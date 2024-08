ADVERTISEMENT

Once you become a parent, your child often becomes your top priority. Whether you’re sacrificing sleep to finish a last-minute school project or postponing career goals, your child’s needs tend to come before your own.

A woman, for instance, shared online how she was planning to use nearly half of her inheritance money to secure her children’s future. However, while she wanted to save the funds for things like graduations and college trips, her husband wanted to use it to buy things for himself. This, along with his other financially irresponsible actions, led the author to consider divorce. Keep reading for the complete story.

Having a financial plan is crucial, especially when you have children

Image credits: wayhomestudioo / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how she wanted to use her inheritance money to buy a family home, but her husband preferred getting things for himself

Image credits: piasupuntongpool / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Throw30Away2022

The author even provided more details about her family’s journey

Having kids is deeply fulfilling, but it demands careful financial planning

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

For a couple, starting a family may be both thrilling and overwhelming. Having a child, whether it’s your first, second, or third, alters many aspects of your life. Parents go through a transformative journey that reshapes their life in profound ways. For this reason, before having a kid, partners should discuss and make plans.

If one of the parents is going to be at home full time when the baby arrives, then things are comparatively easier. However, if both are working parents, then they should discuss the transition back to work.

Typically, women have to put their careers on hold while expecting. So, they need to plan their professional trajectory carefully. Even as kids grow up and go to school, they continue to need supervision. This means that parents need to be available to monitor homework, manage screen time, and ensure good hygiene.

In the first few weeks after the baby is born, the sleeping schedule of moms and dads drastically changes. According to research, parents experience severe sleep deprivation for three months following childbirth—which is not surprising. Newborn sleep deprivation is natural, and couples should discuss their sleep schedules so that they get some rest.

In the later years, you might have to stay awake to complete school projects, extracurricular activities, and exams. Additionally, you have to spend time attending parent-teacher meetings and arranging picnics and sleepovers while managing your other chores.

Couples need to actively invest effort and attention in raising their children

Image credits: lya Afanasyeva / pexels (not the actual photo)

Having kids in the house can significantly impact the intimate relationship between partners. The demands of parents often leave parents with little time and energy for each other. However, it’s important to put in efforts to ensure you don’t feel like you are just co-parents and not romantic partners.

Dr. Laura Dean, a board-certified OB-GYN with Stillwater Medical Group, says, “Intimacy is more than sex. It’s about connection. And one of the best ways you can avoid any stress or strain is to be intentional and communicative with one another about connecting with each other.”

In most cases, raising a child increases household expenses. From the initial costs of baby gear and diapers to ongoing expenses like healthcare and school supplies, the financial demands can be significant. As children grow, there are other costs like school trips, sports, and eventually, college tuition.

Balancing these expenses requires planning and budgeting to ensure that your family’s financial health remains stable. In this particular incident, the author wanted to provide a good future for her children, and she was willing to do anything for it. Do you agree with her decision to end things with her husband? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Many people advised the author against sharing her inheritance with her irresponsible husband

The woman shared updates about her plans to leave her husband and seek financial advice

Image credits: Rawpixel / envatoelements (not the actual photo)