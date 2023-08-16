Woman Gets Catfished Out Of $10,000 By Person Claiming To Be Stranger Things Celebrity

A woman, deceived into believing she was engaged in a secret affair with Stranger Things star, Dacre Montgomery, recently opened up about how she transferred around $10,000 to the fraudster and ended her marriage to pursue this fictitious relationship.

McKala, a single mother from Kentucky, was in a “very toxic” marriage when she initially engaged in a conversation with an unfamiliar individual online more than a year ago.

As an aspiring actress and filmmaker, McKala became a member of an online artists’ forum to nurture her artistic inclinations – something she believed her husband didn’t support – and posted about her enthusiasm for connecting with fellow filmmakers, actively seeking chances for innovative partnerships.

Replying to her post, McKala received a message from someone claiming to be one of her favorite actors – none other than Montgomery, renowned for portraying the hunk Billy Hargrove in the Netflix hit show, Stranger Things.

“I’m suspicious from the get-go, until he starts doing things that make me believe he is who he is,” she told Catfished, the popular YouTube series McKala called for help after sensing something was off.

The actual Dacre has been romantically involved with his model girlfriend, Liv Pollock, for a better part of a decade. However, the individual McKala conversed with opened up about their relationship troubles.

“He was venting to me after a few months about his partner, saying she is very controlling of him. He doesn’t get to do the things he wants to do. She’s always there. She’s always got to supervise,” she recalled. “I kind of empathize with that because my ex-husband was that way.”

Upon inspecting the actor’s Instagram profile, McKala observed a lack of content related to his girlfriend, which only strengthened her illusion.

After some time, the person posing as Dacre confessed to falling for McKala and proposed a relationship with her. “He was like, ‘But you gotta keep it quiet because, you know, I’m still with Liv’,” she explained.

Shortly after, the fake Montgomery proposed an ultimatum to McKala. “He said it’s either your husband, or it’s me,” she said.

“I said, ‘Look, there’s no competition. You treat me better.'” Within a couple of months, McKala’s husband was no longer in the picture.

The actor she believed to be flirting with continued making requests, alleging his girlfriend’s manipulation of his bank accounts, and seeking monetary aid from McKala.

Blinded by love, she complied, sending him gift cards worth $100 and $200 each. Assessing the total amount she had provided, McKala discovered it had accumulated to approximately $10,000. Soon after, she called the Catfished team for help.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the actor in question earned $150,000 for each episode of Stranger Things. Additionally, there was no substantiated evidence suggesting a breakup between Dacre and Liv.

Further investigation revealed that the check supposedly sent by the imposter to McKala was counterfeit, and it exhibited an identical signature to hundreds of other checks found online.

“Due to the fact that this guy sent you so many things that are from so many different places all over the internet, we’ve come to the conclusion that you’re speaking to what’s known as a romance scammer,” the Catfished team explained.

“He’s done research on you, and he’s basically morphing himself into this person that you want him to be, and also attaching Dacre Montgomery’s photos to them.”

McKala, who currently lives with her 7-year-old daughter, was shocked to find out her worst fears came true. Nevertheless, she held onto a sense of gratitude for finally attaining clarity regarding what was genuine and what was fabricated.

“Love makes you do crazy, stupid, irrational things,” she said, adding that, “if you’re someone like me, you’re afraid of abandonment and you’re a real big people pleaser and you’re very co-dependent… These scammers, they just kind of come in and they leech off that.”

