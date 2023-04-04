Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Got Really Upset At Me And Said That I Wasn’t Putting In Effort”: Woman Mocks Her Girlfriend’s Special Lasagna, Is Shocked When She Makes Her A Store-bought Version Instead
31points
Food, People4 hours ago

“She Got Really Upset At Me And Said That I Wasn’t Putting In Effort”: Woman Mocks Her Girlfriend’s Special Lasagna, Is Shocked When She Makes Her A Store-bought Version Instead

Liucija Adomaite and
Justinas Keturka

Recently, a 24-year-old woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.

In a post that amassed 8.5k upvotes and 1.8k comments, she explained that last month, she made her signature homemade lasagna for her girlfriend. “I spent a lot of money on the ingredients and then more than half of the day making the herb-infused fresh pasta dough, the ragu, etc…”

However, unlike many others who tried the dish, her girlfriend was not impressed. So the next time the GF asked for lasagna again, she was served a different version.

A woman tells her girlfriend her signature homemade lasagna tastes cheap, so she is served a different version of it the next time

Image credits: Kristine Tumanyan (not the actual photo)

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwawaymomslasagna

The author also happily shared her signature lasagna recipe

Many people expressed their support for the author

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about People
Homepage
Trending
People
Homepage
Next in People
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the immortal words of a (female) former housemate: “Aggro-bird. Get rid.”

1
1point
reply
lenka
lenka
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your girfriend is gaslighting you. Run away. Run far. Run fast. Dont look back.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the immortal words of a (female) former housemate: “Aggro-bird. Get rid.”

1
1point
reply
lenka
lenka
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your girfriend is gaslighting you. Run away. Run far. Run fast. Dont look back.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda