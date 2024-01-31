Woman Hospitalized After Being Dumped In The Back Of A Garbage Truck And Compacted Four Times

ADVERTISEMENT

A weird incident unfolded on Monday (January 29) when a woman lodged in a garbage truck on collection day perplexed an entire neighborhood.

A woman, whose identity has not been made public, was left seriously injured in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, after she was mistakenly dumped into the back of a bin lorry and compacted four times, Sky News reported.

It is believed that the unfortunate woman was inside a trash bin when it was picked up by a truck during its routine collection, the local fire department said.

The poor woman was reportedly stuck amidst the rubbish before being dumped into the hopper at the back of the vehicle. Amazingly, she managed to survive as the waste was compacted four times, Sky News reported.

Image credits: Boston 25 News

Discovered standing and yelling for help by a worker through a camera inside the vehicle, the 60-year-old woman had fallen into the dumpster

Image credits: Boston 25 News

Amanda Czzowitz, a neighbor, told local media outlet Boston 25: “All you heard was screaming. She was in agony.”

The woman was finally spotted by a worker who saw her on a camera fitted inside the vehicle. It is unclear why she was in the bin or how long she had been there before the lorry arrived, as per Sky News.

The lost woman was standing and had been yelling for help when firefighters arrived, the fire department statement said.

The woman, unidentified, survived the ordeal after being inside a trash bin that was picked up by the truck

Image credits: Boston 25 News

Firefighters carried out a complex 30-minute rescue, lowering a stretcher into the lorry via a crane to retrieve the seriously injured woman

Image credits: Boston 25 News

The driver had called 911, and first responders subsequently carried out an intricate and unusual rescue over the course of 30 minutes, Boston 25 reported.

Neighbors told Boston 25 News that the woman is a 60-year-old fellow resident. She told firefighters that she somehow fell into a dumpster while tossing the trash.

Fire officials said that they were still looking into how it happened.

You can watch coverage of the incident below:

Matthew Czzowitz, a neighbor, said: “My kids are home from school, and they’re watching. I was like, girls, once you see her come out, I don’t want you watching.”

Firefighters reportedly managed to rescue her using a stretcher that was lowered into the lorry via the roof using a crane.

Ryan Cashin, Manchester fire chief, told NBC Boston: “I have never seen [an incident] like this.” The woman was reportedly taken to Eliot Hospital with serious injuries, but her exact condition is unknown.

“She must’ve been sheltering from the cold,” a reader speculated

