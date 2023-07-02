Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Says She “Dreads Sunny Days” Because Neighbor’s 4-Year-Old Keeps Using Her Pool Whenever He Wants And His Mom Won’t Take A ‘No’
31points
Parenting, Relationships1 hour ago

Woman Says She “Dreads Sunny Days” Because Neighbor’s 4-Year-Old Keeps Using Her Pool Whenever He Wants And His Mom Won’t Take A ‘No’

Ieva Pečiulytė and
Justin Sandberg

The nice thing about having a yard is the privacy it gives you, a little plot of land to have what you want and do what you want. It’s great if one has kids, as it can be a perfect outdoor play space. Water activities are great in the summer heat, but kids always need to be supervised near pools and other similar constructions, so some parents are hesitant to overdo it.

So one mother asked the internet for advice when her neighbor would keep sending her children over to use a paddling pool. The neighbor made such a fuss about OP being a “killjoy” that she really thought that she needed a second opinion.
More info: Mumsnet

Kids in pools big or small still need to be supervised by an adult

Image credits: Juan Salamanca (not the actual photo)

So a mother was called a killjoy when her neighbors would send their kid over uninvented to use a paddling pool

Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)

Image source: Imdonewithsergio

Pools are one of the most common causes of death for children

Setting aside the already sufficient factor that it is OP’s property and that should be the end of any argument, there are other risks to adding another kid to a, reportedly, pretty full paddling pool. Bodies of water, no matter how shallow and “friendly”, have some risks associated with them. OP mentions having a whopping five children already, more than a handful, so even one more is already pretty unreasonable. Pools are, ultimately, a common cause of death for children who may not know how to rescue themselves even in shallow water and may panic. In the US, for example, a child is more likely to die from drowning in a pool than from a gun.

OP indicates that the neighbor child is wild and “uncontrollable,” adding more supervision challenges on top of the aforementioned five whole children. Furthermore, none of the children are quite old enough to be a backup lifeguard to the mother and she has to look after a newborn. It’s worth adding that OP’s children seem to enjoy the pool less when this neighbor kid shows up, which is enough of a red flag that even if OP was more open to allowing an extra kid around.

Entitled people are a nuisance to all around them

Ultimately, it’s hard to blame a four-year-old, instead, the real perpetrator here is the mother. Instead of, for example, getting her own paddling pool or even offering to help babysit, this mom attempted to gaslight OP into just accepting her child and calling her a killjoy, which is pretty ridiculous behavior when you are using someone’s property for free. Unfortunately, she seems to fall into the category of being deeply entitled, which is often the worst kind of person to deal with.

Entitlement, or at least how it originates, is not well understood, as it, by definition, tends to defy rationality and logic. Entitled people believe themselves “worthy” of things that they have no real reason to own and tend to get angry and aggressive when this is pointed out. Some researchers believe this could be the result of a personality disorder, distorting how a human sees themselves and their relations to the world by extension.

Readers sided with OP and told her to be more strict about her own property

Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Courtney Christelle
Courtney Christelle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that kid were to become injured (or heaven forbid, drown) their parents could hold you legally responsible. Next time the kid’s in your pool, call the cops and have them explain the concept of trespassing to their entitled parents.

3
3points
reply
-
-
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The a$$h0les are absolutely using the OP as a free babysitter: "they do have a pool. [...] But they just send him over if mine is out and claim he gets bored playing alone." [the details are from the original post and comments].

3
3points
reply
POST
