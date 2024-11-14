“You’re Crazy”: Woman In Gym Yells At Fitness Influencer For Sprinting Too Loud On Treadmill

ADVERTISEMENT

A personal trainer was recording the last seconds of her workout on the treadmill when a woman called her out on the amount of noise she was making while sprinting.

Zahra, who goes by the username @zahrafit.cpt, posted the now-viral video on TikTok with the overlay text reading, “How would you have reacted?”

Judging by the replies from the clip, which has now been viewed by almost 10M people, many folks thought the stranger’s comment was unnecessary.

A workout influencer was recording her workout on the treadmill when she was yelled at by a stranger for running too loud

Image credits: zahrafit.cpt

In the video, after Zahra had stopped running, a woman in headphones could be seen walking over while seemingly yelling, “Hey! Can you stop this? It’s so loud. I can’t even hear my music — you’re crazy,” before leaving, visibly annoyed.

Smiling, Zahra glanced back and let her legs dangle above the still-moving platform before dismounting.

Her caption read, “It’s funny, but it also reminds me how often we’re all in our own worlds, with limited awareness of what’s going on around us. And I get it — the media, the fast-paced life — it’s easy to feel disconnected.

“I definitely didn’t mean to mess up anyone’s vibe! We’re all there to improve ourselves, and who knows what someone else is going through. So, my approach? Don’t react. Let it roll off. The best we can do is laugh it off and keep going.”

Zahra posted a follow-up video later on, admitting the brief interaction affected her more than she would have liked

Image credits: zahrafit.cpt

Two days after the viral video was posted, Zahra cleared up the air in case of any confusion.

She opened by saying the confrontation was giving her “major anxiety” — normally, she would be “very hyper focused” on her workouts on the treadmill but today, she kept looking around, worried the same woman would show up.

“I don’t like feeling this way, I really don’t,” she said. “I really hope I could talk to this lady and have a civil conversation. I really truly do hope I can get that chance.”

Image credits: zahrafit.cpt

The influencer later added, “Nobody should ever have to feel this way when they go to the place that brings them peace.”

But Zahra clarified that her intention of posting the video was not to “shame” the woman, but more so to educate others on “people dealing with mental health.”

Viewers shared their hilarious thoughts on what they would have done if they were in Zahra’s place

Image credits: zahrafit.cpt

Comments in the original video poked fun at the situation, with the consensus that the woman had no right to call the personal trainer out.

“How DARE you make noise in a SHARED space?!” someone wrote.

Another joked, “I would have sprinted for the next hour.”

“Wait I thought your music was too loud. She’s complaining about your running being too loud?! In the gym?! I’m sorry what?!?!” a user asked in disbelief.

One person mentioned the equipment, writing, “those treadmills are loud as hell when going fast but it’s always so nice to hear them tbh it’s nice knowing someone is putting in work.”

“This one is crazy to me” someone replied

