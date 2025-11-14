ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Vieler’s photographs have a way of stopping you in your tracks. In this article, we’re sharing images he took a few years ago of dogs from the De Hun’nenhoff shelter who live with disabilities.

These dogs may have challenges, but Vieler’s photos capture their curiosity, playfulness, and resilience. The project was meant to give them more than a picture—to give them a chance to be seen, to be chosen, and to find a home where they are loved for exactly who they are.

More info: Instagram | vieler-photography.com | Facebook