Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You’re Crazy”: Woman In Gym Yells At Fitness Influencer For Sprinting Too Loud On Treadmill
Fitness, News

“You’re Crazy”: Woman In Gym Yells At Fitness Influencer For Sprinting Too Loud On Treadmill

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A personal trainer was recording the last seconds of her workout on the treadmill when a woman called her out on the amount of noise she was making while sprinting.

Zahra, who goes by the username @zahrafit.cpt, posted the now-viral video on TikTok with the overlay text reading, “How would you have reacted?” 

Judging by the replies from the clip, which has now been viewed by almost 10M people, many folks thought the stranger’s comment was unnecessary.

Highlights
  • Zahra was criticized for treadmill noise by a stranger, sparking viral TikTok debate.
  • Zahra promotes non-reaction and self-improvement in the face of criticism at the gym.
  • Video inspired humorous comments about gym etiquette and unexpected loudness.

A workout influencer was recording her workout on the treadmill when she was yelled at by a stranger for running too loud

“You’re Crazy”: Woman In Gym Yells At Fitness Influencer For Sprinting Too Loud On Treadmill

Image credits: zahrafit.cpt

In the video, after Zahra had stopped running, a woman in headphones could be seen walking over while seemingly yelling, “Hey! Can you stop this? It’s so loud. I can’t even hear my music — you’re crazy,” before leaving, visibly annoyed.

Smiling, Zahra glanced back and let her legs dangle above the still-moving platform before dismounting. 

Her caption read, “It’s funny, but it also reminds me how often we’re all in our own worlds, with limited awareness of what’s going on around us. And I get it — the media, the fast-paced life — it’s easy to feel disconnected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I definitely didn’t mean to mess up anyone’s vibe! We’re all there to improve ourselves, and who knows what someone else is going through. So, my approach? Don’t react. Let it roll off. The best we can do is laugh it off and keep going.” 

Zahra posted a follow-up video later on, admitting the brief interaction affected her more than she would have liked

“You’re Crazy”: Woman In Gym Yells At Fitness Influencer For Sprinting Too Loud On Treadmill

Image credits: zahrafit.cpt

@zahrafit.cpt When you’re just trying to get a solid sprint in but someone’s not thrilled with your playlist choice…😂 It’s funny, but it also reminds me how often we’re all in our own worlds, with limited awareness of what’s going on around us. And I get it—the media, the fast-paced life—it’s easy to feel disconnected. I definitely didn’t mean to mess up anyone’s vibe! We’re all there to improve ourselves, and who knows what someone else is going through. So, my approach? Don’t react. Let it roll off. The best we can do is laugh it off and keep going (even if I laugh nervously sometimes 😅). What about you? How do you handle situations like this? 👀 #GymCommunity #StayKind #FocusOnYou #KeepRunning #JoeySwoll #KillThemWithKindness #LifeAintSoSerious @Joey Swoll ♬ original sound – Zahra

Two days after the viral video was posted, Zahra cleared up the air in case of any confusion.

She opened by saying the confrontation was giving her “major anxiety” — normally, she would be “very hyper focused” on her workouts on the treadmill but today, she kept looking around, worried the same woman would show up. 

“I don’t like feeling this way, I really don’t,” she said. “I really hope I could talk to this lady and have a civil conversation. I really truly do hope I can get that chance.”

“You’re Crazy”: Woman In Gym Yells At Fitness Influencer For Sprinting Too Loud On Treadmill

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: zahrafit.cpt

@zahrafit.cpt Replying to @syd I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone. 🥲 This is my final take on all of this. I know I shouldn’t feel bad, as I was doing what I have every right to do at the gym. But the fact that I was yelled at, and that it’s now affecting me in the back of my mind, is what bothers me. Why am I sharing this? Because I believe it’s important for us all to work on how we react to things. Instead of approaching situations emotionally, we should take a moment to think before we act. Yelling never helps. Please be mindful of how your words might affect someone before you approach them. We need more kindness in this world. #Mindfulness #KindnessMatters #ChooseCompassion #StayGrounded #GrowthMindset #LeadWithKindness #GymLife #PositiveVibes #MentalWellbeing ♬ original sound – Zahra

The influencer later added, “Nobody should ever have to feel this way when they go to the place that brings them peace.” 

