“Late” Half-Sis Lies To Get Dad’s Support With Medical Bills, Shocked Woman Learns Truth Years Later
The thing about families is that they are super complex, and the drama just never ends. From weird demands to financial advantage, relatives can bicker or cut contact over the most trivial or even weird things. After all, they know where it hurts the most!
Something absolutely bizarre happened with this woman as well, when her half-sister sent her a connection request on social media. The shocking part is that she thought this lady had passed away due to cancer, but then, she slowly learned the truth. Here’s what actually happened…
More info: Reddit
It’s no secret that families often fight as they know what can be most hurtful for each other
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When the poster’s elder half-sister was diagnosed with cancer, she worked multiple jobs to help her out financially, but then, the woman was gone
Image credits: homeskillybiscuit
Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)
However, she was shocked when two years later, she got a follow request from the “late” half-sister on Instagram, and she didn’t know what to do
Image credits: homeskillybiscuit
Image credits: ariyenrahul8 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After netizens’ urging, the poster reached out to her and found out that their violent father was the one who bribed her to cut contact
Image credits: homeskillybiscuit
Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The man claimed that the poster was very “negative” for her, but then, he “allowed” her to reach out, as she was in a better place
Image credits: homeskillybiscuit
However, the poster was extremely hurt that even after she helped out her sister so much, the woman still ended up betraying her
Dear readers, be warned that today’s story is quite bizarre as the original poster (OP) shares what she discovered about her family. When her much older half-sister was diagnosed with cancer, she chipped in whenever possible to help her. In fact, after she quit college, she worked several jobs so that she could send money to the older woman.
However, cancer took her in a few years, but OP was not able to attend the service due to work. Now, this is where the story took a horrifying turn, as one fine day, the poster got her friend request on Instagram! Yes, you read that right, and even our lady was stumped. Judging from the profile, she had cancer, as there were pics of her in the hospital and recovering.
However, the older woman had also posted a few images with their violent father, which baffled OP. Urged by netizens, the poster contacted her and found out that it was their daddy dearest who was behind all this. Apparently, he agreed to pay for her treatment if she cut contact with her, as she was a “huge source of negativity”. That’s how the whole “passing away” plan was hatched.
Later, he gave her “permission” to reach out to the poster again as she was in a better place. Sounds absurd, right? Well, OP was terribly hurt by this, and considering all the financial help she had provided, it’s only natural. As she couldn’t get past the betrayal, the poster reached out to the woman and ended things for good.
Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Research suggests that the pain of family betrayal can be quite devastating for any person. Further, it may damage the victim’s self-worth, and they may go through complex trauma, which can manifest in anxiety or depression. No wonder the poster just didn’t want to forgive her half-sister and play happy family with her when the trust was completely broken.
Many people were also taken aback by how the woman was letting their violent father control her life and relationships with others. They couldn’t help but wonder why a 40-year-old lady needed her dad’s “permission” to speak with her own sister. Folks felt that they could understand she needed money, but she still could’ve lied to her father and reached out to the poster before.
However, experts warn, “Alienation is a very damaging form of cruelty that occurs when the parent attempts to destroy their adult child’s relationship with a loved one, often because the parent is competing for their child’s attention.” Looks like the toxic dad had his fingers wrapped around his daughter, as victims often have trouble getting away from such violent people.
Many netizens expressed their sympathy that the poor poster had to go through something so terrible. Seems like it was a good thing that she refused to reconcile with the woman. Who knows, their father would have also tried to get back into her life and caused more trouble for OP. Would you do the same thing in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
21
1