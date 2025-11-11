“Late” Half-Sis Lies To Get Dad’s Support With Medical Bills, Shocked Woman Learns Truth Years Later

ADVERTISEMENT

The thing about families is that they are super complex, and the drama just never ends. From weird demands to financial advantage, relatives can bicker or cut contact over the most trivial or even weird things. After all, they know where it hurts the most!

Something absolutely bizarre happened with this woman as well, when her half-sister sent her a connection request on social media. The shocking part is that she thought this lady had passed away due to cancer, but then, she slowly learned the truth. Here’s what actually happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s no secret that families often fight as they know what can be most hurtful for each other

Two women smiling outside, symbolizing late half-sis lies and family support with medical bills.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster’s elder half-sister was diagnosed with cancer, she worked multiple jobs to help her out financially, but then, the woman was gone

Text post showing a shocked woman reacts after learning truth about her late half-sister lying for medical bills.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a sister with a difficult past and sending money to help with cancer-related medical bills.

Share icon

Text about working several jobs to help with medical bills, related to late half-sis lying to dad for support.

Share icon

Text excerpt about learning news of a late half-sister’s passing, highlighting family and medical bill support issues.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a person shocked to learn the truth about a late half-sis who lied for medical bills support.

Text about a woman struggling to confront her late half-sister who lied for dad’s support with medical bills.

Image credits: homeskillybiscuit

ADVERTISEMENT

Shocked woman with glasses reading phone, reacting to late half-sis lying to get dad's support with medical bills truth revealed

Share icon

Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she was shocked when two years later, she got a follow request from the “late” half-sister on Instagram, and she didn’t know what to do

Text image stating a shocking confession about a late half-sister lying to get dad’s support with medical bills.

Share icon

Text message conversation about feelings and uncertainty in a family situation involving a late half-sis and medical bills.

Share icon

Text message on screen explaining a cancer patient’s hospital photos used to falsely gain medical bill support from her late half-sister.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background expressing confusion about recent pictures involving violent parent and new family.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing a late half-sis lying about medical bills and a woman shocked by the truth years later.

Image credits: homeskillybiscuit

Woman wearing a headscarf looking hopeful while another person offers comfort, illustrating medical bills support and family trust issues.

Share icon

Image credits: ariyenrahul8 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After netizens’ urging, the poster reached out to her and found out that their violent father was the one who bribed her to cut contact

Update text about late half-sister who lied for medical bills support, shocking woman after learning the truth years later.

Share icon

Text message conversation about encouraging a woman to talk to her late half-sister regarding medical bills and the will.

Share icon

Text excerpt discussing confusion about a late half-sister after a polite message about medical bills and support.

Share icon

Text on screen about a father calling his daughter a source of negativity during her cancer battle in a family dispute context.

Text excerpt from a woman shocked to learn the truth about her late half-sis lying for dad’s medical bills support.

Share icon

Image credits: homeskillybiscuit

Woman in white shirt looking confused and concerned while checking phone, reflecting shock over half-sis medical bills lie.

Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man claimed that the poster was very “negative” for her, but then, he “allowed” her to reach out, as she was in a better place

Text on white background about a late half-sister lying to get dad’s support with medical bills, revealing a shocking truth years later.

Share icon

Text on a white background about being furious after helping with medical bills, relating to half-sis lies and shock.

Text about stressful medical bills and the emotional impact of a late half-sis lying for dad’s support.

Share icon

Text about late half-sis lying to get dad’s support with medical bills and woman shocked by truth years later.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a late half-sister lying to get dad's support with medical bills, shocking a woman years later.

Text excerpt about a late half-sister lying to get dad's support with medical bills and the truth revealed years later.

Share icon

Image credits: homeskillybiscuit

However, the poster was extremely hurt that even after she helped out her sister so much, the woman still ended up betraying her

Dear readers, be warned that today’s story is quite bizarre as the original poster (OP) shares what she discovered about her family. When her much older half-sister was diagnosed with cancer, she chipped in whenever possible to help her. In fact, after she quit college, she worked several jobs so that she could send money to the older woman.

However, cancer took her in a few years, but OP was not able to attend the service due to work. Now, this is where the story took a horrifying turn, as one fine day, the poster got her friend request on Instagram! Yes, you read that right, and even our lady was stumped. Judging from the profile, she had cancer, as there were pics of her in the hospital and recovering.

However, the older woman had also posted a few images with their violent father, which baffled OP. Urged by netizens, the poster contacted her and found out that it was their daddy dearest who was behind all this. Apparently, he agreed to pay for her treatment if she cut contact with her, as she was a “huge source of negativity”. That’s how the whole “passing away” plan was hatched.

Later, he gave her “permission” to reach out to the poster again as she was in a better place. Sounds absurd, right? Well, OP was terribly hurt by this, and considering all the financial help she had provided, it’s only natural. As she couldn’t get past the betrayal, the poster reached out to the woman and ended things for good.

Man comforts upset woman at home in a tense moment about late half-sis lying to get dad's support with medical bills.

Share icon

Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Research suggests that the pain of family betrayal can be quite devastating for any person. Further, it may damage the victim’s self-worth, and they may go through complex trauma, which can manifest in anxiety or depression. No wonder the poster just didn’t want to forgive her half-sister and play happy family with her when the trust was completely broken.

Many people were also taken aback by how the woman was letting their violent father control her life and relationships with others. They couldn’t help but wonder why a 40-year-old lady needed her dad’s “permission” to speak with her own sister. Folks felt that they could understand she needed money, but she still could’ve lied to her father and reached out to the poster before.

However, experts warn, “Alienation is a very damaging form of cruelty that occurs when the parent attempts to destroy their adult child’s relationship with a loved one, often because the parent is competing for their child’s attention.” Looks like the toxic dad had his fingers wrapped around his daughter, as victims often have trouble getting away from such violent people.

Many netizens expressed their sympathy that the poor poster had to go through something so terrible. Seems like it was a good thing that she refused to reconcile with the woman. Who knows, their father would have also tried to get back into her life and caused more trouble for OP. Would you do the same thing in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Folks were aghast that someone would make up such a big lie, and didn’t shy away from calling out their toxic father’s mind games

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying worst father of the year award, related to late half-sis medical bills and family lies.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a late half-sister lying for dad’s medical bills and the shocked woman learning the truth.

Comment discussing a sister lying to get dad's support with medical bills, revealing family trust issues.

Comment on Reddit discussing a late half-sis lying for dad's medical bills, with shock revealed years later.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a late half-sis lying to get dad’s support with medical bills.

Commenter baffled over half-sister's lie to get dad’s support with medical bills, and the shocking truth revealed years later.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a surprising story involving a late half-sister lying for medical bills support.

Comment on screen about mourning sister three times, illustrating late half-sis lies for dad's medical bills and shocked woman discovering truth.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a late half-sister lying for dad's medical bill support, with user reactions online.

Text post discussing a half-sister lying for dad's support with medical bills, shocking a woman years later.