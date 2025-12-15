“Not Acceptable”: Woman Sparks Backlash After Buying Dollar Store Items For Child’s Angel Tree Haul

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok creator Emy has caught intense backlash on social media for buying dollar store and off-brand items for a child’s Angel Tree, a tradition that aims to provide gifts to the less fortunate.

Commenters accused the creator of being cheap and self-centered, despite her insisting that she spent well within her church’s suggested budget.

Highlights A TikTok creator sparked intense backlash after her Angel Tree shopping haul went viral.

Netizens sharply criticized her for including “cheap” and off-brand items in her gifts.

Commenters were split sharply between condemning and defending the creator’s gift choices.

Despite the TikTok creator later addressing the criticism and updating her gifts, the backlash towards her affordable Angel Tree haul has not subsided.

RELATED:

The TikTok creator stated that her gifts fell well within her church’s suggested Angel Tree budget

Woman in car sharing opinion about Angel Tree controversy after buying Dollar Store items for child’s gifts haul

Image credits: emymcb2

In her original video, the Long Island–based creator explained that she participated in her church’s Angel Tree program and carefully selected gifts for a young girl who wanted items related to “arts, crafts, skincare, and McDonald’s.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Emy began with a Winter Candy Apple gift set from Bath and Body Works that included body wash, body butter, and lotion. She also picked up face masks from the dollar store, explaining that she personally loves them.

Woman having mixed emotions after buying Dollar Store items for child’s Angel Tree gift haul at a dining table.

Image credits: emymcb2

Additional items included a paint-by-numbers kit, a dolphin keychain, acne patches she thought would be “fun,” and a drawing pad. She also included off-brand colored pencils, as well as a $15 McDonald’s gift card.

Altogether, she said the total of her Angel Tree gifts came to roughly $65, which she noted fell within her church’s recommended spending range of $50 to $80.

TikTok users did not react kindly to the creator’s haul. As of writing, her initial video has garnered over 550,000 views and thousands of comments, the majority of which were negative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing dollar store shopping for a child’s Angel Tree haul with a thoughtful emoji.

Social media comment expressing backlash after woman buys dollar store items for child’s Angel Tree gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

As criticism mounted, Emy decided to improve some of her gifts by switching the off-brand colored pencils to a Crayola set. She also added some clay, a couple of holiday socks, and some pajamas to her Angel Tree haul.

Netizens harshly criticized the TikTok creator’s gifts because they were too “cheap”

Woman showing dollar store items bought for child’s Angel Tree gift, sparking backlash online in a home setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: emymcb2

As Emy’s video spread, criticism poured in from netizens who argued that Angel Tree gifts should never include dollar store items.

Some commenters stated that donors should spend far more than suggested budgets, as the program was meant for splurging rather than cost-conscious shopping.

Comment saying not even Crayola with a large number of likes, related to backlash after buying dollar store items for Angel Tree.

Woman in red sweater looking upset after backlash for buying dollar store items for child's Angel Tree gift.

Image credits: emymcb2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please reconsider ever doing Angel Tree again,” one commenter wrote. “These kids go ALL YEAR with nothing. Dollar Tree is not acceptable.”

Another commenter framed the issue as a matter of responsibility, suggesting Emy should not have participated at all:

“Angel Tree is NOT something you do on a budget, if you can’t afford to spoil these kids, LET SOMEONE ELSE DO IT.”

Others took an even sharper tone, questioning whether she should have picked up the Angel Tree tag in the first place.

“As an Angel Tree kid, if you don’t go to the store and buy her real things, just put the d*mn tag back and let someone else,” one person wrote.

Several critics also accused Emy of centering her gifts around her own preferences rather than focusing on what her “angel” might want.

Woman holding dollar store items, responding to backlash over child's Angel Tree haul gift choices in a home setting.

Image credits: emymcb2

ADVERTISEMENT

This was particularly evident when some commenters suggested that she include Squishmallows in her haul because they are cozy and popular with children.

According to Emy in a follow-up video, she does not really care for Squishmallows, so she got her “angel” some socks instead.

