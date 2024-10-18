Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Being Mad At My Fiancé Because He Told Me He Wouldn’t Add My Name To The House?”
Couples, Relationships

“AITA For Being Mad At My Fiancé Because He Told Me He Wouldn’t Add My Name To The House?”

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Owning your own home is a proud sign of financial stability and personal success. Knowing that you’ll be able to share it with your partner after you marry can be even more gratifying. However, there are many things to consider when it comes to opening your home to a new spouse, one of them being the question of shared ownership. 

This redditor hoped that after she married, her husband would put her name on the deed to his home, making them equal homeowners. But when she brought this up, he told her that he wanted to keep it to himself since he paid for it in full before they met. This majorly upset her, pushing her to look for perspective online.

You May Also Like:

Sharing a home with your loved one might seem like an exciting prospect

Image credits: westend61 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

However, this woman’s dream of shared homeownership burst after her fiancé wanted to keep his house solely under his name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: drazenphoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Later the author posted an update

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwawayhouseprobl

The decision to add a spouse on the deed to a property isn’t always straightforward

Image credits: simonapilolla / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

The decision to add a spouse on the deed to a property isn’t always straightforward, as every situation is unique. Perhaps the partner purchased the home while they were single or have remarried and have children from previous relationships to consider. 

The choice also has many potential benefits and pitfalls that the owner has to think through before confirming it. On one hand, it can simplify the estate planning process and shared ownership can offer a layer of protection that some couples may find appealing.

In case any of the spouses have debts, creditors can’t claim jointly owned assets. And having both names on the title simplifies the inheritance process if one partner passes away earlier than the other. Any properties or assets that the late co-owned are simply passed down to the surviving spouse and their heirs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, in cases of divorce or separation, having both partners on the title can lead to disputes over equal division of property, especially if one spouse has contributed to the home significantly more than the other. 

15% of American couples have signed a prenup in 2022

Image credits: dvatri / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Proving that one party had a bigger financial input than the other can be difficult once someone is added to the deed. After divorce, the laws require each spouse to receive a fair share of the marital assets. 

To keep a property like a home separate from marriage, the couple has to sign a premarital or prenuptial agreement. Typically, it lists what possessions and debts each person owns and spells out their rights to these assets during and after the marriage. 

Such agreements have a history of being quite controversial, as they’re often imposed by wealthier partners to protect their fortune. However, when it’s done right and used correctly, it can be a fair way for both parties to divide assets and responsibilities. Besides, judges look carefully through such documents to ensure no spouse is wronged by prenups. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As a matter of fact, these agreements aren’t just for protecting assets—they can also shield partners from debts their significant other may accumulated before meeting them. 

As divorce is becoming more prevalent, it’s not surprising that many people try to find ways to protect themselves and their finances. A 2022 Harris poll found that around 15% of Americans signed a prenup. This figure has significantly increased since 2003, when it was just at 3%. It’s even more popular among younger generations like Gen Z and Millennials, with 40% of them reporting having signed such an agreement. 

“They don’t want to make the same mistakes [as their parents]. Some of us saw real disasters,” says Julia Rodgers, a former family law attorney and founder of HelloPrenup. This makes complete sense, as Boomers were most likely to get married and divorced at a young age. 

A lot of readers said that demanding to be put on a deed was a jerk move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Others weren’t as harsh, saying they need a prenup

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

5

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
sergiobicerra_1 avatar
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hi guys, I think I may found gold in my garden. Anybody knows a good ol' gold digger?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
costa2706 avatar
Kari Panda
Kari Panda
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They both seem like red flags to me… It seems sketchy that she wants her name on the deed so badly, and it seems sketchy that he doesn’t want her to work (she could have just quit her current job and searched for one that makes her happy), yet he still has rules about how she can spend her time. Not to mention that pretending she’s working for him when she doesn’t is probably illegal.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kathrynfellis avatar
Katchen
Katchen
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is such a terrible writer that I find it hard to believe she worked as a teacher.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
sergiobicerra_1 avatar
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hi guys, I think I may found gold in my garden. Anybody knows a good ol' gold digger?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
costa2706 avatar
Kari Panda
Kari Panda
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They both seem like red flags to me… It seems sketchy that she wants her name on the deed so badly, and it seems sketchy that he doesn’t want her to work (she could have just quit her current job and searched for one that makes her happy), yet he still has rules about how she can spend her time. Not to mention that pretending she’s working for him when she doesn’t is probably illegal.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
kathrynfellis avatar
Katchen
Katchen
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is such a terrible writer that I find it hard to believe she worked as a teacher.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda