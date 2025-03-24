Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Must Have Zac Efron’s Plastic Surgeon”: Richard Wilkins’ Son Unveils Dramatic Transformation
Celebrities, News

“He Must Have Zac Efron’s Plastic Surgeon”: Richard Wilkins’ Son Unveils Dramatic Transformation

Christian Wilkins, the son of Australian TV star Richard Wilkins, made a jaw-dropping appearance at a star-studded event over the weekend, debuting a bold new look that left guests and experts doing double takes. 

The model sparked talk of cosmetic tweaks as he stepped out in a new, bold style.

RELATED:

    Christian Wilkins sparked debate on social media after stepping out in a new look

    Richard Wilkins' son showcasing dramatic transformation, wearing a black tank top with red backdrop.

    Image credits: theprincewilkins

    The 29-year-old model and aspiring actor turned heads as he attended the 70th anniversary event of French cosmetics brand Clarins in L.A. on Saturday, March 22.

    Highlights
    • Christian Wilkins showed off a dramatic new look with sharp facial features, sparking talk of cosmetic procedures.
    • Fans commented on Wilkins's new look, while experts suggested possible fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments.
    • Wilkins often faces criticism for his bold outfits and looks but says wearing what he loves brings him joy.

    Wilkins joined an A-lister crowdincluding Maude Apatow, Alessandra Ambrosio, Justin Long, Kate Bosworth, Lukas Gage, Elsa Hosk, and Patrick Taat the event, where Gwen Stefani performed.

    Showing off his deep tan and multiple fake tattoos, Wilkins arrived at the event in a long black dress, stunning onlookers with his fit and muscular body.

    Wilkins’s sculpted facial features led to speculations about cosmetic procedures

    Richard Wilkins’ son showcasing a dramatic transformation in a sleeveless black outfit at an event.

    Image credits: theprincewilkins

    Richard Wilkins' son showcasing dramatic transformation in stylish attire at an event backdrop.

    Image credits: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

    But that wasn’t all. Wilkins also debuted his striking facial features, which appeared sculpted. 

    With a prominent chin, full lips, and high cheekbones, the model’s face led to speculations about cosmetic procedures

    Fans took to social media to comment on Wilkins’ new appearance. 

    One user took a swing at Zac Efron, who made headlines over his drastic physical transformation, saying, “He must have Zac Efron’s plastic surgeon.”

    Another added, “He is transitioning into Jennifer Aniston,” comparing Wilkins’s sharp jawline to the actress’s signature look.

    Wilkins shared that he has been dealing with “pretty intense hormonal health issues”

    Two people in stylish outfits posing with a red curtain backdrop, highlighting dramatic transformation.

    Image credits: theprincewilkins

    Father and son enjoying a slide ride at a park, showcasing a joyful moment.

    Image credits: theprincewilkins

    Wilkins has faced scrutiny from critics before. After his appearance at the 2024 ARIA Awards received backlash on social media and raised speculations about cosmetic operations, the aspiring actor took to Instagram to share that he had been dealing with “pretty intense hormonal health issues.”

    “The effects of this have been rapid weight gain and water retention in the face and abdomen,” he added.

    Wilkins also shared that he was ready to address one of the contributing factors to the issue: “his relationship with food and diet.” 

    He added that he now feels “happier, healthier, and more energized than [he has] for the majority of [his] adult life.”

    A cosmetic expert said Wilkins may have had dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments

    Richard Wilkins' son in a brown jacket poses with him, showcasing a dramatic transformation.

    Image credits: theprincewilkins

    Cosmetic experts shared their opinions about Wilkins’s facial transformation, saying that dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments may have been among the procedures the star may have resorted to. 

    Speaking to Daily Mail, Lauren Robson, director of Lilly Cosmetic Clinic, explained, “Instead of creating stronger masculine features, they’ve created a more feminized cheek by lifting and contouring.”

    “In the lower face, they’ve enhanced the angles and definition by widening his jawline and defining the gonial angle,” Robson said.

    Noting that the model’s upper lip is overfilled, Robson added, “A more subtle filler approach would have been more aesthetically pleasing.