Others pushed back and defended Emy’s approach to Angel Tree giving

Not everyone agreed with the backlash, however. Some netizens also defended the TikTok creator, arguing that the outrage ignored both the program’s intent and the reality of how Angel Tree lists often operate.

Social media comment with 5,024 likes reacting to a woman sparking backlash for buying Dollar Store items for a child's Angel Tree haul.

Screenshot of a social media comment by a woman expressing that Angel Tree is not about her, related to backlash over dollar store items.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman reacts to backlash after buying dollar store items for child’s Angel Tree haul in a car setting.

Image credits: emymcb2

“What’s wrong with off-brands or cheaper items? Children don’t care about brands or a price tag; they just want the gift,” one commenter wrote.

“I think all the creator needs to do is buy a few more gifts to level it out. But other than that, she’s done perfectly fine.”

Assortment of dollar store items and gifts laid out on table for child’s Angel Tree haul controversy.

Image credits: emymcb2

Another viewer criticized what they saw as unrealistic expectations placed on donors online:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because she isn’t spending over $100, people are acting like it isn’t enough. Sure, she could add a couple more things, but the entitlement is unreal. I even saw someone say, ‘If you haven’t spent $150, put the tag back.’”

Woman holding dollar store colored pencils and other items sparking backlash over child’s Angel Tree haul choices

Image credits: emymcb2

ADVERTISEMENT

One comment, in particular, resonated with others who said they had firsthand experience with Angel Tree and similar programs:

“These comments are so off. Angel Tree is amazing, and this is actually a really good gift,” the user said.

“It’s not about spending $500 per child. It’s about making sure each kid gets something they asked for and actually needs. Society has genuinely lost the plot, and social media is making it worse.”

The Angel Tree program is aimed at ensuring that even the less fortunate are able to receive gifts during the holidays

ADVERTISEMENT

The Angel Tree program is designed to ensure that children and seniors in need receive gifts during the holiday season, according to the Daily Dot.

Donors who wish to participate “adopt” an angel by choosing a tag with a wish list. They then purchase the items that their “angels” requested.

Comment from Vanessa Marie expressing frustration about knowing when to be quiet, related to backlash over Dollar Store items for Angel Tree haul.

Woman holding dollar store craft markers, discussing child’s Angel Tree haul backlash in indoor home setting.

Different organizations run variations of the program.

For instance, Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree focuses on children of incarcerated parents, while the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree allows families to register and provide lists that include clothing and toy requests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Churches, such as Emy’s, also tend to run similar programs as part of their holiday efforts.

Netizens shared their thoughts about the controversy surrounding Emy’s Angel Tree gifts on social media

Comment on social media post reacting to woman buying dollar store items for child's Angel Tree haul sparking backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting negatively to a woman buying dollar store items for a child’s Angel Tree haul.

Social media comment criticizing Dollar Store items bought for Angel Tree, sparking backlash over gift quality concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing concern over buying inexpensive Dollar Store items for a child's Angel Tree gift haul.

Woman receiving backlash online after buying dollar store items for child’s Angel Tree gift haul, sparking controversy in comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment questioning if a woman shopped at Dollar Tree after taking an Angel Tree gift tag, sparking backlash online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user Dia emphasizing the focus on children amid backlash over Dollar Store items for Angel Tree.

Social media comment showing backlash after woman buys dollar store items for child’s Angel Tree haul.

Social media comment about a woman sparking backlash after buying dollar store items for child’s Angel Tree haul.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment suggesting buying better gifts from Walmart after backlash over dollar store items for Angel Tree haul.

Comment from Liz reacting to backlash over woman buying dollar store items for child’s Angel Tree donation.

Comment from Emily expressing disagreement over Dollar Store items bought for Angel Tree child, sparking backlash online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment discussing backlash after woman buys Dollar Store items for child’s Angel Tree gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment emphasizing the importance of the child in the Angel Tree backlash over dollar store gifts.

Comment on social media reacting to woman buying dollar store items for child's Angel Tree haul, sparking backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media sparking backlash after woman buys dollar store items for child's Angel Tree haul.

Social media comment criticizing dollar store gifts in a child's Angel Tree haul controversy spark backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media sparking backlash after woman buys dollar store items for child's Angel Tree gift haul.

ADVERTISEMENT