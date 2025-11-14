30 Dogs With Disabilities Who Might Steal Your HeartInterview With Artist
Christian Vieler’s photographs have a way of stopping you in your tracks. In this article, we’re sharing images he took a few years ago of dogs from the De Hun’nenhoff shelter who live with disabilities.
These dogs may have challenges, but Vieler’s photos capture their curiosity, playfulness, and resilience. The project was meant to give them more than a picture—to give them a chance to be seen, to be chosen, and to find a home where they are loved for exactly who they are.
Vieler approached this project much like his earlier work with dogs catching treats, focusing on connection and empathy rather than just technical perfection. “Photographing them is just half of the work. To get good results, understanding and interacting with them is a very important part of my job,” he explained. With dogs who live with disabilities, that interaction becomes even more crucial. Each dog has its own personality, and Vieler takes the time to observe how they respond to the environment, the camera, and, of course, the treats that help capture those perfect expressions.
Unlike his high-energy treat shots, photographing dogs with disabilities often requires more patience and adaptability. Vieler noted, “With very old dogs, their behavior changes—they may move more, shake a little, or struggle to focus, much like elderly humans. Some might have dementia or simply can’t stay still for long. That makes it harder to get intense, steady shots, especially when you need the dog to look straight into the camera”. He applies the same sensitivity to dogs with physical or neurological challenges, letting them set the pace and respecting their limits.
Despite these challenges, Vieler’s photographs reveal the dogs’ humor, determination, and joy. Some of the dogs are navigating life in wheelchairs, with missing limbs, or with other disabilities, yet their faces convey a spirit that is impossible to ignore. As Vieler reflected on his treat photography early on, “Most of the dogs enjoy their photoshoots, that’s for sure. I use many treats—the really yummy ones, because my challenge is to become the best friend of the dog for a short time”.
Ultimately, Vieler’s goal is to give these dogs visibility and a voice. Each image emphasizes that every dog has unique beauty and personality, whether they are catching treats midair, aging gracefully, or living with disabilities: “Over time, I tried to capture more and more emotion from each session. I got closer and closer to the dog, focusing on headshots, and this became the style I use today—what many people like to call ‘soul dog’ photography”.
Bless the hearts of every one of these dogs, their loyal and loving owners, and their brilliant veterinary and prosthetics staff. It takes a team to make every life worth living.
