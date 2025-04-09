Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Plastic Surgery Done Right”: 66YO Transforms After Undergoing 9 Cosmetic Procedures In 6 Hours
Lifestyle, News

“Plastic Surgery Done Right”: 66YO Transforms After Undergoing 9 Cosmetic Procedures In 6 Hours

19

4

An Iowa woman’s dramatic transformation that reversed her age just went viral on social media.

The 66-year-old embarked on a bold journey to Missouri to undergo nine cosmetic procedures in a single six-hour session, with one costing a hefty$150K.

RELATED:

    A 66-year-old woman underwent a total of nine cosmetic procedures in six hours

    A surgeon assessing a 66-year-old woman's face for plastic surgery.

    Image credits: Flamingo Images/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    Plastic surgery success: A woman smiling with a professional in surgical attire.

    Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

    Highlights
    • A 66-year-old woman underwent nine cosmetic procedures in a single six-hour session, achieving a dramatic transformation.
    • The extensive makeover included a facelift, necklift, and fat transfer, significantly reversing the signs of aging.
    • Lisa's transformation, highlighted on her surgeon's Instagram, went viral and was praised for its natural-looking results.
    In the detailed surgical session, a woman named Lisa received a deep plane facelift, deep neck lift, browlift, upper and lower blepharoplasty, fat transfer, lip lift, earlobe reduction, and CO2 laser resurfacing from famous plastic surgeon Dr. Laxmeesh Mike Nayak. 

    The extensive series of cosmetic procedures that miraculously took a mere six hours has helped her reverse the effects of aging on her face and neck areas, boosting her confidence.

    Her transformation, shared in a series of photos on Dr Nayak’s Instagram page, received hundreds of positive comments from online users.

    Online users were in awe of Lisa’s show-stopping transformation 

    66-year-old woman before plastic surgery, showing natural aging signs.

    Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

    66-year-old woman 7 weeks after successful plastic surgery transformation.

    Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

    Comments flooded in on Lisa’s transformation series on Instagram. One user wrote, “Absolutely incredible results. So good.” 

    Another agreed, ”Phenomenal results.” 

    One exclaimed, “She looks incredible!”

    A fourth praised Lisa’s original beauty, saying, “She had such beautiful facial skeletal structure under her skin!”

    One user wrote, “She looks incredible! Half her age,” and another agreed, “Plastic surgery done right. She looks great.”

    Among the comments was a plastic surgery skeptic who praised the final result, “Typically, I’m not a fan of plastic surgery, but this looks great. She still has a very natural-looking face. If they all turned out this well, I’d be all for it.”

    Lisa said when she got to her 60s, she decided it was time for a change

    65-year-old woman before and after successful plastic surgery transformation.

    Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

    Smiling woman post-plastic surgery with surgeon, showcasing transformation at 66 after cosmetic procedures.

    Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

    Speaking to People, Lisa mentioned that she decided it was time for a change after looking in the mirror one day and not being able to recognize herself.

    “I’ve always said from my 30s even when the bloom’s off the rose, I’m going under the knife,” she told the news outlet. “I just always knew that. I’ve always kind of looked young for my age, so I could really push it off for a long time. But finally, when I got to be 60, it was time to really figure out and make a decision,” she added. 

    Lisa underwent a deep plane facelift, among other cosmetic procedures

    66-year-old woman before undergoing 9 cosmetic procedures in one session, side profile view.

    Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

    Upon deciding to work on her appearance, the mom of three asked one of her daughters to find a surgeon to perform the operations she had in mind.

    Thinking that she would have to travel to Los Angeles to find a good doctor, her plan changed when she came across Dr Nayak, whose clinic is in the Midwest, just like her.

    After waiting for a year on the waitlist, Lisa got her surgery done in June 2024 at the age of 65. Among the procedures was Dr Nayak’s most expensive surgery, a deep plane facelift with a price tag of $150K.

    Lisa says the procedures have helped her regain her self-esteem and confidence

    66YO woman 10 months after plastic surgery, side profile showing transformation; hair tied back.

    Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

    Lisa says the reaction to her transformation has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from her husband and daughters, who have supported her throughout the process.

    However, reactions from friends and acquaintances have been mixed, with some bold enough to inquire about her age and whether she’s had work done. 

    “I don’t mind. I am not offended at all,” Lisa added. “I’m more than happy to answer. I’m not ashamed of what I did. I just think it’s funny the way they ask.” 

    She added that the change has significantly boosted her self-esteem and confidence. “I think women kind of become invisible after 50. I got my mojo back. I guess that’s the best way to put it.”

    Dr Nayak said that the procedures helped reveal Lisa’s natural beauty

    66-year-old's impressive plastic surgery transformation, before and after side profile.

    Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

    66YO woman before and after cosmetic surgery transformation, showcasing dramatic plastic surgery results.

    Image credits: nayakplasticsurgery

    Regarding his patient, Dr Nayak told People, “What Lisa looked like before had nothing to do with who Lisa was because she just looked contracted like everything had come, not just down, but forward into her face.”

    “All her features looked smaller, and she looked a little bottom-heavy and closed in the face. Part two was her skin had things you think of as aging changes, so wrinkles and brown spots and coarseness,” he added.

    Dr. Nayak explained that facelifts don’t always involve pulling the skin upward; for Lisa, it was also outward to enhance her facial openness and highlight her bone structure. “She has fantastic cheekbones and jawline. All I did was reveal what was already there,” he explains.

    Watch the transformation unfold below

    Image credits: Dr. Mike Nayak

    Online users reacted to Lisa’s dramatic transformation, with many saying she looks great

    Comment praising a woman's decision after plastic surgery transformation, highlighting positivity and support.

    Text comment about the benefits and confidence boost following plastic surgery.

    Comment praising successful plastic surgery transformation.

    Comment praising plastic surgery results: "She looks great! If you got the money, why not.

    Text praising successful plastic surgery, highlighting natural-looking results and positive transformation.

    Comment from Melanie Beth discussing plastic surgery results and cost estimation at $150k.

    Comment by Ashley Marie on plastic surgery results: "She looks great but she looked just fine before, too.

    Comment praising plastic surgery transformation, mentioning incredible results and looking years younger.

    Comment praising successful plastic surgery transformation over Hollywood elites.

    Facebook comment highlighting a positive plastic surgery transformation result.

    Text comment by Michelle Smith on cosmetic procedures, mentioning lighting and makeup enhancements.

    Linda Vani's comment on plastic surgery results and longevity.

    Comment reading, "Why don't we want to age... it nature," discussing plastic surgery.

    Comment on plastic surgery from Angela Brazeal expressing skepticism about long-term results.

    Comment on plastic surgery addiction debate on social media.

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A mere six hours, several weeks recovery time and how much money? She does look great, absolutely. Sigh...

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sunblock, retinol, stop drinking and smoking and she'd be fine.

    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These types of things - they always change the lighting in the photos, lol.

    cattriggerman avatar
    VNES101
    VNES101
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess looking crazy for 6-10 months in recovery is worth it to look 6-10 years younger for a while.

