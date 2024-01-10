Kid Tries To Steal A Puppy From His Aunt Despite Being Promised One Later, Family Drama Ensues

ADVERTISEMENT

I think most of you will agree that most people are not patient. For example, when we find some piece of clothing online that we really like, we want to buy it right now and have it right now. We don’t like waiting, especially when we’re waiting for something that we know we’re sure to get soon. However, sometimes it’s unavoidable and trying to take something before you can have it – well, that’s a bad idea.

Kids may not know it that well, but this 10-year-old kid will remember it for sure after deciding to steal a puppy in a plastic bag because he wanted it now.

More info: Reddit

Looks like some people still don’t understand that dogs are not toys

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Sewell (not the actual photo)

This woman shares that she promised her nephew that he could have one of her dog’s puppies when they are ready

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Esra Cann (not the actual photo)

He came over to see them and not long after, the woman heard the momma dog barking, which alerted her to go and check what was going on

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Helena Lopes (not the actual photo)

To her surprise, she found him in the corner with his hands behind his back holding the puppy in a plastic bag because he wanted to have it now

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: u/Key_Barracuda_5919

Over a couple of days, she decided that she doesn’t want to give her nephew one of the puppies after what he did, despite his mom’s attempts to change her mind

Recently, one Reddit user shared her story online, asking community members if she was being a jerk for not wanting to give her nephew a puppy and breaking a promise after he attempted to steal one from her. The post caught a lot of attention and collected almost 9K upvotes and 3.5K comments.

The original poster (OP) shares that her dog, a golden lab, had puppies and she promised her nephew that when they were ready, he could take one of them. One day he came with his mom to visit OP and see the puppies. However, while the women were catching up, OP suddenly heard her dog barking. Immediately, she went over to check and found her nephew standing in the corner with his hands behind his back.

ADVERTISEMENT

It turns out he had decided to take a puppy and put it in a plastic bag, because he wanted to take one home now. After the incident, OP decided that she didn’t trust her nephew to have a puppy and informed her sister about this. Well, she got mad, as nothing had happened to the puppy and it would break his heart; however, the woman explained that it’s her final decision.

Community members came to the decision that the woman was not in the wrong in this situation and that a 10-year-old should already know better. “The kid is 10, he knows full well he shouldn’t be doing that. And them sending videos of him crying and calling her names tells me all I need to know about that family,” one user wrote. “You’re not obligated to place a puppy into a home where they might not be looked after. I can understand a 10yo making a mistake, but your sister’s attitude that he had nothing to apologize for is more concerning,” another added.

Share icon

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

So we know that we can’t take puppies from their moms right away, no matter how much we want to, but do you know how long puppies should actually stay with their moms and why?

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, while the ideal age for a puppy to go to a new home can vary depending on the situation, most vets and breeders believe that 8 weeks of age is a reasonable minimum.

The reasons for exactly this age are that the puppy can now eat solid food on its own eight weeks after birth, has profited from mingling with other members of the litter and watching mom, and is in a good position to form a bond with new owners. Breeders may also decide to hold onto their puppies for a period of 10 or 12 weeks.

Also, Preventive Vet notes that their growth and development are greatly aided by these first two months of their life. Puppies pick up important behavioral and social skills from their mother and littermates at this time. By their interactions with their siblings, they pick up social skills like bite restraint, communication, and proper play.

Thus, a puppy that leaves its mother and litter too soon runs the risk of exhibiting certain behavioral problems, like improper biting and nipping, a lack of awareness of canine body language signs, fear, distress or worry upon separation, or aggression toward other dogs.

And what do you guys think about this story? Was the woman being too harsh with her decision or did she actually do the right thing by refusing to let her nephew adopt a puppy? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors assured the woman that she made the right decision

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT