“He Is A Selfish Man”: Hubby Gets Mad About Missing Cinema Outing With Wife And Stepkids On Xmas Eve

As the year comes to a close, most people want to relax and spend the holidays with their loved ones, but not everyone gets lucky enough to take the time off. This can lead to certain folks feeling left out and like they are missing out on family time.

This is what happened when a man realized that his wife and stepkids were planning to go watch a movie on Christmas Eve without him, since he was working. Even though his partner didn’t see it as a big deal, he felt it was quite mean, and that led to a conflict between them.

More info: Mumsnet

Despite the joy of the holidays, stress and tension might also be high, leading to random conflicts

Man wearing Santa hat working at computer in decorated office during holiday season, while woman plans outing with husband work

Image credits: Maxime / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that since her husband was working till late on Christmas Eve, she decided to take her kids and go for a movie without him

Image credits: Krists LuhaersFreepik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, the man felt hurt by her plan since it was a family outing, so she asked him if they were even allowed to do anything when he wasn’t around

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the woman hadn’t booked tickets for the film yet, she talked to her husband, and they agreed to take the kids out on Boxing Day instead

Image credits: MerryLiftMass

The woman also realized that since her husband was always so busy with work, he tended to miss out on a lot of family outings, which is probably why he felt bad

Since the OP was getting done with work early on Christmas Eve, she decided to take her children out for their favorite movie and get some much-needed family time. She wanted them all to go to the afternoon show since the evening one was too late, which is why she didn’t ask her husband to join, since he’d be working.

Although these small trips can be quite fun with one or two family members, experts state that it’s also important for everyone to be involved in at least some outings. When all loved ones are brought together for family trips, it can be a wonderful bonding experience and help them create many beautiful memories.

It’s possible that the dad felt like he was missing out on such moments because when he heard about the movie plan, he threw a fit. The OP couldn’t understand why he was making such a big deal of the issue, and she knew that since he was so rigid with his schedule, he wouldn’t like the change in his routine.

According to psychologists, when dealing with a person who insists on making things difficult or refuses to compromise, it’s important first to try to understand their point of view. Knowing why they are so stuck in their beliefs might make it easier to deal with their rigidity and set boundaries with them in the future.

Man working at computer looking stressed while woman plans outing in the background of home office setting

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster initially didn’t realize how hurt her husband was about being excluded from the movie plan, and so when he shared his feelings, she was shocked about how much it meant to him. Since he was the children’s stepdad, he must have also wanted to bond with them and spend much-needed family time together.

Many blended family experts state that stepparents might feel isolated and insecure about the connection they have with their stepkids. That’s why biological parents must bridge the gap and make them feel welcome by including them as often as possible. This is also a good way for children to start feeling comfortable around their stepparent and eventually consider them a part of the family.

When the OP finally understood her partner’s perspective, she decided to come to a compromise with him. Since he didn’t want to be left out of the movie plans, they decided to go watch the film on Boxing Day instead. She also realized that her kids would not mind when they went, so it was an easy decision to make.

Many people criticized her husband for trying to control when she and the kids went out, but she clarified that he was generally quite an understanding person. It’s possible that he just let his insecurity get the best of him this time.

What do you think about this situation, and do you feel the woman did the right thing by changing her plans to fit her husband’s schedule? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.

People also seemed to understand why the husband wanted to be involved in the outing, and they were glad that the poster found a compromise

