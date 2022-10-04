“Am I The Jerk For Serving My Boyfriend’s Parents Pizza For Dinner?”

Recently, a 28-year-old woman who is “utterly and genuinely confused” turned to the AITA community for help. In a post that amassed 19.1k upvotes and 5.4k comments, the author MilanoItaliano1 shared an incident she had with her boyfriend’s family.
“I have been dating my boyfriend m31 for 7 months. His family is of Italian origins and they take a lot of pride in it,” she explained. One evening, his parents decided to come over for the first time. “They said they were visiting a friend and decided to stop by for dinner.”
The word “dinner” made MilanoItaliano1 freak out since it was late, she was working and had no time to cook. So she did what she thought was best and ordered a pizza.
It turns out that her boyfriend’s parents were not simply unimpressed with the meal, but they took it as an offensive gesture. Read on below to find out what happened and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Image credits: Alexandra Gorn (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Ejov Igor (not the actual photo)
Firstly, 'Italian origin' means they are basically Americans with Italian ancestors, stop with this "I am xyz" nonsense when you are an American citizen. Secondly, you don't show up on short notice for dinner. Thirdly, why was SHE expected to prepare food when HIS parents showed up unexpectedly.
Well said!
Totally agree with everything you said. I am a Brazilian, because I am from Brazil. I don't call myself a Spaniard because my great great great grandmother comes from Spain, or Portuguese because my great grandfather came from Portugal. I love both countries, but I hold no allegiance to them. Also, I would love for somebody to order me a pizza. Finally, if my parents came uninvited and expected dinner, me within the hour (depending upon how long it takes her to strangle me to death first). If her mother came uninvited for dinner, I would be very upset too. Who does that?
Also, if I go to somebody's house and they serve me black beans and rice, I would be very happy. Thank you!
If they were really Italian, they would have shown up with a giant pot of food and insisted that it was eaten.
Just what I was thinking. My mom's family isn't Italian, but the food culture is similar. Eat! Eat! Feed people! Nobody goes home hungry, nobody shows up without food, it's just not done.
That's so true!
Exactly!
Let's recap: "Hi, we came over with no notice! Feed us" was met with pizza. And if it was Chinese or Thai or Indian or German they'd be fine? No. The real objection they have is to the OP, and it's obvious they raised their son to be a twit, so... Dump the boyfriend, let him find someone his parents think is a "nice Italian girl". I've seen this game played with people of dang near every ancestry, be they in the UK or US or Canada or wherever. "Oh but we're (fill in blank) so you should be with someone who meets our (very narrow demanding) expectations" is just a parental way of saying "we'll control you till we die". IMHO.
Firstly, 'Italian origin' means they are basically Americans with Italian ancestors, stop with this "I am xyz" nonsense when you are an American citizen. Secondly, you don't show up on short notice for dinner. Thirdly, why was SHE expected to prepare food when HIS parents showed up unexpectedly.
Well said!
Totally agree with everything you said. I am a Brazilian, because I am from Brazil. I don't call myself a Spaniard because my great great great grandmother comes from Spain, or Portuguese because my great grandfather came from Portugal. I love both countries, but I hold no allegiance to them. Also, I would love for somebody to order me a pizza. Finally, if my parents came uninvited and expected dinner, me within the hour (depending upon how long it takes her to strangle me to death first). If her mother came uninvited for dinner, I would be very upset too. Who does that?
Also, if I go to somebody's house and they serve me black beans and rice, I would be very happy. Thank you!
If they were really Italian, they would have shown up with a giant pot of food and insisted that it was eaten.
Just what I was thinking. My mom's family isn't Italian, but the food culture is similar. Eat! Eat! Feed people! Nobody goes home hungry, nobody shows up without food, it's just not done.
That's so true!
Exactly!
Let's recap: "Hi, we came over with no notice! Feed us" was met with pizza. And if it was Chinese or Thai or Indian or German they'd be fine? No. The real objection they have is to the OP, and it's obvious they raised their son to be a twit, so... Dump the boyfriend, let him find someone his parents think is a "nice Italian girl". I've seen this game played with people of dang near every ancestry, be they in the UK or US or Canada or wherever. "Oh but we're (fill in blank) so you should be with someone who meets our (very narrow demanding) expectations" is just a parental way of saying "we'll control you till we die". IMHO.