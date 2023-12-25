ADVERTISEMENT

A woman has shared her secret to go without spending any money for an entire month while saving over £1,500 ($1,904).

28-year-old Matilda Relefors challenged herself to ‘no spend’ months, avoiding food waste, not spending money on transport, socializing, or clothes shopping.

She said, as per Metro: “When I do a “No Spend Month”, I’m only allowed one food shop in the whole month, I plan my meals and get it delivered on the 1st of the month. My budget for that is £100.

“My rules are I only spend money on bills, and if my dog needs something urgently.”

Image credits: brunchingblondie

Matilda’s no spend month was completed in November, just in time for the holidays. She admitted: “It honestly wasn’t that hard because it was November, the most boring month, and I didn’t want to go out anyway.”

She further explained: “It would be a lot harder if I still lived in London or it was summer time because then I want to go out and do stuff all the time.

“If I have to pick one hardest thing, it would be that I only did one food shop at the start of the month that had to last me for the whole month.

“I had to be thrifty and figure out what I needed to eat first and what I could save for later on in the month, utilizing my freezer a lot.”

Image credits: brunchingblondie

The food blogger’s quest to save money was very successful, as she saved £1,550 ($1,968) in just 30 days, undoubtedly relieving her from some financial responsibilities, as Matilda usually spends £1,800 ($2,285) per month on rent, bills, food, clothes and going out.

The influencer, who shares London guide tips to her 25,300 Instagram followers said: “I was inspired to do this challenge by similar videos I’ve seen on TikTok, and the rising cost of living which feels overwhelming sometimes.

“I realized I had large amounts of food sitting in my cupboards and freezer and yet I was still buying new food continuously. I thought surely I can just eat this food and stay in for a month without socializing and I could save so much money.”

However, Matilda did admit that no spend months weren’t suitable for long-term commitments. She explained: “It’s not a sustainable lifestyle but it’s great to do every once in a while for a financial reset, especially if you want to save quickly.

Image credits: brunchingblondie

“It’s caused me to be incredibly mindful about what I spend, and it’s been a real eye-opener in terms of how long some food actually lasts and how long I can go without spending a penny.

“I feel very calm and happy about my achievement, it’s made me more mindful about spending, which are habits I’ll take with me forever, and it’s made me want to hold on to my money more.

“Not in a lack mindset kind of way, but more that I will think harder about a purchase decision and ask myself: Do I really need this?”

The content creator has unveiled a Facebook group for like-minded people who want to partake in a no spend month in January.

Matilda has also grown her social media presence on TikTok, where she has gained 35,000 new followers who are keen to take her advice. She now has nearly 52,000 followers on the video-sharing platform.

Image credits: brunchingblondie

She said: “I blew up on Tiktok and gained thousands of new followers from doing it, and 99% of the feedback has been positive. People have so many questions and are so curious about it.

“My friends and family have been super supportive – all my friends are in London or my hometown of Stockholm so we’re used to a long-distance friendship by now.

“I am extra social when I’m not doing a no-spend month and I’ve always got lots of social plans after it’s over.

“My parents are especially proud that I’m taking charge of my finances.”

Many online users praised Matilda’s commitment

