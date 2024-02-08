Man Can’t Deal With His Stepkids After His Wife’s Passing, Drops Them Off At Their Grandparents

ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a single parent after the loss of your spouse is a huge adjustment. Reddit user Pitiful_Shopping_818 tried his best to be a good dad while his heart was breaking but eventually, raising 4 children on his own proved too difficult for him to handle.

This was mainly due to the problems that his two step teenagers were creating. In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk?]‘, the widower explained that it had gotten so bad that he felt like he had to drop them off at his in-laws’ so that he could focus on his own 2 young kids.

However, when his relatives found out about it, they thought the man had made a big mistake.

You May Also Like:

Blending two families into one requires effort from everyone involved

Share icon

Image credits: jm_video (not the actual photo)

And when this widower ended up alone with 4 children, he began feeling that his step children were very much against it

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Pitiful_Shopping_818

As his story went viral, the man joined the discussion in its comment section

ADVERTISEMENT