They say that the only constant thing in life is change. It’s safe to say that things like dilemmas and the unexpected should also join that list.

Life’s full of hard decisions to make and it doesn’t help that we can’t fully know if our decisions are the right ones. So, when “what’s done is done” and you spend years developing a relationship, a plot twist sucker punches you with the fact that the person you’ve invested yourself in has a disturbingly dark past of grossly mistreating animals.

Life’s chock full of unexpected plot twists, which only leaves us hoping they are harmless rather than destructive

But what do you do when you spend a few years dating someone and then discovering their very, very dark past with animal cruelty?

After the original post, folks started asking a lot of questions, culminating in the author’s second post providing context

The story is extensive and detailed (and PG, fair warning), so our coverage will focus on the internet’s reaction across the posts and other relevant information.

In total, there have been 4 posts made on the topic—the original post, a post following up with added info in response to the questions in the comments, as well as update number one and number two. Combined, all of them accrued a couple thousand upvotes with several thousands of comments.

Speaking of which, the overall consensus among people in the comments was “run”. Considering what has happened, people were convinced that this isn’t the last as it’s giving off strong danger energy—so strong, many suggested this was the first step in serial killing.

One commenter gave a detailed take on the whole situation, explaining that the biggest red flag here is that the guy wasn’t the one revealing this—the parents were. Another point they made was that even if someone loves animals, it doesn’t mean they won’t hurt them as folks can have violent and unhealthy tendencies that form from obsessions. In any case, it was suggested to stay safe.

There were folks who thought this whole shtick is fake—there’s always a non-zero chance of that being the case with Reddit posts. However, that doesn’t mean that warnings shouldn’t be thrown out there and heeded in the off chance that it’s actually true. Still, if you want to hear the reasoning for this, this commenter has it.

Whatever the case, some did question why the guy hasn’t been reported to the police yet, let alone how OP is more or less ethically and morally obligated to let the shelter know of the situation. If anything, contacting the police would help ensure OP’s safety.

It wasn’t long until another update was posted, detailing the author’s conversation with the boyfriend’s parents

Soon after the first update, there was another, where the woman announced she had broken up with the guy

The general consensus among folks in the comments was “run”

