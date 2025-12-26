“He Is A Selfish Man”: Hubby Gets Mad About Missing Cinema Outing With Wife And Stepkids On Xmas Eve
As the year comes to a close, most people want to relax and spend the holidays with their loved ones, but not everyone gets lucky enough to take the time off. This can lead to certain folks feeling left out and like they are missing out on family time.
This is what happened when a man realized that his wife and stepkids were planning to go watch a movie on Christmas Eve without him, since he was working. Even though his partner didn’t see it as a big deal, he felt it was quite mean, and that led to a conflict between them.
More info: Mumsnet
Despite the joy of the holidays, stress and tension might also be high, leading to random conflicts
Image credits: Maxime / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that since her husband was working till late on Christmas Eve, she decided to take her kids and go for a movie without him
Image credits: Krists LuhaersFreepik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, the man felt hurt by her plan since it was a family outing, so she asked him if they were even allowed to do anything when he wasn’t around
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Since the woman hadn’t booked tickets for the film yet, she talked to her husband, and they agreed to take the kids out on Boxing Day instead
Image credits: MerryLiftMass
The woman also realized that since her husband was always so busy with work, he tended to miss out on a lot of family outings, which is probably why he felt bad
Since the OP was getting done with work early on Christmas Eve, she decided to take her children out for their favorite movie and get some much-needed family time. She wanted them all to go to the afternoon show since the evening one was too late, which is why she didn’t ask her husband to join, since he’d be working.
Although these small trips can be quite fun with one or two family members, experts state that it’s also important for everyone to be involved in at least some outings. When all loved ones are brought together for family trips, it can be a wonderful bonding experience and help them create many beautiful memories.
It’s possible that the dad felt like he was missing out on such moments because when he heard about the movie plan, he threw a fit. The OP couldn’t understand why he was making such a big deal of the issue, and she knew that since he was so rigid with his schedule, he wouldn’t like the change in his routine.
According to psychologists, when dealing with a person who insists on making things difficult or refuses to compromise, it’s important first to try to understand their point of view. Knowing why they are so stuck in their beliefs might make it easier to deal with their rigidity and set boundaries with them in the future.
Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster initially didn’t realize how hurt her husband was about being excluded from the movie plan, and so when he shared his feelings, she was shocked about how much it meant to him. Since he was the children’s stepdad, he must have also wanted to bond with them and spend much-needed family time together.
Many blended family experts state that stepparents might feel isolated and insecure about the connection they have with their stepkids. That’s why biological parents must bridge the gap and make them feel welcome by including them as often as possible. This is also a good way for children to start feeling comfortable around their stepparent and eventually consider them a part of the family.
When the OP finally understood her partner’s perspective, she decided to come to a compromise with him. Since he didn’t want to be left out of the movie plans, they decided to go watch the film on Boxing Day instead. She also realized that her kids would not mind when they went, so it was an easy decision to make.
Many people criticized her husband for trying to control when she and the kids went out, but she clarified that he was generally quite an understanding person. It’s possible that he just let his insecurity get the best of him this time.
What do you think about this situation, and do you feel the woman did the right thing by changing her plans to fit her husband’s schedule? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.
People also seemed to understand why the husband wanted to be involved in the outing, and they were glad that the poster found a compromise
"Hubby Rigid About Time Throws Tantrum About Wife Going With Kids To Cinema On Christmas Eve" Throws a tantrum? Reading this, it seems he merely expressed that he would be sad to miss out on the trip. It seemed like healthy communication from his side, and they found out a time that worked for all of them. Maybe it's because he's described as autistic that I have such an issue with the word "tantrum" being used here. Why is an autistic adult being described as "having a tantrum" for expressing he'd be sad to miss out on a family outing, especially when there are so few chances to have them?
It was updated to "“He Is A Selfish Man”: Hubby Gets Mad About Missing Cinema Outing With Wife And Stepkids On Xmas Eve" Who called him selfish? Not the wife, not any of the replies BP used. Where does it say he got mad? He was hurt and felt left out- all reasonable human emotions. It makes sense to want to be included when your family goes on an outing when you're stuck working on Christmas Eve.Load More Replies...
It's got the same titles for me. I agree with your sentiment, and it's weird they've framed the title in such a clickbait way. He sounds really measured and reasonable in his communication, so the title is really confusing.
He's a step dad and, from what she said, communicated that going on outings without him makes him feel like just an add on to the family, which is a fair sentiment. He's been fine with other outings without him, but this one in particular he'd rather not miss. Where is the "tantrum"?
Yeah, that title is really nasty and misleading. Oh, an autistic person expresses negative feelings about something? It's obviously a "tantrum", because us autistics are a bunch of children who never grow up, obviously. Gee, thanks a lot for helping to perpetuate THAT lovely stereotype.
Oh for heaven 's sake he got annoyed he missed a movie. Stop overdramitising everything.
