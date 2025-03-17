ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Jimmy Carr admitted that he can’t stop getting cosmetic “tweakments” and joked that “it never stops.”

Carr shared that he has had a hair transplant, Botox, and dental veneers, resulting in a drastic change in his appearance.

Image credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Images

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Carr, 52, joked about his regular cosmetic touches, saying, “Christ, I’m like the Forth Bridge – it never stops,” referring to the constant repairs the famous Scottish bridge has gone through over the years.

The comedian, who had made headlines over his surprisingly difference appearance in January, also shared that, “Maintaining is the thing – I don’t think there’s anything you can do plastic surgery wise, or augmentation wise, that makes you look better, you can just stay the same, that’s what you can hope for.”

He admitted, “I’ve gone a bit crazy with it, I’ve got the new teeth and the new hair – I’ve had a proper midlife crisis. Like, ‘Right, let’s get everything done.’”

Image credits: Jimmy Carr

In 2021, the comedian opened up about his “midlife crisis,” sharing that he had felt disappointed with his appearance. Talking on Gabby Logan’s Midpoint podcast, Jimmy said he decided to make some tweaks to his appearance after feeling disappointed that he doesn’t look as good in real life as he does on television.

He expressed, “It’s the illusion of being on TV – you see yourself in full make-up looking your best and lit well, then you look in the mirror and go, ‘Oof, that’s disappointing.’”

Image credits: Pat Sullivan/Avalon/Getty Images/Simon Ackerman

“I got my teeth done, that’s the first thing I had done, they’re more than veneers. I got every tooth in my head done in one sitting,” Carr shared.

The star also had a hair transplant in 2021 along with his veneers. He shared, “The guy I used is a plastic surgeon and has an aesthetic thing. They get it from the back of the head. You shave your head fully, which I loved, I kind of suited a shaved head, which surprised me.”

“I’ve had the same hairline since I was 17, I had a big widow’s peak. I looked like a vampire’s accountant. It was just post lockdown I got it done,” he added.

Image credits: Jimmy Carr

Image credits: Prime Video

The star has always been open about his transformation, often making fun of himself. Back in 2022, he shared that he had a son and joked about his Botox. He said, “Thanks to the wonders of my plastic surgeon, I’m hoping my son won’t realise I’m older than the other dads.

“He’ll come and talk to me about his problems because, unlike the other dads, I’ll never seem shocked or surprised, disappointed or sad, primarily because Botox has robbed me of the ability to move my forehead,” he joked.

About his veneers, the comedian said, “Just like everyone else you know, I’m going to die, although in my case, large parts of me will not biodegrade. I imagine my teeth will outlive us all.”

Image credits: Netflix

Carr appears to be happy with his appearance now and has previously revealed that even his plastic surgeon has denied him certain procedures, such as buccal fat removal.

The comedian also said that he’s been exercising and taking protein pills and vitamins aside from the cosmetic procedures.

He shared, ”The cosmetic stuff is sort of nonsense, it’s the feeling better. And there’s the exercise I do and the pills I take – I take a lot of pills as part of a health overhaul.”

