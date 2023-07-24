Woman Mocked For Asking About Time Blindness In Job Interview

Finding a new job can be very stressful. And job interviews aren’t there just to check if you’re a good fit for the company—you also want to see that the company fits you, your style of work, and your values well. The last thing you’d expect is for recruiters to call someone who is neurodivergent as entitled.

TikToker Sarah, @chaotic_philosopher, recently went viral on the internet and divided social media when she shared how she got yelled at for asking a question about time blindness—the difficulty to sense the passage of time. It’s a real disorder that some people with ADHD may struggle with. While some people were on the TikToker’s side, others were less sympathetic. Scroll down for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to @chaotic_philosopher via email and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

The TikToker’s one-minute video went massively viral. At the time of writing, it was viewed 5.3 million times and counting. What’s more, it got 202k likes and nearly 49k comments. The discussion the clip started was very intense.

The main question here for many internet users was whether the content creator was being sincere about struggling with time blindness and whether she was putting in all the effort that she could to be punctual.

While some folks were relatively reasonable and wanted to have a genuine conversation with the TikToker, others were far from friendly. They called out the content creator for trying to disguise laziness as time blindness. Others were slightly confused about how workplaces can realistically accommodate people who struggle to notice the passage of time. After all, punctuality and meeting deadlines are core parts of practically any job.

Time blindness can also affect people other than those suffering from ADHD

“Time blindness is a difficulty with a perception of time, how much time is passed, how much time it’s going to take to do something, and it can be quite impairing to people. It is a real thing that’s been researched,” psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis told USA Today. According to her, time blindness is something that people with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and other mental health conditions aside from ADHD can also struggle with.

“It’s not exclusive to ADHD, but it does impact ADHD quite a bit,” she explained. “We all have different strengths and weaknesses,” she says. “Not only do we positively reinforce people’s strengths, but we also need to be kind and understanding about people’s weaknesses, and getting upset with someone isn’t going to improve that weakness.”

Meanwhile, psychologist and ADHD specialist Ari Tuckman pointed out people who are grieving, drunk, stressed, or sleep-deprived can also experience time blindness. Though in these cases, it’s temporary.

“We all have some sense of time. This ability to see and be aware of time, it’s a human ability that’s on a spectrum. Some people are really good; some people are not as good,” the expert said.

Alarms, calendars, and apps can help mitigate the negative effects of time blindness

There are various ways how people with time blindness can ensure that they’re staying punctual and don’t miss important events and deadlines. The most important thing is embracing how technology can help you: alarms and various apps can act as constant reminders so you don’t forget.

It’s also essential to take care of your physical and mental health, including getting plenty of sleep, having a healthy diet, moving lots, and having a thriving social life. It’s also important to see a mental health expert who specializes in ADHD so that they can help you treat the condition, whether through lifestyle changes or with the help of medication.

Meanwhile, Verywell Mind suggests that people with time blindness time themselves on tasks, breaks, and projects with the help of apps or spreadsheets. It’s also useful to add some extra time to your schedule for each task in case you lose track of everything: every activity tends to last longer than people think they will. In the meantime, playing some music in the background can help with focus.

