Woman Is Baffled After Boyfriend’s Italian Parents Got Offended And Called Her “Racist” For Ordering Everyone Pizza
33points
4 hours ago

Woman Is Baffled After Boyfriend’s Italian Parents Got Offended And Called Her “Racist” For Ordering Everyone Pizza

Liucija Adomaite and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Recently, a 28-year-old woman who is “utterly and genuinely confused” turned to the AITA community for help. In a post that amassed 19.1k upvotes and 5.4k comments, the author MilanoItaliano1 shared an incident she had with her boyfriend’s family.

“I have been dating my boyfriend m31 for 7 months. His family is of Italian origins and they take a lot of pride in it,” she explained. One evening, his parents decided to come over for the first time. “They said they were visiting a friend and decided to stop by for dinner.”

The word “dinner” made MilanoItaliano1 freak out since it was late, she was working and had no time to cook. So she did what she thought was best and ordered a pizza.

It turns out that her boyfriend’s parents were not simply unimpressed with the meal, but they took it as an offensive gesture. Read on below to find out what happened and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Image credits: Alexandra Gorn (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ejov Igor (not the actual photo)

 

Many people expressed their support for the author and said that she did nothing wrong in the situation

MiriPanda
MiriPanda
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited)

Firstly, 'Italian origin' means they are basically Americans with Italian ancestors, stop with this "I am xyz" nonsense when you are an American citizen. Secondly, you don't show up on short notice for dinner. Thirdly, why was SHE expected to prepare food when HIS parents showed up unexpectedly.

3
3points
reply
POST
