Dad Bans Daughter With Service Dog From Thanksgiving As Adopted 50YO Relative Is Scared Of Dogs

Service dogs aren’t like regular canines; they’re trained to do a specific job of assisting people with disabilities. That’s why they are allowed in shops or places where other dogs aren’t. The only problem is that this might not apply to private residences, especially if someone is afraid of them.

This is exactly what happened when a woman wanted to bring her service dog to her family’s Thanksgiving party, but wasn’t allowed to due to a scared relative. She felt so annoyed about it that she blew up at her dad.

More info: Reddit

Service animals are a necessary support for some disabled people, and they need to accompany the individual wherever they go

The poster shared that she and her service dog used to attend her family’s Thanksgiving until her grandma adopted an adult who was scared of dogs

The woman shared that she wouldn’t be able to manage without her service dog, which is why she had to skip the family event every time to cater to her relative’s needs

Text excerpt about using medications, weighted blankets, compression sheets, body sacks, and a service dog for support, highlighting the impact of a woman’s service dog.

Instead of finding compromises for his daughter to attend, the poster’s dad told her not to come unless she could leave her dog behind

Eventually, the woman spoke to her dad about the issue, and he figured out a way for her to attend as long as the service dog stayed in the bedroom

The poster shared that since she was bipolar and often dealt with psychotic episodes, she needed a service dog for support. The canine, named Maggie, was trained for deep pressure therapy and could help the OP better than the weighted blankets or compression sheets that she had.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a service animal is trained to perform tasks that can aid with a person’s specific disability, and they are also allowed in almost all public establishments. They are not the same as emotional support animals, whose purpose is mainly to alleviate people’s mental health struggles.

The OP explained that she used to take Maggie everywhere she went, including to her family’s Thanksgiving parties, since nobody had a problem with the animal. Unfortunately, things changed after her grandmother adopted a 50-year-old adult named Barbara, who was scared of dogs.

It might seem odd to think of an adult being adopted, but this can happen for several reasons, such as to legally reconnect separated family members, to better care for a disabled individual, or even to make inheritance rights easier. Whatever the reason, the grandma adopted Barbara, and it made things much more complicated for the OP and her service dog.

The poster wanted to spend time with her family and felt bad about having to miss out on the Thanksgiving events, but her dad wasn’t helping her figure out a compromise to the situation. So, she had to keep missing the gatherings just to appease Barbara, because she couldn’t manage without her dog, Maggie.

It is definitely tough to accommodate people’s fear of dogs or even allergies when someone desperately needs their service animal with them. According to experts, the best way to do this is to have both people be in the same room but at different ends so that the scared or allergic individual is at a safe distance and the service dog can still cater to the disabled person’s needs.

Eventually, the poster couldn’t take being left out of her family events anymore, and she confronted her dad about his passiveness with regard to the situation. She also told him that if he could so easily put a random adopted adult’s needs over his own daughter’s, then he wasn’t fit to have kids.

Luckily, the man took the OP’s words to heart, and he found a compromise for both her and Barbara. He decided that Maggie could be allowed over, but that she’d have to be in the bedroom, which the poster was okay with.

Do you have any creative solutions for how the OP could have brought her service dog to the events without Barbara freaking out? Do share them with us in the comments, and also what you thought of this story.

Most folks sided with the poster, but some felt that her family had the right to stop her from attending the gathering if Barbara was terrified of dogs

