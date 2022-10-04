Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I The Jerk For Serving My Boyfriend’s Parents Pizza For Dinner?”
“Am I The Jerk For Serving My Boyfriend’s Parents Pizza For Dinner?”

Liucija Adomaite and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Recently, a 28-year-old woman who is “utterly and genuinely confused” turned to the AITA community for help. In a post that amassed 19.1k upvotes and 5.4k comments, the author MilanoItaliano1 shared an incident she had with her boyfriend’s family.

“I have been dating my boyfriend m31 for 7 months. His family is of Italian origins and they take a lot of pride in it,” she explained. One evening, his parents decided to come over for the first time. “They said they were visiting a friend and decided to stop by for dinner.”

The word “dinner” made MilanoItaliano1 freak out since it was late, she was working and had no time to cook. So she did what she thought was best and ordered a pizza.

It turns out that her boyfriend’s parents were not simply unimpressed with the meal, but they took it as an offensive gesture. Read on below to find out what happened and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Image credits: Alexandra Gorn (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ejov Igor (not the actual photo)

 

Many people expressed their support for the author and said that she did nothing wrong in the situation

MiriPanda
MiriPanda
Community Member
23 hours ago (edited)

Firstly, 'Italian origin' means they are basically Americans with Italian ancestors, stop with this "I am xyz" nonsense when you are an American citizen. Secondly, you don't show up on short notice for dinner. Thirdly, why was SHE expected to prepare food when HIS parents showed up unexpectedly.

55
55points
reply
Giovanna
Giovanna
Community Member
17 hours ago

Well said!

5
5points
reply
Lace Neil
Lace Neil
Community Member
22 hours ago

If they were really Italian, they would have shown up with a giant pot of food and insisted that it was eaten.

52
52points
reply
Leo Domitrix
Leo Domitrix
Community Member
20 hours ago

Just what I was thinking. My mom's family isn't Italian, but the food culture is similar. Eat! Eat! Feed people! Nobody goes home hungry, nobody shows up without food, it's just not done.

14
14points
reply
Leo Domitrix
Leo Domitrix
Community Member
20 hours ago

Let's recap: "Hi, we came over with no notice! Feed us" was met with pizza. And if it was Chinese or Thai or Indian or German they'd be fine? No. The real objection they have is to the OP, and it's obvious they raised their son to be a twit, so... Dump the boyfriend, let him find someone his parents think is a "nice Italian girl". I've seen this game played with people of dang near every ancestry, be they in the UK or US or Canada or wherever. "Oh but we're (fill in blank) so you should be with someone who meets our (very narrow demanding) expectations" is just a parental way of saying "we'll control you till we die". IMHO.

15
15points
reply
