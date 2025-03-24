“He Must Have Zac Efron’s Plastic Surgeon”: Richard Wilkins’ Son Unveils Dramatic Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Wilkins, the son of Australian TV star Richard Wilkins, made a jaw-dropping appearance at a star-studded event over the weekend, debuting a bold new look that left guests and experts doing double takes.

The model sparked talk of cosmetic tweaks as he stepped out in a new, bold style.

The 29-year-old model and aspiring actor turned heads as he attended the 70th anniversary event of French cosmetics brand Clarins in L.A. on Saturday, March 22.

Wilkins joined an A-lister crowd—including Maude Apatow, Alessandra Ambrosio, Justin Long, Kate Bosworth, Lukas Gage, Elsa Hosk, and Patrick Ta—at the event, where Gwen Stefani performed.

Showing off his deep tan and multiple fake tattoos, Wilkins arrived at the event in a long black dress, stunning onlookers with his fit and muscular body.

Wilkins’s sculpted facial features led to speculations about cosmetic procedures

But that wasn’t all. Wilkins also debuted his striking facial features, which appeared sculpted.

With a prominent chin, full lips, and high cheekbones, the model’s face led to speculations about cosmetic procedures.

Fans took to social media to comment on Wilkins’ new appearance.

One user took a swing at Zac Efron, who made headlines over his drastic physical transformation, saying, “He must have Zac Efron’s plastic surgeon.”

Another added, “He is transitioning into Jennifer Aniston,” comparing Wilkins’s sharp jawline to the actress’s signature look.

Wilkins shared that he has been dealing with “pretty intense hormonal health issues”

Wilkins has faced scrutiny from critics before. After his appearance at the 2024 ARIA Awards received backlash on social media and raised speculations about cosmetic operations, the aspiring actor took to Instagram to share that he had been dealing with “pretty intense hormonal health issues.”

“The effects of this have been rapid weight gain and water retention in the face and abdomen,” he added.

Wilkins also shared that he was ready to address one of the contributing factors to the issue: “his relationship with food and diet.”

He added that he now feels “happier, healthier, and more energized than [he has] for the majority of [his] adult life.”

A cosmetic expert said Wilkins may have had dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments

Cosmetic experts shared their opinions about Wilkins’s facial transformation, saying that dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments may have been among the procedures the star may have resorted to.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Lauren Robson, director of Lilly Cosmetic Clinic, explained, “Instead of creating stronger masculine features, they’ve created a more feminized cheek by lifting and contouring.”

“In the lower face, they’ve enhanced the angles and definition by widening his jawline and defining the gonial angle,” Robson said.

Noting that the model’s upper lip is overfilled, Robson added, “A more subtle filler approach would have been more aesthetically pleasing.

The model has also been under fire for his outfit choices

Aside from cosmetic surgery speculations, Wilkins has been under fire for his outfit choices. Donning a sheer dress for the 2023 ARIA Awards, the model was under fire on social media.

While some viewers praised his red carpet look, others took issue with his revealing outfit.

One user wrote, “What the hell is he wearing?” Another added, “Stop using your dad’s name to try and be relevant, sheesh.”

Despite the outrage, many fans came to his defense, urging critics to “get over it.”

Wilkins, unfazed by the negative comments, later attended the ARIA after-party in an equally bold look, sharing a bathroom selfie in a sparkly bralette.

“He must have Zac Efron’s plastic surgeon,” a social media user said.

In a 2023 interview with the ABC program Hack, Wilkins responded to the criticism, saying, “I wore a dress. Get over it.”

“I love this form of identity. This is how I choose to express myself, and it’s something that brings me so much joy,” he added.

“I got a lot of DMs… people telling me to d-e… That level of abuse is completely unacceptable,” he shared.

Wilkins shared that although he is non-binary, he still sees himself in he/him pronouns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRISTIAN WILKINS (@theprincewilkins)

Regarding his gender, he shared, “I think that all gender is non-binary, and at no point do I look at myself and I’m like, ‘I’m a man.’”

“But he/him still just does resonate with me more than they/them,” he added in an interview with News.com.au.

“I’d say that I’m non-binary, but I also still very much see myself in he/him pronouns,” he explained.

Online users rushed to comment on Christian Wilkins’s new look

