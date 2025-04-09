“Plastic Surgery Done Right”: 66YO Transforms After Undergoing 9 Cosmetic Procedures In 6 Hours

ADVERTISEMENT

An Iowa woman’s dramatic transformation that reversed her age just went viral on social media.

The 66-year-old embarked on a bold journey to Missouri to undergo nine cosmetic procedures in a single six-hour session, with one costing a hefty$150K.



RELATED:

A 66-year-old woman underwent a total of nine cosmetic procedures in six hours

Share icon

Image credits: Flamingo Images/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

Highlights A 66-year-old woman underwent nine cosmetic procedures in a single six-hour session, achieving a dramatic transformation.

The extensive makeover included a facelift, necklift, and fat transfer, significantly reversing the signs of aging.

Lisa's transformation, highlighted on her surgeon's Instagram, went viral and was praised for its natural-looking results.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the detailed surgical session, a woman named Lisa received a deep plane facelift, deep neck lift, browlift, upper and lower blepharoplasty, fat transfer, lip lift, earlobe reduction, and CO2 laser resurfacing from famous plastic surgeon Dr. Laxmeesh Mike Nayak.

The extensive series of cosmetic procedures that miraculously took a mere six hours has helped her reverse the effects of aging on her face and neck areas, boosting her confidence.

Her transformation, shared in a series of photos on Dr Nayak’s Instagram page, received hundreds of positive comments from online users.

Online users were in awe of Lisa’s show-stopping transformation

Share icon

Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

Share icon

Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments flooded in on Lisa’s transformation series on Instagram. One user wrote, “Absolutely incredible results. So good.”

Another agreed, ”Phenomenal results.”

One exclaimed, “She looks incredible!”

A fourth praised Lisa’s original beauty, saying, “She had such beautiful facial skeletal structure under her skin!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. L. Mike Nayak (@nayakplasticsurgery)

One user wrote, “She looks incredible! Half her age,” and another agreed, “Plastic surgery done right. She looks great.”

Among the comments was a plastic surgery skeptic who praised the final result, “Typically, I’m not a fan of plastic surgery, but this looks great. She still has a very natural-looking face. If they all turned out this well, I’d be all for it.”

Lisa said when she got to her 60s, she decided it was time for a change

Share icon

Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

Share icon

Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to People, Lisa mentioned that she decided it was time for a change after looking in the mirror one day and not being able to recognize herself.

“I’ve always said from my 30s even when the bloom’s off the rose, I’m going under the knife,” she told the news outlet. “I just always knew that. I’ve always kind of looked young for my age, so I could really push it off for a long time. But finally, when I got to be 60, it was time to really figure out and make a decision,” she added.

Lisa underwent a deep plane facelift, among other cosmetic procedures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. L. Mike Nayak (@nayakplasticsurgery)

Share icon

Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon deciding to work on her appearance, the mom of three asked one of her daughters to find a surgeon to perform the operations she had in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thinking that she would have to travel to Los Angeles to find a good doctor, her plan changed when she came across Dr Nayak, whose clinic is in the Midwest, just like her.

After waiting for a year on the waitlist, Lisa got her surgery done in June 2024 at the age of 65. Among the procedures was Dr Nayak’s most expensive surgery, a deep plane facelift with a price tag of $150K.



Lisa says the procedures have helped her regain her self-esteem and confidence

Share icon

Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

Lisa says the reaction to her transformation has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from her husband and daughters, who have supported her throughout the process.

However, reactions from friends and acquaintances have been mixed, with some bold enough to inquire about her age and whether she’s had work done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. L. Mike Nayak (@nayakplasticsurgery)

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t mind. I am not offended at all,” Lisa added. “I’m more than happy to answer. I’m not ashamed of what I did. I just think it’s funny the way they ask.”

She added that the change has significantly boosted her self-esteem and confidence. “I think women kind of become invisible after 50. I got my mojo back. I guess that’s the best way to put it.”

Dr Nayak said that the procedures helped reveal Lisa’s natural beauty

Share icon

Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

Share icon

Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding his patient, Dr Nayak told People, “What Lisa looked like before had nothing to do with who Lisa was because she just looked contracted like everything had come, not just down, but forward into her face.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“All her features looked smaller, and she looked a little bottom-heavy and closed in the face. Part two was her skin had things you think of as aging changes, so wrinkles and brown spots and coarseness,” he added.

Dr. Nayak explained that facelifts don’t always involve pulling the skin upward; for Lisa, it was also outward to enhance her facial openness and highlight her bone structure. “She has fantastic cheekbones and jawline. All I did was reveal what was already there,” he explains.

Watch the transformation unfold below

Image credits: Dr. Mike Nayak

Online users reacted to Lisa’s dramatic transformation, with many saying she looks great

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

People Also Ask What's the maximum number of cosmetic surgeries you can safely undergo at once? While combining surgeries during a single operation is common, there are safety considerations to keep in mind. Typically, two to three procedures can be safely performed together, contingent on a person's medical history and specific needs.