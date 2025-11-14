ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Vieler’s photographs have a way of stopping you in your tracks. In this article, we’re sharing images he took a few years ago of dogs from the De Hun’nenhoff shelter who live with disabilities.

These dogs may have challenges, but Vieler’s photos capture their curiosity, playfulness, and resilience. The project was meant to give them more than a picture—to give them a chance to be seen, to be chosen, and to find a home where they are loved for exactly who they are.

More info: Instagram | vieler-photography.com | Facebook

#1

Happy dog with disabilities using a wheelchair, showing resilience and joy against a light blue background.

vieler.photography Report

Vieler approached this project much like his earlier work with dogs catching treats, focusing on connection and empathy rather than just technical perfection. “Photographing them is just half of the work. To get good results, understanding and interacting with them is a very important part of my job,” he explained. With dogs who live with disabilities, that interaction becomes even more crucial. Each dog has its own personality, and Vieler takes the time to observe how they respond to the environment, the camera, and, of course, the treats that help capture those perfect expressions.
    #2

    Light brown dog with disabilities sitting on turquoise background looking at the camera with tongue slightly out

    vieler.photography Report

    #3

    Small dog with disabilities using a wheelchair, looking happy against a light blue background

    vieler.photography Report

    Unlike his high-energy treat shots, photographing dogs with disabilities often requires more patience and adaptability. Vieler noted, “With very old dogs, their behavior changes—they may move more, shake a little, or struggle to focus, much like elderly humans. Some might have dementia or simply can’t stay still for long. That makes it harder to get intense, steady shots, especially when you need the dog to look straight into the camera”. He applies the same sensitivity to dogs with physical or neurological challenges, letting them set the pace and respecting their limits.
    #4

    Small dog with disabilities sitting on a turquoise background, looking directly at the camera with soulful eyes.

    vieler.photography Report

    #5

    Smiling dog with disabilities sitting on a dark background, showcasing resilience and heartwarming spirit in a professional portrait.

    vieler.photography Report

    Despite these challenges, Vieler’s photographs reveal the dogs’ humor, determination, and joy. Some of the dogs are navigating life in wheelchairs, with missing limbs, or with other disabilities, yet their faces convey a spirit that is impossible to ignore. As Vieler reflected on his treat photography early on, “Most of the dogs enjoy their photoshoots, that’s for sure. I use many treats—the really yummy ones, because my challenge is to become the best friend of the dog for a short time”.

    #6

    Small curly-haired dog with a disability lying on a blue background wearing a pink diaper and looking to the side

    vieler.photography Report

    #7

    Small dog with a colorful leg cast looking up with large eyes, representing dogs with disabilities and resilience.

    vieler.photography Report

    Ultimately, Vieler’s goal is to give these dogs visibility and a voice. Each image emphasizes that every dog has unique beauty and personality, whether they are catching treats midair, aging gracefully, or living with disabilities: “Over time, I tried to capture more and more emotion from each session. I got closer and closer to the dog, focusing on headshots, and this became the style I use today—what many people like to call ‘soul dog’ photography”.
    #8

    Happy dog with disabilities using a wheelchair, standing on a blue background with a white feather above.

    vieler.photography Report

    #9

    Happy dog with disabilities sitting on a dark background, showing resilience and charm in a heartfelt portrait.

    vieler.photography Report

    #10

    Small dog with disabilities using a wheelchair, smiling against a light blue background, showing resilience and charm

    vieler.photography Report

    #11

    Close-up portrait of a small dog with a disability standing against a dark background, showcasing its expressive eyes.

    vieler.photography Report

    #12

    German Shepherd with a missing front leg laying on dark floor, showcasing dogs with disabilities in a studio setting.

    vieler.photography Report

    #13

    Two small dogs with disabilities using customized wheelchairs to assist their mobility against a dark background.

    vieler.photography Report

    #14

    Beagle dog with a disability and a white feather balanced on its head, captured in a studio portrait.

    vieler.photography Report

    #15

    Small scruffy dog with disabilities standing on a blue background showing resilience and charm

    vieler.photography Report

    #16

    Small disabled dog with one eye and curly fur sitting against a teal background, showing resilience and charm.

    vieler.photography Report

    #17

    Small dog with disabilities sitting on a blue background, looking happy and energetic with its tongue out

    vieler.photography Report

    #18

    French bulldog using a dog wheelchair with disabilities standing on a turquoise background.

    vieler.photography Report

    #19

    Happy dog with disabilities using a wheelchair on a blue background showcasing mobility support and resilience.

    vieler.photography Report

    #20

    Small dog with disabilities using a wheelchair device for mobility on a light blue background

    vieler.photography Report

    #21

    Dog with disabilities using a wheelchair, standing against a dark background, showcasing strength and resilience.

    vieler.photography Report

    #22

    Close-up of a disabled dog with warm eyes and tongue out against a dark background, highlighting resilience and charm.

    vieler.photography Report

    #23

    Close-up portrait of a dog with disabilities looking directly at the camera against a black background.

    vieler.photography Report

    #24

    Small brown dog with big eyes wearing a harness, representing dogs with disabilities in a dark studio setting

    vieler.photography Report

    #25

    Smiling brindle dog with disabilities looking happy against a dark background, showcasing love and resilience.

    vieler.photography Report

    #26

    Two adorable dogs with disabilities posing against a dark background, showcasing their unique and lovable personalities.

    vieler.photography Report

    #27

    Two dogs with disabilities posing together against a dark background, showcasing their unique and loving nature.

    vieler.photography Report

    #28

    Close-up of a disabled dog lying down with expressive eyes, showcasing the resilience of dogs with disabilities

    vieler.photography Report

    #29

    Small disabled dog with one eye and a happy expression, showcasing the spirit of dogs with disabilities.

    vieler.photography Report

    #30

    Two small dogs with disabilities, one wearing a harness, posing together against a dark background.

    vieler.photography Report

