say things that have worked for them in the past.

    Lovaloo

    #29

    Woman smiling while hugging a man outside a modern building, showing dating dynamics. That at least some of them actually, like, *like* the manly side of gender role stuff. I always assumed my dad was just antiquated when he talked about how men love providing for women, feeling useful or needed, making them feel safe, that kind of thing. But no. I told my boyfriend I was thankful I could rely on him and he was on cloud nine for the day. He keeps track of any reported crime in the area and insists on driving me home if anything squirrelly is up. He's offered to change my oil???


    I love it (and him)! But I wouldn't have guessed that he would. .

    InsideJokeQRD

    #30

    Woman in white outfit looking at her reflection, adjusting top in front of mirror, symbolizing dating reflections. They don’t really care how big or small your b***s are.

    ShoulderSnuggles

    #31

    Man and woman shopping together, examining clothing in a store. They never buy clothes, it’s your new job

    amyhalliday