But Zahra clarified that her intention of posting the video was not to “shame” the woman, but more so to educate others on “people dealing with mental health.” 

Viewers shared their hilarious thoughts on what they would have done if they were in Zahra’s place

“You’re Crazy”: Woman In Gym Yells At Fitness Influencer For Sprinting Too Loud On Treadmill

Image credits: zahrafit.cpt

@zahrafit.cpt Replying to @callmefluffy I want to clarify that my post was never meant to cause harm. I always make a point of respecting people’s privacy by editing others out of my videos before sharing them. One thing I’ve noticed, though, is that certain environments can foster a particular mindset—working in North Scottsdale, or “Snottsdale,” as some locals call it, you start to see this firsthand. There can be an attitude that, if you don’t fit the mold, you’re often treated differently. My training style is unique and may not look like the typical workouts people here are used to seeing, especially when it involves treadmill sprints. Ultimately, my intention wasn’t to provoke but to share and encourage conversation. Sometimes, choosing not to react is the best option. I wanted to highlight that reactions are optional—and maybe we can all benefit from pausing and reflecting before making judgments. #KeepSprinting #Privilege #GymTok #Discussion #Gym #MentalHealth ♬ original sound – Zahra

Comments in the original video poked fun at the situation, with the consensus that the woman had no right to call the personal trainer out.

“How DARE you make noise in a SHARED space?!” someone wrote. 

Another joked, “I would have sprinted for the next hour.”

“Wait I thought your music was too loud. She’s complaining about your running being too loud?! In the gym?! I’m sorry what?!?!” a user asked in disbelief. 

One person mentioned the equipment, writing, “those treadmills are loud as hell when going fast but it’s always so nice to hear them tbh it’s nice knowing someone is putting in work.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

“This one is crazy to me” someone replied

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
benazizaoussama avatar
Ben Aziza
Ben Aziza
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dam right! Go to Ninja school and learn the ways of the shadow and the silent step! OR STAY OUT OF THE GYM!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
jnortoninsf avatar
J. Norton
J. Norton
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huh, I listened to it more than once and, to me, did not even come close to being "too loud". She's at a gym, there will be some level of "noise" for certain, *but* I am not a fan of people filming themselves (and anyone else who happens to be near) at the gym.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
benazizaoussama avatar
Ben Aziza
Ben Aziza
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What she is doing is perfectly fine... Sadly a few bad apples want to ruin it for everyone else. We should not let them :D

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sbarber999 avatar
John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like "Tiktoker acts flummoxed/outraged at someone else's behavior, but is secretly thrilled because she knows she can post it as content and get lots of internet points." So, didn't even read it. This entire online-shaming, AITA, "Can you believe what they DID to me/her?" culture can just disappear, please. The entire thing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
benazizaoussama avatar
Ben Aziza
Ben Aziza
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dam right! Go to Ninja school and learn the ways of the shadow and the silent step! OR STAY OUT OF THE GYM!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
jnortoninsf avatar
J. Norton
J. Norton
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huh, I listened to it more than once and, to me, did not even come close to being "too loud". She's at a gym, there will be some level of "noise" for certain, *but* I am not a fan of people filming themselves (and anyone else who happens to be near) at the gym.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
benazizaoussama avatar
Ben Aziza
Ben Aziza
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What she is doing is perfectly fine... Sadly a few bad apples want to ruin it for everyone else. We should not let them :D

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sbarber999 avatar
John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like "Tiktoker acts flummoxed/outraged at someone else's behavior, but is secretly thrilled because she knows she can post it as content and get lots of internet points." So, didn't even read it. This entire online-shaming, AITA, "Can you believe what they DID to me/her?" culture can just disappear, please. The entire thing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda