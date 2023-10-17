“Getting Pregnant Twice In One Week”: Mom Cautions Against Not Using Protection When Expecting
The words “every pregnancy is different” sound like a cliche, but if you say them to someone who is expecting, they will probably nod in approval and appreciate the acknowledgment.
But, of course, there are levels to the phrase, and Dee Michelle (26) together with her partner Antonio Livingston (29) have fallen on the far end of the spectrum.
The couple have experienced what’s called a superfetation — a rare case of getting pregnant a second time while you’re already pregnant.
Your body makes it nearly impossible for you to become pregnant while a fertilized egg (embryo) is already growing inside your uterus
But as Dee Michelle’s story shows, it can still happen
The mom’s TikTok video where she explained her double pregnancy has gone viral
@deeandtplusthree Replying to @Dramatictee Getting pregnant twice in one week.. I had TRIPLETS! I never knew that this was possible until it happened to me!🤣 #superfetation #superfetationpregnancy #tripletsgirls ♬ original sound – TRIPLETS Dee and T Plus Three
How does superfetation happen?
In humans, a pregnancy occurs when an ovum (egg) gets fertilized by sperm. The fertilized ovum then implants itself in a woman’s uterus.
For superfetation to happen, another completely different ovum needs to be fertilized and then implanted separately in the womb. This requires three very unlikely events to take place:
- Ovulation (release of an ovum by an ovary) during an ongoing pregnancy. This is incredibly improbable because hormones released during pregnancy function to prevent further ovulation.
- The second ovum must be fertilized by a sperm cell. This is also unlikely because once a woman is pregnant, the cervix forms a mucus plug that blocks the passage of sperm. This mucus plug is the result of elevations of hormones produced in pregnancy.
- The fertilized egg needs to be implanted in an already pregnant womb. This is difficult because implantation requires the release of certain hormones that wouldn’t be released if a woman were already pregnant. There is also the issue of having enough space for another embryo.
The chances of these three unlikely events occurring simultaneously seem virtually impossible.
In fact, superfetation is so rare in humans that there are only about 10 confirmed cases.
Luckily, Dee’s family is doing well
While baby C is fraternal and baby A and B are identical twins, Dee explained in another TikTok video that they are basically one unit.
“They act alike,” the mom said. “They tend to do all the same things, like they’re really triplets. They don’t really move as twins and another baby. They move together as triplets, and I love that so, so much.”
Dee told BuzzFeed that her pregnancy with triplets took much more care than when she gave birth to one baby.
“It was very intense, with more testing and monitoring needing to be done. I had to change my maternity care appointments to being seen … bi-weekly for most of my pregnancy. I lived in the hospital for two and a half months after my water unexpectedly broke when I was at 24 weeks. It was exhausting, but also exciting to experience!”
“I probably only went to the hospital four times with one baby, while with my triplet pregnancy I had over 20 appointments,” the mom continued.
“Plus, I lived in the hospital on bed rest for a while.”
For everyone who is expecting multiples, Dee suggested to “Enjoy the moment, don’t be scared, stock up on diapers and wipes (we changed 24 a day in the beginning), and create a good plan.”
“I know things don’t always go as planned with pregnancies, but planning ahead solves a lot of issues.”
Dee said that ultimately, she shared her story to inspire and help other mothers: “I want women to know that anything is possible, no matter what odds may be against them”
That is an adorable family!
yesss so cuteeee
This is one of the many reasons that contraceptives are not 100%. Some hormonal methods work because they trick the body into thinking it’s already pregnant, but as seen here, on rare occasions even that doesn’t work. All the pro birthers yelling “should have used a condom/pill/whatever” when people advocate for safe, legal, and accessible abortions would do well to keep these sorts of things in mind.
I'm fairly confident the cervix keeps the uterus closed during pregnancy and the mucus on cervix becomes sticky and thick to 'close' the cervix. When this happens depend on individual ( I remember this being brought up during a few lecture but it was not in my field so I don't have extensive knowledge about it). It is normal to think that is is ok to not use birth control methods during sexual intercourse when pregnant, and assume sperm cannot enter. Also because menstrual cycle stops when one is pregnant. Btw, abortion is not a birth control method. Definition of birth control is use of medicines, devices, or surgery to PREVENT pregnancy. It's not in my field so please take this with a grain of salt. For info please contact a certified doctor or OBGYN.
I’m familiar with the definition of birth control, I’m a 42 year old female who has used different forms of it for the majority of my life. Nowhere did I say that abortions were birth control. I said that accidents can happen when you’re on birth control -because hey look, this woman got pregnant when she was already pregnant!- and that’s why people shouldn’t just say “should have used birth control” when people become pregnant when they don’t want to. No contraceptive method is 100% so unwanted or “surprise” pregnancies happen even when being careful was my point.
The cervix doesn't keep the uterus closed, a mucus plug forms in the cervix, typically blocking the uterus and making it hard, but obviously not impossible, for sperm to get through. On top of that, the body changes it's hormone production in ways that are supposed to both prevent the ovaries from producing another egg (prevents ovulation), and is also supposed to prevent an embryo from being able to even implant in the uterine lining, even if another embryo did occur, which would prevent the embryo from being able to develop. In the case of superfetation, all of those bodily changes have failed to work as supposed to, and the individual was fertilized. Here's a link to the Cleveland clinic, on the topic of superfetation. my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/24590-superfetation
This has nothing to do with contraceptives though. Usually only one ovary releases one egg per cycle, but sometimes both ovaries will release an egg in the same cycle. That's how fraternal twins happen. In her case, one ovary just took a week longer to also release an egg and she had sex again after already having fallen pregnant from the first ovary's egg. It was bad luck that that second egg also ended up fertilized and then more bad luck that it split to create identical twins.
I wouldn't say 'bad luck' she seems very happy with her daughters
I didn’t mean this case was related to her taking contraceptives-I was using the comparison to an event such as this where you’d think “I 100% could not get pregnant” to taking a reliable form of contraception and having it fail. Just showing the faulty logic in people responding to people wanting abortions with “should have used birth control” when nothing is 100% and unwanted pregnancies can occur even in the rarest of cases.
The body sure can be weird! I usta work with a woman whose husband visited her in the hospital after she gave birth, and despite the, er, state of things, he jumped her bones anyway and got her pregnant. None of us believed it, but sure enough, nine months later, her baby had a sibling. Even when odds are astronomical, they’re still non-zero, so weird stuff can happen. Must be a relief to parents that these things VERY seldom happen!
Ew?!
Ah, good ole Catholic twins.
We called them "Irish twins" (most of my family on that side was of Irish origin). One of my cousins even had triplets! 😆
