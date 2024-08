ADVERTISEMENT

Landlords have gained a notorious reputation for swindling tenants and taking forever to respond to complaints. They can raise the rent at a moment’s notice, charge for things they should really be paying for, and even renege on lease agreements.

For one tenant, though, these would seem like small issues compared to the mess she came back to after her vacation. While she was gone, her landlord had the place inspected for bees, discovered a hive, and proceeded to knock a hole in her wall. Then she left her to deal with the mess.

Landlord contacted tenant on vacation to ask if she could inspect her place for bees

Tenant gave landlord the go-ahead and the inspection revealed a massive hive

Landlord proceeded to smash a hole in the interior wall to release the bees

Tenant returned to rooms littered with dead and dying bees, as well as some still trying to escape

Tenant tried to reach out to landlord for help, but she ghosted her, so she had to move out with her cat, boyfriend, and all her stuff

In her 55-second-long tirade, TikToker @apollostarr22 reveals to the community that, while she was on holiday in Ireland, her landlord got in touch with her to ask if it would be OK to inspect for any bees’ nests. She gave the go-ahead and a worker came in and did the scan, only to discover a beehive in the wall.

OP adds, “Instead of doing anything to try to fix it, he just smashes a hole in the wall and lets all the bees loose in your second bedroom so you have to remove all your belongings and your cat from your apartment and now you just have a room full of dead bees, and some of them are alive and some of them are trying to still get out.”

In her follow-up post, she offers an update on the buzz. After making some corrections to her original post, she says, “To my knowledge, the person that came into our apartment was an actual beekeeper, like, we have his card.”

She goes on to add that, when the beekeeper came in initially and opened the ceiling, he had removed some bees from the wall and, at the time that he left, there weren’t a lot of bees around.

Eventually, the landlord told her they’d be having another beekeeper come in to check if the queen had been removed and that the process is apparently complicated, since in New York State, honeybees are a protected species and have to be removed alive.

OP also explained that, if she opens her windows, more bees come in due to the bees inside releasing signaling pheromones.

Apparently, someone’s coming in to fix the hole in OP’s wall, she and her boyfriend have been scrubbing raw honey off the walls, and their cat is back home and doing well.

OP added, “I do not have the resources or the time to get a lawyer, so I will not be choosing that method. I’m just hoping that I can use that room by the end of this week.”

In her article for Legal Zoom, former attorney Brette Sember writes that, if you rent a home, apartment, or condo, you have many rights you may not know about that govern your living space, your use of it, and your landlord’s responsibilities.

Renters’ Rights are defined as a collection of federal, state and local laws that are designed to prevent rent gouging and housing discrimination while ensuring that tenants have a clean and safe place to live. These rights provide tenants with legal recourse if the landlord allows the property to become uninhabitable.

One of the most crucial tenant’s rights is to a habitable residence. This means the home must be safe to live in and have usable heat, utilities, and water. Your landlord is compelled to make any necessary repairs to keep your unit in reasonable condition while you live there.

This includes the right, in most states, to withhold rent or to repair the problem and deduct the cost of doing so from the rent (known as “repair and deduct”). States without a “repair and deduct” statute typically require tenants to notify the landlord about the problem and give them a certain period of time to address it.

Sember says that there are also specific landlord-tenant rights regarding your security deposit. State laws control how long the landlord has to return your deposit and whether or not interest will be accrued. If any of your deposit is withheld, you are entitled to documentation detailing the damage it is being used to repair.

What do you think of the sticky mess OP has found herself in? Would you withhold rent until the situation is resolved, or just hope the problem gets dealt with as soon as possible? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

Many commenters suggested the woman should take legal action or at least withhold rent until the situation was fixed

