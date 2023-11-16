ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies are just bodies, but for many, they are a topic of controversy.

Australian model Christian Wilkins’ sheer outfit sparked quite the outrage among people who tuned in on Wednesday (November 15) to watch the ARIA Awards.

The son of famous entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins showed up on the red carpet of the event awarding Australian musicians wearing a see-through outfit.

Viewers weren’t concerned about Christian potentially catching a cold, but were rather offended at the ensemble, which left little to the imagination.

Image credits: theprincewilkins

Image credits: ARIA

A video shared by the ARIA Awards on its official YouTube channel showed the 28-year-old alongside his co-host, Australian radio presenter Bridget Hustwaite, who was wearing an adorable electric pink dress with ruffles, leading the event.

And despite some viewers praising the duo for their professionalism, with a person commending their ability to “put the artists in the spotlight rather than themselves,” others were more focused on condemning Christian’s attire.

A person wrote: “What the hell is he wearing?

“Stop using your dad’s name to try and be relevant, sheesh.”

Image credits: ARIA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRISTIAN WILKINS (@theprincewilkins)

Unbothered and proud of his androgynous style, Christian enjoyed the rest of the night, showing up with another revealing outfit at an ARIA awards after-party which was reportedly hosted by Aussie artist G Flip, who had won two awards at the ceremony.

In fact, Christian made sure to immortalize the moment as he took to his Instagram page to unveil his party looks in a bathroom selfie.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, the TV personality posed in the Stardust Crystal Bralette by Michael Losord, which is priced at AUD$690 (approximately US$450).

Christian proceeded to wear a US$450 sparkling bra at an ARIA awards after-party

Image credits: theprincewilkins

Christian has earned a name for himself after constantly appearing in gender-bending outfits, and has, as such, opened up about his gender identity.



Image credits: theprincewilkins

In an interview with News.com.au, the fashionista said: “I do get asked [about pronouns] a lot.

“I think that all gender is non-binary, and at no point do I look at myself and I’m like, ‘I’m a man.’

“But he/him still just does resonate with me more than they/them.

“I’d say that I’m non-binary, but I also still very much see myself in he/him pronouns.

“I think that we’re constantly discovering ourselves. It’s not like I feel conflicted enough to constantly be looking in and being like, ‘What sits right with me?’ I’m just living my life and if at some point, something feels more reflective of who I am, then sure, I’ll say it.

“But for right now, I feel very comfortable and very happy.”

Christian’s outfit sparked divided reactions

