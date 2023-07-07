“I’m Gagging Honestly”: Woman Writes Passive-Aggressive Cover Letter To Insane Job Listing

The job hunt is equal parts stressful, annoying, and downright insulting. Recruiters make applicants jump through fifteen hoops, only to never respond, every employer tries to lowball workers in the hope of getting someone desperate, and all the while, applicants are living off savings, mentally counting the days until it runs out.

One woman had enough when she saw jobs demanding half a decade of experience and basically offering minimum wage. Seeing that they asked for a cover letter, OP cracked her knuckles and penned a message calling out the employer’s entitlement, cluelessness, and greed.

Exploitative companies rely on desperate people willing to work for almost nothing

So a woman got fed up with demanding job offers and wrote a scathing cover letter detailing how horrible the position was

Workers are growing tired of corporate greed and poor working conditions

OP isn’t alone in feeling that the modern labor market has gotten out of control. Even people who get jobs often leave within their first year, as fewer and fewer workers are willing to accept bad pay, horrible managers, and terrible workplace conditions. Gone are the days of people working the same job, at the same company for decades, the average job tenure now is around two years. Despite a new generation of workers slowly becoming more aware of just how exploited they are, employers have yet to wake up to the reality that people won’t slave away for hours for pay that is below a living wage.

As OP mentioned, the common refrain from employers is that no one wants to work. Despite this idiotic claim, most jobs get an ocean of applicants, most of which will never even be told that they were rejected. It seems that hiring managers also don’t want to work these days. In the olden days, disgruntled workers would first line up a replacement before quitting, but some working conditions are so bad that a reported one-third of workers have actively considered quitting on the spot before looking for a new job. While common sense would dictate that this comes with all sorts of risks, over time, the threat of mass turnover could perhaps force employers to take a good hard look at how they treat workers.

At the core of the issue are bad bosses and managers

When we say workplace conditions, it can often seem like a general description of just how a company is. But it’s important to never forget that bosses and managers have the power to change these conditions and that bad conditions are often a direct result of their choices. It’s not surprising that over half of US workers who voluntarily quit cited bad management as the primary reason. This can mean everything from bullying, mistreatment to idiotic conditions that even the average employee knows will doom a company. The bottom line is that a bad boss has a direct impact on most facets of a workplace. The insultingly low $14 an hour mentioned in OP’s post is no doubt set by this particular company’s management, most likely against the best judgment of the hiring team that knows experienced, specialist workers won’t accept a high-schoolers wage.

So one bit of silver lining when it comes to these sorts of job posts is that they are clear and public red flags. A company that can’t even reward an experienced worker a living wage no doubt cuts corners elsewhere. Setting aside the fact that a company should actually reward the people doing the work, there are costs associated with not retaining good workers. The most obvious is that you lose out on experienced, knowledgeable workers. A worker with multiple years of experience will be more productive and, in turn, can pass on lessons, tips, and tricks to new hires. Not only will losing such a worker lower productivity across the board, they can be expensive to replace. Some estimates state that the replacement cost is roughly $15’000 plus a third of the worker’s wage, not taking into account the fact that a specific job in the company will just remain empty. Of course, you can’t lose a worker if no one actually signs up for the job in the first place.

