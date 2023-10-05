Worker Raises $36,000 For Colleague’s Retirement Fund After He’s Offered A BBQ And Certificate

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine being in your seventies and working for 42 years at the same company for a minimum wage salary, only to be sent off with a barbeque and a certificate. Well, that’s exactly what happened to John when he retired from his job at an unknown company a few weeks ago.

The unfair situation was made public on TikTok by John’s colleague, Sonia, who established a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his co-worker’s retirement.

After working for 42 years at an unknown company, 70-year-old John was sent off with a BBQ and a certificate, his colleague reported

Image credits: Sonia C

“Today is my co-worker’s last day. He worked for this company for 42 years, making minimum wage. The company only threw him a BBQ and gave him a certificate,” the video’s on-screen caption read.

“He takes the bus and Bart (train) to get here every day on time. He loves working here so much that he didn’t want to retire— [He got] no bonus, just a BBQ and a certificate,” the colleague continued, showing John working in what appears to be a warehouse unit.

“Today’s my coworker’s last day. He worked at the company for 42 years, making minimum wage,” the TikTok’s video on-screen caption read

Image credits: Censored Men

Moved by the situation, social media users expressed concern about the retiree’s financial status. “Heartbreaking to witness John’s 42 years of dedication met with just a BBQ and a certificate,” X user @Bushisais commented.

“A stark reminder of the often underappreciated loyalty and hard work of many. His story echoes the importance of valuing employees and their contributions. Thank you, John, for your unwavering commitment.”

The clip shows the man working in what appears to be a warehouse unit

Image credits: m3nta11y1ll1

The TikToker, who goes by “m3nta11y1ll1”, has since deleted the video from her page. However, the clip was later re-uploaded and posted on X.

After the video received thousands of views, people suggested that she start a fundraising campaign for her elderly co-worker.

As of today, John’s retirement fund has reached the sum of $36,500, far surpassing the $1,000 that Sonia initially had in mind.

More importantly, the donations exceeded the amount that John had set aside for his retirement.

“The power of TikTok!!!!! Y’all did this for a complete stranger who is literally the most deserving man!!!!” she celebrated in a follow-up video.

Sonia, his colleague, started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for John’s retirement

Image credits: Sonia C

In the crowdfunding page, titled “Happy retirement, John!” Sonia describes him as “one of the most talented and hard-working coworkers” she knows. Additionally, she highlights how the 70-year-old never took a day off and showed up to work “rain or shine.”

“Can we give John a little something for his retirement? Or maybe just some positive vibes and words of encouragement to get him through the rest of his days,” the moving description asks.

John has no wife or children, but he’s very close to his nephew, “whom he loves dearly.” Additionally, he has a brother, who’s one of his financial caretakers.

Sonia has also expressed her intention to print out the different messages that supporters from around the world left on the GoFundMe page and show them to John, who “loves to read” and wishes to keep occupied after leaving the workforce.

Moved by the story, social media users supported John by donating the sum of $36,500

Image credits: m3nta11y1ll1

“Happy retirement, John. You deserve more than what this company has offered you. Wish you all the best in your life and your future,” one person commented along with their donation.

“Hey John, go and relax, my friend. Take a trip to Disneyland or hang with your nephew,” another donor wrote.

Earlier today, Sonia thanked everyone for donating and announced that John would come to take home his well-deserved money.

“Mr. John will be coming over today to collect his special gift you all put together for him!”, she wrote on TikTok.

“Happy retirement, John. You deserve more than what this company has offered you,” one donor wrote

This isn’t the first case of internet users organizing to raise money for someone’s retirement fund. Last year, three Walmart employees benefited from a fundraising trend titled #TikTokWalmartRetiree, which helped elderly workers receive thousands of dollars in donations.

A viral clip shows TikTok user Rory McCarty approaching Walmart employee Butch and informing him about previous successful GoFundMe campaigns created for workers of the company.



“Imagine that someone raised that kind of money for you,” McCarty told Butch at the end of the video.

A few hours later, the 82-year-old man, who had been in the workforce since he was 11 years old, received $50,000 from generous donors. He said he’d use the money to “go to Florida to see my kids.”

These organic initiatives prove the solidarity of social media users when it comes to helping people support themselves financially.

Still, some critics argue that fundraising campaigns don’t provide a far-reaching solution, as all elderly employees should be able to count on sufficient retirement funds to lead a comfortable life after leaving the workforce.

People in the comments were glad to see that John received his well-deserved retirement funds