    The model has also been under fire for his outfit choices

    Richard Wilkins' son with dramatic transformation, smiling together outdoors in stylish attire at an evening event.

    Image credits: theprincewilkins

    Aside from cosmetic surgery speculations, Wilkins has been under fire for his outfit choices. Donning a sheer dress for the 2023 ARIA Awards, the model was under fire on social media.

    While some viewers praised his red carpet look, others took issue with his revealing outfit. 

    One user wrote, “What the hell is he wearing?” Another added, “Stop using your dad’s name to try and be relevant, sheesh.”

    Despite the outrage, many fans came to his defense, urging critics to “get over it.” 

    Wilkins, unfazed by the negative comments, later attended the ARIA after-party in an equally bold look, sharing a bathroom selfie in a sparkly bralette.

    “He must have Zac Efron’s plastic surgeon,” a social media user said.

    Richard Wilkins' son in conversation, wearing a white T-shirt, showcasing a significant transformation.

    Image credits: Entertainment Weekly

    Man in a black shirt reclining, showcasing transformation with Zac Efron's aesthetic.

    Image credits: chantalaanderson/variety/zacefron

    In a 2023 interview with the ABC program Hack, Wilkins responded to the criticism, saying, “I wore a dress. Get over it.”

    “I love this form of identity. This is how I choose to express myself, and it’s something that brings me so much joy,” he added.

    “I got a lot of DMs… people telling me to d-e… That level of abuse is completely unacceptable,” he shared.

    Wilkins shared that although he is non-binary, he still sees himself in he/him pronouns

    Regarding his gender, he shared, “I think that all gender is non-binary, and at no point do I look at myself and I’m like, ‘I’m a man.’” 

    “But he/him still just does resonate with me more than they/them,” he added in an interview with News.com.au.

    “I’d say that I’m non-binary, but I also still very much see myself in he/him pronouns,” he explained.

    Online users rushed to comment on Christian Wilkins’s new look

    Comment by Lisa Marie Rynberg asking if someone's starting a wrestling career, related to transformation and plastic surgeon.

    Comment saying “He looks ridiculous” on a post about a dramatic transformation.

    Comment highlighting a dramatic transformation, mentioning a chin comparison.

    Comment questioning Gwyneth Paltrow's muscular appearance, relating it to Zac Efron's plastic surgeon.

    Patricia King comments on Richard Wilkins' son's transformation, mistaking him for Jennifer Aniston.

    Comment by top fan Brian Anderson, stating "Younger Iggy Pop", related to Richard Wilkins' son's transformation.

    Comment suggesting a dramatic transformation with humor.

    Comment by Adam Holloway humorously comparing a transformation to Jennifer Aniston.

    Comment criticizing Richard Wilkins’ child for not being a celebrity, mentioning Zac Efron's plastic surgeon.

    Comment on a transformation, stating "Not a very attractive look.

    Comment by Kerry Perkins expressing distaste, referencing a dramatic transformation.

    Text comment praising Richard Wilkins' son, calling him a "very good looking young guy".

    Comment praising transformation with "You look absolutely amazing" text and a heart-eyed emoji.

    Comment stating "He is gorgeous" with heart-eyes emojis, referencing Richard Wilkins' son's transformation.

    Comment praising Richard Wilkins' son's transformation, described as impressive and family-proud.

    People Also Ask

    • What are the top cosmetic surgery procedures? Common cosmetic procedures include arm lifts, Botox injections, cellulite treatment, chemical peels, facial rejuvenation through fillers, laser skin resurfacing, treatment of leg veins, and vaginal rejuvenation.

    • What are the positives and negatives of using facial fillers? Advantages of dermal fillers include their ability to sculpt and restore areas of the face and their durability, with some lasting over a year. However, they are not permanent and cannot be purchased over the counter.

    • What are the consequences of having hormonal imbalances in the body? When hormone levels are either too high or too low, various symptoms can occur, such as weight fluctuations, reduced s-x drive, and acne. The specific symptoms depend on which hormones are imbalanced, affecting various bodily functions managed by the endocrine system.
    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

