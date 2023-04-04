“She Got Really Upset At Me And Said That I Wasn’t Putting In Effort”: Woman Mocks Her Girlfriend’s Special Lasagna, Is Shocked When She Makes Her A Store-bought Version Instead
Recently, a 24-year-old woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.
In a post that amassed 8.5k upvotes and 1.8k comments, she explained that last month, she made her signature homemade lasagna for her girlfriend. “I spent a lot of money on the ingredients and then more than half of the day making the herb-infused fresh pasta dough, the ragu, etc…”
However, unlike many others who tried the dish, her girlfriend was not impressed. So the next time the GF asked for lasagna again, she was served a different version.
A woman tells her girlfriend her signature homemade lasagna tastes cheap, so she is served a different version of it the next time
Guest at my house "I hate your food". Me *handing her a banana*.
To eat as they're being shown the door.
Yup.
In the immortal words of a (female) former housemate: “Aggro-bird. Get rid.”
Your girfriend is gaslighting you. Run away. Run far. Run fast. Dont look back.
