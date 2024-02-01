Woman Leaves Hinge Date Over His “Racist” Comments, So He Follows Her Home In Disturbing Video

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman filmed a disturbing encounter with a date who followed her home, capturing his aggressive behavior and racial slurs, prompting discussions about safety on dating apps.

An Ohio-based woman took to her TikTok page, “Alisssaloveee,” to show the wrath of the man she had rejected during a Hinge date, which has received 9.8 million views since it was uploaded on January 22.

In the video, Alissa is seen confronting a white man after he quarreled with her near her home in Cleveland. The clip is subheaded with a text reading: “POV (point of view): You find out your date might be racist, so you dip, and he follows you home.”

“Do not get aggressive with me at all,” the 30-year-old TikToker was seen saying while it appeared that she was sitting in a car. “I am so bewildered,” she added as the out-of-frame man appeared to be arguing against her.

Ohio-based Alissa filmed a disturbing encounter with a Hinge date who followed her home, capturing his aggressive behavior and revealing he had been “racist”

“You don’t know me. Why would you follow me home? I feel so unsafe right now,” Alissa was seen trying to explain to the man, who provided weird statements about “being down this road before” and how Alissa had “not been honest.”

The situation seemed to escalate as the man, who has not yet been identified, said he wasn’t racist, but Alissa argued that he was because he had used “that word”.

“I’m calling my black friends right now,” the man went on to attempt to argue again before getting angrier against Alissa, who was seen subsequently rolling her car’s windows back up.

Despite the TikToker’s Honda being locked with its windows up, the angry man could still be heard screaming at her, shouting out insults.

“Hinge, I take back the kind words I said about you. Peace out,” Alissa wrote in the caption.

Hinge is an online dating application that displays potential matches, allowing the user to dismiss or attempt to match by responding to a specific piece of content on their profile.

In a follow-up video, two days after the incident, Alissa told her TikTok followers that she had used the past few days to give herself “grace and time” to process the catastrophic date.

She said: “I need to be cautious and unguarded on my delivery, and I am so flooded with comments, most of them are love, but some of them are hate.”

In the video, Alissa is seen confronting a white man after he quarreled with her near her home in Cleveland

Alissa told the Daily Dot that the man had reached out to her as though the event never occurred via Snapchat the next day. But when she tried to report him on Hinge, he had already unmatched her.

“Hinge needs a feedback option,” a TikTok user commented.

Similar cases have occurred before. Such as with TikTok Alyssa Rose, who received threatening messages when she canceled a date, back in 2022.

In a video, Alyssa revealed messages of a man trying to manipulate and threaten her saying things like, “I’m not taking no for an answer. You need this,” Dexerto reported.

Another case saw 25-year-old Madison in 2020 filming her Tinder date harassing her after she told him she wanted to go home.

At the time, Madison felt so uncomfortable that she ended up calling an Uber, which was when the trouble started.

“He said because we met on Tinder I’m required to have sex with him,” she explained, as Yahoo! News reported.

According to a Pew Research Center survey published in 2020, online dating has grown in popularity, but many young women have reported experiencing some form of harassment on these platforms.

In a follow-up video, two days after the incident, Alissa told her TikTok followers that she had used the past few days to give herself “grace and time”

6-in-10 women under the age of 35 who have used online dating sites or apps say someone continued to contact them after they said they were not interested, compared with 27% of men in this age range.

Younger female users are also about twice as likely as their male counterparts to say someone on a dating site or app has called them an offensive name (44% vs. 23%) or threatened to physically harm them (19% vs. 9%).

Moreover, a 2022 study by the Australian Institute of Criminology found that three in four app users surveyed had experienced online abuse or harassment when using dating apps.

This included image-based abuse, as well as abusive and threatening messages. A further third experienced in-person or off-app abuse from people they met on apps.

Experiences of abuse on apps are strongly gendered and reflect preexisting patterns of marginalization, Phys.org reports.

According to the research, those targeted are typically women and members of LGBTIQA+ communities, while perpetrators are commonly men.

Additionally, people with disabilities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people (specific to Australia), and people from migrant backgrounds report being directly targeted based on their perceived differences.

“Never go straight home after a bad date,” a TikTok user urged

