Person’s Plan To Have Some Rest Between Flights Gets Ruined By A Random Noisy Movie-Watcher

If you were asked to choose the ten greatest inventions of humanity ever, what would be included? Wheel, paper, printing press… okay, car, bike, glasses, compass… what else? And what would you say if I rightfully declared that the list of the greatest inventions should also include headphones?

Yes, exactly. An absolutely ingenious thing that allows others not to hear what we are currently doing or passionate about. Yes, and at full volume, as some people do. Okay, you may disagree with me on the usefulness of headphones, but I think the user u/link064, who shared the story we’re about to tell you today, would 100% agree.

Now meet the Original Poster (OP) – they once traveled by plane, and their trip had a connecting flight. And where there are connecting flights, there are almost always inconsistencies in time. The author of the post did not escape this sad situation too; one of the flights got delayed several hours. Accordingly, they had to change tickets for the next flight – and it turned out to be about ten hours later.

Wise people teach us to find a positive side in any trouble – so the OP decided to take advantage of the current situation and take a couple of hours to take a nap right at the airport. And why not, especially since their previous flight got in at around 2am in the OP’s time?

No sooner said than done. The original poster turned to a flight agent for help, and together they found a secluded hallway divided into two sections, with several long benches of seats against both walls. There was no one in this hallway, so the weary traveler fell asleep almost instantly…

The author’s sleep lasted only about twenty minutes – very soon they were awakened by the loud sounds of the film, which, as it turned out, was being watched by some random guy who wandered into the same hallway and chose for his movie screening exactly the bench on which the OP was sleeping. You have probably already imagined the degree of the author’s indignation, and now let’s list together all possible ways this movie-lover could have chosen not to be a jerk:

a. Do not enter the hallway at all.

b. Enter, but watch a movie at minimum volume.

c. Choose any of the available seats for viewing – fortunately, apart from him and the OP, there was no one else in the room.

d. Finally – take advantage of the great invention of the French engineer Ernest Mercadier, known throughout the world under the name “headphones!”

But this dude did none of the four previous points! The original poster woke up, looked around, got up and just went to another part of the empty hallway, where they tried to cope with being miffed, interrupted sleep, and a simple desire to be rude to the offender. To the credit of the latter, he did not follow the OP, but continued to watch the movie in the same place where he sat before. Otherwise, who knows, maybe this original story would have been titled something like: “AITA For Cussing Out The Guy Who Ruined My Sleep In The Airport Twice?”

Well, the original poster is far from alone in their total rejection of people who don’t use headphones in public. “I don’t expect the whole world to be like Japan, but how is it that people think this is appropriate?” rhetorically wonders Ben Schlappig, an airline, hotel, and loyalty program expert, in his article on One Mile At A Time. “It’s bad enough to do this in public or in a terminal, but it’s even worse to do it on a plane (which is a confined space where you can’t leave) or an airport lounge (which is supposed to be a place to get away from the hustle-and-bustle of the terminal).”

It probably sounds pretty exhausting. And the people in the comments to the original post also fully share the author’s grudge and outrage. Moreover, many people generally write that if they were in the place of the OP, that entitled movie-watcher would not get off so easily! “At what point in our society did we stop talking to other people about s**t like this? Could have just told him you were trying to get some sleep,” one of the commenters reasonably noted.

And it also turned out that in fact there are a huge number of stories about such unceremonious and selfish people – not only at airports, but literally anywhere. At least people in the comments described many similar situations that happened to them, their relatives or acquaintances. By the way, why don’t you also tell your stories if you too have ever suffered from overly noisy and loud people in public?

