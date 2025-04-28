ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida mother is facing serious charges after neighbors spotted two toddlers wandering around their neighborhood without any clothes on.

When the young children, aged 1 and 3, were found without any adult supervision, residents searched for their mother and found her reaction the most shocking.

The mother’s arrest took place last week, the Hialeah Police Department revealed.

Image credits: astrosystem/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The incident took place last week on Tuesday, April 22, in a Florida neighborhood.

Two women living in the area found the pair of unclothed toddlers walking on the sidewalk near their home at around 3:30 p.m.

One of the residents then went to the mother’s house, knocked on the window, and tried to alert her about her two wandering children.

Image credits: Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

The mother, identified as Heidy Teressa Diaz-Torres, 25, apparently “shrugged and waved her off,” according to an arrest report from the Hialeah Police Department.

After Heidy’s non-committal response, the women alerted the police about the two children. First responders soon arrived at the scene.

“When approaching the residence, officers witnessed the children walk outside unsupervised and the mother was not in sight,” the police revealed in the report.

“Due to this, officers entered the residence believing the children could be in further danger,” they added.

Image credits: Allan Mas/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Once they entered Heidy’s residence, they asked her multiple times if she knew where her children were.

She “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance” during the interaction.

Officers searched the residence and found paraphernalia that suggested the use of illicit substances.

Heidy was arrested and faces a felony child neglect charge. Her bond was set at $2,500, and her hearing date was scheduled for May 23.

Image credits: Google Maps

Netizens commented on the news and felt “her bond should be higher.”

“She doesn’t deserve them,” one said, while another wrote, “Those kids need a home that’s safe.”

“Those poor babies just breaks my heart people like this can have children,” said another.

“Some people should never be parents,” one said. “…Horrible story. Those poor kids didn’t choose her as a parent.”

Image credits: Fractal Pictures/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Another incident of child neglect was seen last year in November.

Reports revealed that a Texas mother, Reese Louise Myers, also aged 25 at the time, was charged with abandoning and endangering a child.

Investigators believe she traveled from her Killeen home to San Antonio about two and a half hours away to meet a man she met on a dating app.

Image credits: Nathan Stein/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

When police arrived at the scene, they found Reese’s 16-month-old child covered in feces and dangling from the window of their apartment.

“Officers were told that a child was hanging out near a broken window and an aggressive dog was trying to attack the child,” wrote the department’s statement.

“Upon the officers arrival, they observed a child protruding from the window that was repaired with a plexiglass sheeting and cardboard. It was not shattered.”

Image credits: dechevm/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Inside, officers found two dogs in the apartment and child-proofing measures in place around the house.

A baby gate was placed to keep the child away from the kitchen, while the doors and windows were secured with deadbolts.

When officers contacted the mother, she claimed she had left the child to meet a man she matched with on the dating app, Hinge.

“She was currently in San Antonio and had been there since the day before,” as per the police department’s statement.

Reese had initially refused to comply with the officers’ orders when they asked her to come back. However, she eventually returned and was arrested for the incident.

