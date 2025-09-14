“I Was Just The Backup”: Woman Learns She Was Her Husband’s Second Choice

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading one life is hard enough as it is, so imagine living two. No matter how well one thinks they’re keeping their secret hidden, it’s just a matter of time before they slip, and all of it catches up with them.

Just like it happened to this man, who not only secretly had another relationship but also married his wife out of convenience. After the truth came to light, his spouse was completely crushed and lost on what to do next.

You never really know who around you could be living a double life

Woman in orange shirt looking distressed while holding a phone, reflecting feelings of being a backup choice in a relationship.

For this woman it was her husband, which completely crushed her

Woman reading a message about being her husband’s second choice, feeling shocked and emotionally distraught.

Text excerpt about a woman discovering she was her husband’s second choice after trusting him for years.

Screenshot of text describing a woman discovering traces of dating apps and casual sites on her husband’s phone, revealing he was her second choice.

Couple having an argument on couch, woman upset and covering face, reflecting emotional pain of being second choice backup.

Text showing a woman confronting her husband, revealing she was his backup and learning his hidden confessions.

Text excerpt detailing a woman learning she was her husband’s second choice after his secret relationship abroad.

Text excerpt about a woman realizing she was her husband’s second choice and felt like a backup option.

Text excerpt from a woman sharing how she was her husband's second choice, revealing his hidden double life.

Woman discovers she was her husband's second choice as he stayed in touch with another woman after marriage.

Text showing a woman feeling like an idiot after learning she was her husband's second choice in marriage.

Close-up of a distressed woman covering her mouth, reflecting feelings of being a husband’s second choice and backup.

Woman feeling broken and worthless after learning she was her husband’s second choice and just a backup plan.

Living a double life is more common than we probably realize

Woman looks upset holding phone while man tries to talk, illustrating woman learns she was her husband's second choice.

Living a double life is more common than we could probably suspect. How a person starts leading one can differ, but a common facilitator that experts have noticed is social media.



“We’ve got smartphones and the internet and technology, so it’s become a lot easier for people to lead a double life,” says Barb Ladd, PsyD, forensic behavioral psychologist at The Liefde Organization.



She points out that creating secret social media accounts and different personas makes it easier to compartmentalize our lives and lose perception of reality and who we really are. After that, it becomes more effortless to lie and maintain the double life.



Research conducted last year shows that, indeed, many young people feel like they’re living a double life, thanks to social media. A concerning 46% of people representing Generation Z admitted to noticing the difference between their online and real-life personalities. And they’re not the only ones in this—38% of millennials have experienced this, as well as 18% of Gen X and 8% of baby boomers. One-fifth of respondents even confessed to keeping their online persona secret from family members.



People who have different online personas might not even notice how the duality starts bleeding into the real world, as it can happen very subtly.



“People do things subtly a lot of the time, like somebody who might participate in online gambling. That might be subtle, but when it rises to the level where they recognize, ‘My wife would be very, very unhappy with this,’ it becomes a hidden life,” explains clinical psychologist, Dr. Gladys Frankel.



People can be drawn to sustain a double life because of the thrill of doing something forbidden

Couple lying close on bed looking affectionate while a man in a suit with suitcase stands in the background tense backup partner concept.

That said, we should be wary of generalizations. Not everyone who has a different online persona goes on to lead a double life in real life. Typically, those who engage in a double life tend to have a need to fulfill certain desires within themselves that they lack in real life. There might be something missing in their marriage, so they seek out another relationship in secret or they might not feel themselves at work, so they find a second job to express their passions and creativity.



Something else that can draw a person to sustain a double life is the thrill of doing something forbidden and avoiding responsibility. An example of the latter is choosing to seek out an affair instead of fixing a broken relationship. Narcissistic personality traits could also drive people to seek out more and more experiences that are going to build up. “If they’re successful at it, it emboldens them to go deeper and deeper. I’ve seen double lives, triple lives, quadruple lives, quintuple lives,” said Dr. Carlos Protzel, PsyD, clinical psychologist.



Spotting someone who’s living a double life might not be easy, but observing them and picking up on certain behaviors may do the trick. Some red flags to look out for include odd behavior before leaving (they might have certain rituals before heading into their secret life) and hiding their cell phone and online use. Love bombing is another big giveaway.



“People who are living a double life will love bomb,” says Protzel. “If it doesn’t seem right, there’s usually a reason why you think that.” Endless flattery and compliments are some things to really look out for.



Lastly, a person leading a double life may also exhibit stress, depressive, and addictive behaviors. “There’s so much shame and guilt and worry about getting busted, and consequences, and being seen in a negative light. So they get very adept at hiding that part of their life,” Protzel concludes.

Commenters encouraged the woman to leave her husband, reminding her that even though it might be hard, she can do it

Reddit user advises woman who learned she was her husband’s second choice to seek therapy and divorce support for recovery.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a woman shares feelings after learning she was her husband’s second choice.

Woman learns she was her husband’s second choice, discussing emotions and next steps after the painful discovery in comments.

Text conversation showing advice to get tested and find a lawyer, relating to a woman learning she was her husband’s second choice.

Screenshot of an online forum where a woman seeks advice after learning she was her husband’s second choice.

Alt text: Online conversation showing support for woman learning she was her husband’s second choice and advice to leave him.

Woman reads supportive comment about being her husband's second choice in an online discussion about trust and relationships.

Conversation screenshot showing a woman learning she was her husband's second choice and discussing feelings of being backup.

Screenshot of a user comment expressing empowerment with a lighthearted tone about being their own Plan A.

Comment expressing support for a woman who learns she was her husband's second choice and encourages divorce.

Text from a forum message advising a woman to prioritize herself after learning she was her husband’s second choice.

Comment text on a white background advising a woman to leave her husband who considered her a backup choice.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing feelings of betrayal and self-worth after learning she was her husband’s second choice.

Comment warning about emotional and financial abuse, urging caution and strength after being a husband’s second choice.

Comment on a forum post with user name, points, and time posted, discussing a dramatic reaction to a betrayal story.

Comment text urging a woman to get divorce after learning she was her husband’s second choice in a supportive tone.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to get an IUD to avoid having a child with a terrible person.

Comment about divorcing after learning she was her husband’s second choice, expressing empowerment and moving on.

Comment text on a white background about love and healing, reflecting on being a backup in a relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to collect text messages as evidence in a relationship backup situation.